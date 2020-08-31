Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nihon Chouzai Co.,Ltd.    3341   JP3729200000

NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.

(3341)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nihon Chouzai : Corporate Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT

NIHON CHOUZAI

Corporate Report 2020

Corporate Philosophy

Achieving True Separation of Drug Prescribing and Dispensing Services

The separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services sought by Nihon Chouzai is not merely a separation wherein drugs prescribed in the hospital and dispensed in the pharmacy outside of the hospital are given to the patient.

Nihon Chouzai pursues the goal of "true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services," which aims for doctors and pharmacists performing their functional roles from an independent position to ensure medical safety, provide high quality medical services for patients, and work to control the increase in medical expenses, including the reduction of financial burden on patients.

Contents

  1. Corporate Philosophy
  1. Growth Trajectory
  1. Business Portfolio
  1. Value Creation Model
  1. Strategy for Achieving Growth

1 Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

13 Message from the President

  1. The Year in Brief Nihon Chouzai Group
  1. Financial Highlights

2 Business Performance

23 Dispensing Pharmacy Business

33 Information Provision and Consulting Business

35 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

43 Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

3 Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

49 Human

Environment (See page 42 for examples of environmental initiatives)

59 Social

61 Governance

4 Data section

  1. Main Prescription Dispensing Fee Revisions
  1. Explanation of Terminology

77 10-Year Summary of Financial and Non-financial Data

  1. Report of Business Results and Financial Analysis
  1. Risks of Businesses
  1. Company Profile
  2. History
  3. Stock Information
  4. Reference Pages for Major Contents

The Nihon Chouzai Group

Since Nihon Chouzai was founded in 1980, we have pursued the ideal functions and roles of a dispensing pharmacy that supports medical care in Japan, and has actively contributed to the development of society and medical care, as a pioneer in the dispensing pharmacy industry. With the Dispensing Pharmacy Business as our core business,

we create new businesses by capturing the contemporary needs of society and boldly taking on challenges in the medical peripheral businesses. Currently, we are engaged in four businesses. In addition to the Dispensing Pharmacy Business, there are Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business, Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business, and Information Provision and Consulting Business.

We will continue to boldly venture on peripheral businesses that contribute to "achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services," and build a multilayered business structure by creating new businesses, while also deepening the business model in which each of our businesses demonstrate synergies between each other.

Determining Degree of Importance

Corporate Report 2020 presents topics with a high degree of importance to the Nihon Chouzai Group and to society. This document is published on an annual basis as reference material for readers to gain an understanding of the Company's business status and its corporate policies. This year, Nihon Chouzai discusses two important themes on which the Company is focused: further growth as a comprehensive healthcare company and growth achieved by seeing the significant changes involved in industry reorganization as a positive opportunity.

Editorial Policy

In addition to the management policy and business strategy of the Nihon Chouzai Group, this report covers both financial and nonfinancial information in detail so that all stakeholders, and first and foremost, shareholders and investors, will have an understanding of the Company's medium- to long- term creation of corporate value. The period covered in this report is fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020). However, as necessary, the contents may also cover some aspects of fiscal 2020.

Notes Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Corporate Report 2020 includes forward-looking statements with regard to the Nihon Chouzai Group's plans, strategies, business performance and other information. These statements are based on judgements made by the Company's management, and these are gained from currently available information. Actual business performance and other information may be impacted by various risks and uncertainties and may differ significantly from these projections. Your understanding is therefore requested. Factors that may have an impact on business performance and future outlook include, but are not limited to, the economic situation in which the Company's business domains operate, the reform status of relevant laws and regulations, conditions with regard to revisions of medical service fees, and the progress of product development.

About the Cover

Since its founding, Nihon Chouzai has endeavored to contribute to the reform of Japan's social security system. With the advent of a "super- aged" society, now is a time of major changes with various measures to curb the increase in social security expenses and address other issues that are emerging. Seeing these changes as opportunities to create synergy between our Dispensing Pharmacy Business and other businesses, the cover of Corporate Report

2020 expresses the image of immense growth as a comprehensive healthcare company with a focus on the people who work in each company and each department.

1 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 2

Growth Trajectory

governmentand policies

1974

1999

2005

2007

2013

2014

2015

TrajectoryGrowth

(The first year of separation

pharmacies became

without having manufacturing facilities

2008

announced by the

Based on new standard

A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients announced by the

With the revision of the

Revision of Worker

Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (the present

Action Program Promoting the Usage of

Roadmap for

Prescription dispensing fees

Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and

medical service fee, the

Dispatching Act

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Generic Pharmaceuticals announced by the

Promoting the further

raised significantly based

Reform 2015 announced by the Cabinet Office

prescription fee was raised

Dispatching of

Act) revised

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

use of Generic

on generic pharmaceutical

Target of 80% ratio of generic pharmaceutical use set

from 100 yen to 500 yen

Pharmaceuticals

recommendations

pharmacists to

Entry into the manufacturing industry

for the end of September 2020

Legal

of the prescribing and

possible

became possible

Prescription dispensing fees established based

Ministry of Health,

volume

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

dispensing functions)

on generic pharmaceutical recommendations

Labour and Welfare

55-65%: 18 points; 65%

Functions required of pharmacies in the future are

Dispensing ratio 30% or more: 4 points

or more: 22 points

clearly defined.

1980

2000

2004

2006

2012

2017

Group

Established NIHON CHOUZAI

With amendment of the

NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd. was listed on the Tokyo Stock

NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd.'s

Started the Information Provision and

Formed business partnership agreement with Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Co., Ltd.

Worker Dispatching Act, the

Exchange (TSE) Second Section

listing upgraded to the TSE

Consulting Business (Japan Medical

Company, Limited

Started dispensing pharmacy

Medical Professional Staffing

First Section

Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

Chouzai

and Placement Business was

macy, in Sapporo, Hokkaido

2005

Tsukuba Plant No. 2 (Nihon

business

started (The current Medical

2018

Opened first dispensing phar-

Resources Co., Ltd.)

Nihon

1995

With the revision of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (the

2010

2013

Generic Co., Ltd.) completed

present Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act), the

Started manufacturing

Choseido Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

as Japan's largest generic drug

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business was

manufacturing plant

Relocated the headquarters

generic drugs

made into a group company

started (Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.).

from Sapporo to Tokyo

Our first pharmacy

One-on-one pharmacies

Medical center pharmacies

Hospital-front pharmacies

Mentaio pharmacies

Hybrid-type pharmacies

On-site pharmacies

Pharmacy-opening strategy

1980

After that, we opened one-on-one style pharmacies in Sapporo with one pharmacy for each individual practitioner, and we opened medical center pharmacies to attract multiple practitioners.

1986

After entering the Tokyo market, we opened pharmacies intensively in high population-growth areas

2011

Began opening mentaio (near the station and in the shopping district) pharmacies to meet prescription demands of multiple

2015

2017

Accelerated the opening

Started opening on-site

of hybrid-type pharmacies

pharmacies

that combine medical center

Started with one dispensing pharmacy in Sapporo, Hokkaido

near National Route 16. We began opening hospital-front pharmacies, and expanded nationwide.

medical institutions near the pharmacy, without being dependent on prescriptions from one specific medical institution.

pharmacies with mentaio (near the station and in the shopping

district) pharmacies.

* All years mentioned on this page are calendar years.

Consolidated net sales

Started

268.5

the Information

Sales

Provision and

exceeded

billion yen

Consulting

200

Started the

Business

Pharmaceutical

Choseido

billion yen

Started

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Started

and Sales

made into a group

the Medical

Sales

Business

company

the Dispensing

Professional

exceeded

Pharmacy

Staffing and

100

Business

Placement

Business

Sales

billion yen

exceeded

50

billion yen

1980

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

3 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 4

Business Portfolio

Dispensing Pharmacy

Business

80.5%

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

75.6%

A numerical view of the Nihon Chouzai Group

Portfolio Business

Sales

composition

ratio

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing and

Sales Business

15.0%

Medical Professional

Staffing and

Placement Business

4.5%

Operating

profit

composition

ratio

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing and

Sales Business

10.1%

Medical Professional

Staffing and

Placement Business

14.3%

Consolidated net sales

268.5 billion yen

FY2019

14 consecutive terms of growth since being

listed on the stock market

Number of employees

(consolidated basis)

5,715

FY2019 (Number of employees and average number of employees)

A group of skilled professionals

centered on pharmacists

Annual number of

prescriptions

14,700,000

FY2019

Supports a wide range of prescriptions from advanced medical care to at-home medical care

* Percentages are rounded to the nearest unit.

Prescription unit price

15,479 yen

Average price for FY2019

Opening pharmacies

in front of university hospital

45.6%

As of October 1, 2018

Pharmacies that provide

at-home medical care

94.1%

As of March 31, 2020 (At least once a year)

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

A leading dispensing pharmacy company

Net sales per pharmacy

No.1

(millions of yen)

Net sales per pharmacy

400

367

349

359

352

370

300

200

100

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

and Sales Business

Manufacturer of a full line

of generic drugs

Unrivaled business model

Only one

(billions of yen) External sales Internal sales

50

Sales strategy review

40

Price competition

24.2

24.8

30

24.1 24.6

20.3

15.4 18.3

20

16.4 18.1

10

12.2 12.6 13.3

7.7

9.2

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (FY)

Medical Professional Staffing and

Placement Business

Human resource services company that specializes in the medical field

Dispatching of pharmacists

No.1

High growth potential

High profitability

High reliability

Track record of handling highly specialized

pharmaceuticals

Share of generic drug use

88.8%

As of March 31, 2020 (volume based)

No. 1 in promoting use of

generic drugs

Supporting advanced medical care and

accumulating know-how

Number of generic drugs sold

681products

As of March 31, 2020

Handling a number of products comparable to

major generic manufacturers

Proactive initiatives toward

at-home medical care

Number of Job offers in the Medical

Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Approx. 61,000

As of March 31, 2020 (total number of people)

Developing a staffing and placement business

specialized in medical professionals

In the Dispensing Pharmacy Business, we have focused on opening Nihon Chouzai pharmacies, while flexibly conducting M&A according to strict standards. This has allowed us to open pharmacies that are not easily affected by revisions. In addition, by maintaining annual net sales per pharmacy at around 350 million yen, we are scaling up and adding functions to our pharmacies, in order to build a structure and constitution that can survive the industry reorganization.

In the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business, we are deepening our unrivaled business model, in which the expansion of the Dispensing Pharmacy Business leads to the expansion of this business. In addition, we have recently stepped up efforts to expand external sales.

In the Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business, we are achieving value-added staffing and placement not offered by other companies by taking advantage of the high-qual-

ity education system created by the Dispensing Pharmacy Business. We are also working to expand the business by increasing the number of service lines beyond pharmacists.

Market environment

Dispensing pharmacy

Generic drug market size

Number of pharmacists

market size

nationwide

Approx. 1

Approx. 7.4

Approx. 310,000

trillion yen

trillion yen

pharmacists

FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

Source: Fuji Keizai Co., Ltd.

Survey results of the domestic generic drug market

5 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 6

Value Creation Model

The business of the Nihon Chouzai Group helps solve social issues facing Japan, and our business is directly linked to the creation of social value. We will help to solve social issues by making the most of our management resources and raising our corporate value.

Economic value

Control of the increasing costs of medical care

Realizing medical care at a reasonable cost

An achievable society

Social value

Realizing high-quality medical care

Spreading medical care for pre- symptomatic diseases and disease prevention

SDGs

Resilient system for providing pharmaceuticals

Job creation, active participation of women

Ensuring healthy lifestyles

The Nihon Chouzai Group supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

and promoting welfare

Model Creation Value

Social issues

Input (management capital)

Business activities

Financial capital

Business model

Capital investment

12.0 billion yen

Pharmaceutical

Climate change risk

Manufacturing

and Sales

Maintenance of medical infrastructure

Business

in case of disaster

Human capital

Social demand

Investment in

Family pharmacists and

Expand

business

human resources

pharmacies

operations

5,715people

Regional-cooperation/

Specialized medical

institutions cooperation

Corporate Philosophy

Manufacturing

Expand

Achieving True Separation

Raise

Super-aging society

capital

internal

corporate

sales

of Drug Prescribing and

Increased medical expenses

5plants

value

Industry trends

Dispensing Services

research

2institutes

Dispensing pharmacy

restructuring

Intellectual capital

Generic drug

Medical

manufacturer

Dispensing

restructuring

Professional

R&D expenses

Pharmacy

Staffing and

Work style reform at

2.9 billion yen

Business

Placement

medical institutions

Business

ESG: Corporate governance

Social and

Cooperation

Expand market

related capital

Expand

share of

with medical

pharmacist

Customer confidence

institutions

business scope

business

Strength of the

to include

doctors and

Acquisition of

Nihon Chouzai

nurses

Unused drug issue

brand

certification

Polypharmacy

Output (value provided)

For Patients/Consumers

Providing higher quality medical care

Support for pre-symptomatic diseases and disease prevention care

Reduction of the medical expense burden

For Local Communities

Providing sustainable healthcare

Integrated cooperation of various occupational disciplines in the community

Providing a steady supply of pharmaceuticals Clean manufacturing facilities

For Medical Institutions

Cooperation with medical institutions

Follow-up after medication instruction Rationalization of dispensing work

For Employees

Recruiting diverse human resources

Providing diverse playing fields

Investment in human resource education

Priority issues in the SDGs

(1) Aging population and

increasing medical

expenses

Providing

Promoting

sustainable

manufacturing

medical care and

and use of

reducing medical

generic drugs

expense burden

(2) Improving medical

infrastructure

Improving pharmaceuticals supply

system in case of disaster

Providing stable supply of

pharmaceuticals

(3) Global warming and

climate change

Adopting energy-saving equipment

from the construction phase

Introducing new energy-saving

equipment

(4) Cooperation with

medical institutions

Increasing importance of medical

collaboration

Support for increased outpatient

treatment

(5) Advancement of women

and work style reform

Promoting diversity and intra-personal

diversity

Investing in professional human

resource development

7 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 8

Strategy for Achieving Growth

Long-Term Vision -- On the Road to 2030

The Nihon Chouzai Group's Long-Term Vision (announced in April 2018) shows the Group's vision for the future after having successfully emerged from a reorganization in the industry by using the major

Group Synergy

Achieving for Strategy

changes in the external environment in the medical and pharmaceutical industries as opportunities. We will achieve a dramatic expansion of our Dispensing Pharmacy Business through pharmacy-opening strategies and ICT strategies, then use this as a starting point to expand our Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business and Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business, thereby achieving sustainable growth as a comprehensive healthcare company.

View of corporate growth

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and

Sales Business

The expansion of the operations of the Dispensing Pharmacy Business is linked to the expansion of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business and this has become an unrivaled business model.

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Medical Professional Staffing and

Placement Businesss

By developing the Dispensing Pharmacy Business, we are able to quickly grasp the human resource needs of medical professionals. This business model allows us to quickly expand into new fields.

Growth

Anticipated external environment

Strategy for rapid expansion

Measures to control increasing

medical expenses

Promotion of generic drug use

NHI drug price revisions

Measures for

high-quality medical services

Realization of a vision of pharmacies for patients

Differentiating functions of pharmacies due to the revised Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act

Revisions to prescription dispensing fees

Social issues

Super-aging society

Decreasing population

Balanced pharmacy

Expand

strategy

operations

Opening Nihon Chouzai pharmacies

of Pharmaceutical

and M&A

Manufacturing and

Hospital-front pharmacies and

Synergy

Sales Business

hybrid-type pharmacies

(Improve

Pharmacy-opening areas

Increase internal

Differentiating functions of existing

profitability)

pharmacies

sales

a Becoming Toward

Growth of Japan's elderly

Creation of patient-oriented

population

pharmacies

Major changes

Improving the expertise of our

Medical advancement

in external

pharmacy operations

environment

Functional differentiation

Management efficiency

of pharmacies

Industry restructuring

Pharmacies that cannot make the grade will be eliminated

Pharmacy-

Core

Business

opening

Expand

Dramatically expand

strategy

market

share

the Dispensing

ICT strategy

Pharmacy Business

Comprehensive

Introduction of ICT to

medical care

Spreading electronic medication notebooks

Starting remote medication guidance

Centralizing medical care-related information

Examining electronic prescription formats

Long-term

ICT investment

In-house systems development from the time of our founding

Sophisticated dispensing system platform

Collaboration between various systems such as electronic medication notebooks and our own platform

Synergy

Closer cooperation

Expand the

fields with which the

with medical

institutions

Medical Professional

Staffing and Placement

Business is engaged

(Improve

profitability)

Company Healthcare

9 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 10

Figures are rounded off

An image of growth leading to 2030

Business scale

[Group sales]

[Market share]

Become a one trillion yen company

Dispensing

Pharmaceutical

Pharmacy Business

Manufacturing and

Sales Business

10%

15%

We set forth our vision of Group sales amounting to one trillion yen as the scale of our business in 2030. To achieve this, we are looking for a 10% share in the dispensing pharmacy industry and a 15% share in the generic drug industry.

Profitable portfolio

1 Growth

towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

13 Message from the President

  1. The Year in Brief Nihon Chouzai Group
  1. Financial Highlights

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

performance Business

[Composition of operating profit]

FY2004FY2017

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business and Medical

Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

19%

3%

Operating profit

Operating profit

2.9 billion yen

10.5 billion yen

FY2030

49%

We constantly strive to heighten overall operating profit, and to be a company with Group sales of one trillion yen, we aim for an operating profit composition ratio where operating profit accounted for by businesses other than the Dispensing Pharmacy Business is raised to 49% of the total. It is our intention to hike the ratio of operating profit attributable to businesses excluding the Dispensing Pharmacy Business so as to ease fluctuations in financial performance due to drug price and dispensing fee revisions.

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

View of business environment changes and corporate growth by 2030

FY2004 (results)

FY2017 (results)

FY2030 (forecast)

Net sales

51.8 billion yen

205.2 billion yen

900.0 billion yen

Dispensing Pharmacy

Per-pharmacy annual sales

294 million yen

359 million yen

700 million yen

Business

Number of pharmacies

174 pharmacies

585 pharmacies

1,000 pharmacies

Share of Nihon Chouzai

-

83.6%

90-100%

generic drug use

Pharmaceutical

Net sales

-*1

38.1 billion yen

300.0 billion yen

Manufacturing and

-

6.2 billion tablets

15.3 billion tablets

Sales Business

Maximum production capacity

Medical Professional

0.7 billion yen

12.0 billion yen

25.0 billion yen

Staffing and Place-

Net sales

ment Business

Separation ratio*2

53.8%

73.2%

90-100%*5

External environment

(outside of hospital prescription ratio)

Share of generic drug use,

4.6%*3

72.5%*4

85-95%*5

volume-based

*1: The Nihon Chouzai Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business launched in fiscal 2005.

*2: Prepared by Nihon Chouzai based on progress of separation of drug prescribing and dispensing (trend of health insurance dispensing) according to the Japan Pharmaceutical Association.

*3: Share of generic drug use, volume-based as of end of FY2005 (previous standard). FY2005 data posted because FY2004 data was not publicly disclosed.

*4: Share of generic drug use, volume-based as of end of February 2018.

*5: Nihon Chouzai estimates

section Data

11 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 12

Message from the President

Message from the President

We will work more actively to dig deeper into medical care, and provide a new standard for Japanese medical care in the coming era. We will "Be Active" in all our endeavors!

QLooking back on your first year since assuming position as top executive of the Nihon Chouzai Group, could you tell us what you have emphasized in your efforts?

I have worked to share my policy, "Be Active!" at every opportunity for dialogue and discussion with employees.

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

Business

In the first three months since I took office as Pres- ident, I decided to proceed with initiatives that would have relatively immediate effects. One of these initiatives was drastic cost reduction, which I always thought could be done at a level that would not hinder our current business operations. We had already been running a cost reduction project since April 2019, but there were some matters that should be determined by the President, and others that had a major impact on our financial results; therefore, I gave priority to making decisions on those matters with speed. As a result, we posted a gain on sales of non-current assets of approximately 6.7 billion yen under extraordinary income mainly due to the sale of various assets in the fiscal year under review (fiscal 2019).

Taking into consideration the fact that this is my first year since assuming my current position as top executive of the Nihon Chouzai Group, another matter I have focused on is communication with our employees and part-time staff, who number approximately 6,000 nationwide.

Looking at the environment surrounding the Group, in a lot of ways, including the recent COVID-19 crisis, it is safe to say that social conditions and medical needs are going to change even further and in more drastic ways. Yet, I feel that the government and political administration are not keeping pace with these changes. As such, for the past year I have taken every opportunity for dialogue and discussion with employees and have shared the company value "Be Active!" with them, as my major policy going forward.

So long as we are involved in the medical and pharmaceutical business, we will always need to respond to systemic changes. However, if the perspective and activities of management are focused only on those responses, we will not be able to meet the medical needs that society requires in the first place. Moving forward, each and every employee and staff member of the Nihon Chouzai Group must "Be Active!" We will commit ourselves to our stakehold- ers, devising and implementing both big solutions and small feats of ingenuity alike, so that we can be an organization always needed by the world.

performance

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

Yosuke Mitsuhara President & CEO

QWhat do you think about the future direction of the business under the major policy, "Be Active!"?

We will dig deeper into medical care, step further into the medical worksite, and work more actively to solve medical issues.

section Data

The Nihon Chouzai Group aims to grow as a comprehensive healthcare company centered on the Dispensing Pharmacy Business. As shown on page 6 of this report in the section "A numerical view of the Nihon Chouzai Group," although we are steadily growing as a comprehensive healthcare company, I think we are only halfway there in terms of building essential abilities.

Based on this idea, we will continue to dig deeper into medical care, so that Nihon Chouzai can become a brand widely needed and selected by stakeholders, which I committed to earlier. In other words, it means we will step further into the medical worksite and work more actively to solve medical issues, thereby establishing our future market position.

13 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 14

Message from the President

One related initiative is training for pharmacists who can offer cancer treatment. Outpatient treatment is quickly becoming the norm for cancer patients, and there is a need for pharmacy-based pharmacists with advanced skills and expertise so that pharmaceutical treatment can be continued safely outside of a hospital. One indicator of a pharmacist with that expertise is the "Accredited Pharmacist of Ambulatory Cancer Chemotherapy" established by the Japanese Society of Pharmaceutical Oncology (JASPO). Nihon Chouzai promotes acquisition of

four certified pharmacy-based pharmacists belong to the Nihon Chouzai Group.

Currently, the Japanese government's medical policy emphasizes communication between pharmacists and doctors or other professionals in the medical worksite, and the government has made policy evaluation accordingly. Creating a corporate culture in which pharmacists devote themselves to ongoing studies to improve their expertise will aid us in building a brand that is selected by stakeholders. Nihon Chouzai will continue to contribute to regional medi-

environment, we have received a certain degree of praise from doctors and other medical professionals, but I am aware that the Nihon Chouzai brand has not yet really established itself in the minds of patients and customers.

I recognize this as a major issue for us, and we have expanded the number of Nihon Chouzai stores not dependent on the location of a hospital, particularly in the metropolitan area, so that we can be closer to patients and general consumers. In July

2019, we renewed the Nihon Chouzai Online Store for healthcare products, and both access numbers and sales on the site are growing. I believe that we cannot survive and will have no value if we do not build our brand as a dispensing pharmacy that digs deeper into medical care, and work for at least ten years to raise awareness of the brand. Going forward, we will continue to take measures to connect deeper with our patients and customers.

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

the "Accredited Pharmacist of Ambulatory Cancer Chemotherapy" by JASPO, and as of April 30, 2020, a total of 21 of our pharmacists have acquired this certification. This is the highest number in the dispensing pharmacy industry, and approximately one in

cal care by creating an environment in which pharmacists with advanced expertise can fully demonstrate their abilities.

QThe Nihon Chouzai Group has always been an industry leader in the pursuit of its

ICT strategy. How do you analyze the success factors of this ICT strategy?

Our electronic medication notebook, which was developed in-house, has had a great effect as an important terminal.

performance Business

QSince you assumed office, you have actively proclaimed that "we will make our pharmacies selected because of the Nihon Chouzai Group brand." Could you tell us the background behind this idea?

In the midst of fierce competition with drug stores, raising awareness of the Nihon Chouzai brand is a major issue for us.

One environmental change to keep in mind while the

in serious cases, it is true that many patients and cus-

Group continues to grow as a comprehensive health-

tomers basically choose a pharmacy without strong

care company is a fierce competition with drug stores

preference, and we live in an era where the value of

that also have dispensing pharmacy functions. Except

each pharmacy's existence is in question. In such an

Since April 2020, guidance on the use of drugs by telephone and information and communication devices has been temporarily permitted as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From September 2020, target areas and patients will be expanded, and online guidance on the use of drugs will begin.

Our electronic medication notebook, Okusuri Techo Plus, is an important terminal for widely providing high-quality medical service to patients through a series of remote guidance on the use of drugs. We are the only company in the dispensing pharmacy

industry that has developed an electronic medication notebook in-house, which allows us to make updates flexibly, leading to expansion of our daily contact with patients.

Five years have passed since the release of Okusuri Techo Plus, with over 500,000 registered members. Looking ahead, we will strive to further promote our ICT strategy by leveraging not only our technological base but our tremendous, competition-beating customer base of over 500,000 members.

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

QCould you tell us your thoughts about how you will incorporate contributions to achieving the SDGs into future strategies?

I think that digging deeper into our core business and

realizing sustainable growth will contribute to achieving the SDGs.

The third goal of the 17 SDGs is "3. Good health and well-being: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages." I believe that promotion of our core business and realization of sustainable growth will contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

I would like to reiterate to all of our stakeholders that, we do not either simply alternate between delight and despair over quarterly profits and stock price trends as a publicly listed company and neglect long-term investment necessary for medical care. To put it in my own words, medical care is not the kind of job that can make a profit quickly on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, as you can see from the recent COVID-19 crisis, even when various societal activities

such as production, consumption, and education all come to a stop, medical care is a critical activity that can never stop regardless of the circumstances to support society. Therefore, in response to requests from the Japanese government, we have not closed any pharmacies during the COVID-19 crisis.

As such, we believe that deeply pursuing the very core of medical care is the most effective contribution to the SDGs. Furthermore, we think that digging deeper into medical care and steadily making investments from a long-term perspective in periods of five to ten years will lead us to meeting stakeholder expectations by returning value and profits in various forms.

section Data

15 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 16

Message from the President

QI would like to ask about your long-term vision for 2030.

How do you plan to raise the top line of growth,

in order to become a company with Group sales of one trillion yen?

We aim to achieve 2030 Group sales of one trillion yen,

without ignoring any possibilities such as new business development.

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

As shown in the section, "Strategy for Achieving Growth," on pages 9 to 11 of this Corporate Report, the Group has a long-term vision for 2030. In this ini- tiative, our Dispensing Pharmacy Business and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business will act as the main drivers for accumulating net sales, aimed at reaching Group sales of one trillion yen in 2030, which is about four times our consolidated net sales of 268.5 billion yen in the fiscal year under review.

In the Dispensing Pharmacy Business, our market share is currently about 3% of a 7.4 trillion yen mar- ket. We believe that we will be able to cover more than half of our one trillion yen goal in the Dispensing Pharmacy Business by expanding our businesses in the future through M&A and development of new business formats. In terms of M&A, we believe that there will gradually be more rehabilitation projects,

backed by Nihon Chouzai's financial strength, rehabilitation and store management know-how. In the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business, capital investment has already peaked out, so we must focus on how to operate our factories and increase net sales over the first three years in our ten year plan.

What I can say about both the Dispensing Pharmacy Business and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business is that we will not ignore any possibilities for future business expansion. We plan to actively consider all options according to the situation for the next ten years, including large-scale horizontal M&A of other companies in our industry, and development and manufacture of generic drugs aside from pills, to name just a few.

performance Business

supports that Base

QAs top executive of the Nihon Chouzai Group,

which continues to grow as a comprehensive healthcare company,

could you give us your opinion of the current state of medical care in Japan?

There are many more things Nihon Chouzai can do as an organization centered on pharmacists. That is why I say "Be Active!"

QWhat message do you have for stakeholders?

For example, what is your future vision for management?

"Be Active!" in protecting the health of communities and medical care in Japan.

Chouzai Nihon

While it has long been said that there is a shortage of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and caregivers, our super-aged society continues to advance relentlessly, and the number of patients has been increasing. In contrast to that, the number of medical professionals has not increased, and they are getting older. As a re- sult, the number of patients per medical professional in the working-age population is steadily increasing. This problem has become even more pronounced amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As such, doctors and pharmacists share the common issue of how a small number of medical professionals can deal with the constantly growing number of patients. In these circumstances, there are many more things Nihon Chouzai can do as an organization centered on phar- macists. That is why I say "Be Active!"

With the spread of COVID-19 still not contained, it is difficult to predict future changes in patient trends. However, I assume from the growing usage rate for the prescription sending function of Oku- suri Techo Plus that many patients want to spend less time in stores. At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 may have led many patients and consumers to understand the importance of self-medication,pre-symptomatic disease prevention, as well as the convenience of receiving medical services online. There are still some points to be improved regarding guidance on the use of drugs with telephone and information and communication devices as well as delivery of medicine, which has become possible at present thanks to temporary special measures. On the other hand, we have received many appreciative comments from patients, and we will focus on how the government will make decisions in the future.

The business of medical care should be undertaken from a long-term perspective. Based on this point of view, the Group is making investments in a way that it can grow over the long term. We also bear in mind our steady growth so as to be a reliable investee com- pany. As I mentioned before, medical care does not make a profit quickly, but it does in fact grow steadily. For proof of this, you need look no further than the history of the Group's growth up to the present day, based on our honest efforts made for the core business of medical care since its founding, under our corporate philosophy of "achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services."

We were able to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our founding in March 2020. I would like to thank all the stakeholders of the Nihon Chouzai Group, and ask for your continued understanding and support in the future. We at the Nihon Chouzai Group will "Be Active!" in digging deeper into our main business of medical care, continue to boldly undertake the challenge of creating the standard for Japanese medical care in the future without focusing only on responses to systemic changes, and work to support the health of communities and medical care in Japan throughout the entire Group.

section Data

17 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 18

The Year in Brief Nihon Chouzai Group

Health support pharmacies * List of pharmacies that meet the criteria setby the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare each month

April 2019

June 2019

July 2019

Matsue Pharmacy

Kokubunji Pharmacy, Tsuruyacho Pharmacy

Miyazakidai Pharmacy, Ugo Pharmacy

2019

April

May

June

July

August

September

October 2019

December 2019

January 2020

February 2020

Heisei Pharmacy

Shinmachida Pharmacy, Urayasu Pharmacy

Mitakadai Pharmacy, Ginza Taimei Pharmacy

Kimachidori Pharmacy, Tateishi Ekimae Pharmacy

2020

October

November

December

January

February

March

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

April 2019

May 2019

Established of the

Launched Nihon

Formulary Busi-

Chouzai's first PB

ness Promotion

product, Nihon

Department

Chouzai's Aojiru

Launched with the

objective of pursuing

and spreading a

"true formulary"

May 2019

Sponsored World No Tobacco Day on May 31

Health Support Pharmacy

June 2019

Entrusted with "Support project for data creation and case creation in regional formulary proposals" by the Shizuoka Branch of the Japan Health Insurance Association

July 2019

Opened the Nihon Chouzai Online Store, a healthcare online shopping site that utilizes the expertise of dispensing pharmacies

September 2019

August 2019

Selected as a constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index (continued)

August 2019

Published "Formulary

Management"

(Yakuji Nippo, Limited)

Our Formulary Business Promotion Department provided full cooperation in writing the second part of a series covering everything from basics to practice of formulary

September 2019

Obtained a demonstration license for remote medication guidance (Seto Pharmacy) in two areas within a National Strategic Special Zone (Aichi Prefecture)

October 2019

Exhibited at X HEALTH EXPO 2019 (at Tokyo Big Sight) sponsored by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

October 2019

Won the Excellent Paper

Award at the Japanese

Telemedicine and Telecare

Association (JTTA) Annual

Academic Conference

Presented case studies at Seto Pharmacy and future challenges, with the theme of "Remote

November 2019

Sponsored World Diabetes Day on November 14

December 2019

Conducted remote medication instruction in a National Strategic Special Zone (Chiba City) in an urban area (Tsubakimori Pharmacy) for the first time nationwide

This is the third case in Nihon Chouzai, following the cases in Aichi Prefecture. Using the electronic medication notebook Okusuri Techo Plus, the patient's dispensing and other data can be shared in real time with their family

members who live far away

January 2020

Held a management policy briefing session of the Nihon Chouzai Group

President Mitsuhara explained how we will enhance the Company's three strengths of Quality, Flexibility, and Pioneering Spirit to build the Nihon Chouzai brand toward 2030.

February 2020

Concluded a comprehensive agreement on collaboration and cooperation in health promotion measure project with Yahaba Town, Shiwa County, Iwate Prefecture

As a support for local health promotion utilizing WELL BASE YAHABA, a health promotion facility operated by Yahaba Town, Nihon Chou- zai Iwate Idaimae Pharmacy is cooperating with medication and nutrition guidance, analysis of health data, and health seminars. This is Japan's first regional health promotion measure through industry-academia-government col-

performance Business

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Information Provision and Consulting Business

Held the fourth Nihon Chouzai Group Academic Conference & JP-CS Award 2019, Third Role-Play Awards also held

With the theme of "The Form of Pharmacies Supporting Medical Care: Pharmacies Needed by Society," case studies on initiatives such as medical collaboration and health support were presented.

medication guidance in the National Strategic Special Zone using electronic

medication note- books"

December 2019

Accepted a visit from Kyrgyz Republic

Kyrgyz Republic's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and executives from the largest pharmacy visited Nihon Chouzai's Mita Pharmacy.

laboration centered on health promotion facilities.

Group companies

May 2019 - February 2020

Medical Resources

Held seminars for pharmacists

Held six seminars in total (Tokyo/Osaka). Holding seminars for learning about medical knowledge and industry trends every year

June 2019

Nihon Generic, Chosei- do Pharmaceutical

Released 8 new generic drugs with 3 different active ingredients

August 2019

Nihon Generic

Tsukuba Plant Summer Vacation

Tour

Conducted a tour of our Tsukuba Plant for elementary school students and their parents as part of contribution to the local community

August 2019

Medical Resources

Opened Nurse Step, a website to provide support for nurse recruitment and career change

October 2019

Japan Medical Research Institute

Exhibited at the Asian Conference on Pharma- coepidemiology

November 2019

Medical Resourcess

Conducted a retention program

Held money seminars for working women as a benefit program for dispatched workers

November 2019

Japan Medical Research Institute

The 4th Japan Medical Research Institute Symposium

Held a symposium entitled "Created by Prescription Data: Real World Evi- dence"

December 2019

January 2020

Nihon Generic,

Nihon Generic,

Choseido Phar-

Choseido Pharmaceutical

maceutical

Launched "LOXOPROFEN Tablets JG,

Released 14 new

" the second round of over-the-counter drugs

generic drugs

with 6 different

February 2020

March 2020

active ingredi-

ents

Nihon Generic, Cho-

Medical Resources

seido Pharmaceutical

Opened Cheer Job

Obtained manu-

Tohan, a website to

facturing and sales

provide support for

approval for 16

registered pharmaceu-

generic drugs with

tical medicine sellers

9 different active

recruitment and

ingredients

career change

section Data

19 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 20

Financial Highlights

Net sales

268.5 billions of yen

(billions of yen)

300

268.5

250

219.2

223.4

241.2

245.6

200

181.8

165.3

150

100

50

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

ROE

15.2%

(%)

30

25.3

Operating profit / Operating profit margin

7.5 billions of yen 2.8%

(billions of yen)

Operating proﬁt

Operating proﬁt margin

(%)

15

4.8

4.4

5

3.8

12

3.7

10.4

10.5

4

2.9

2.8

9

8.5

2.7

3

2

6.6

6.7

7.5

6

2

4.7

3

1

0

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

ROA

Business

(%)

Performance

3.6%

5

4.4

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

performance Business

25

20

16.6

15.7

15.2

13.5

15

12.0

9.2

10

5

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

EPS (Profit per share)

446.66 yen

4

3.3

3.6

2.8

3

2.2

2

1.8

2.1

1

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

Cash dividends

50 yen

23 Dispensing Pharmacy Business

33 Information Provision and Consulting Business

  1. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business
  1. Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

(yen)

500

446.66

400

432.85

381.69

300

290.03

243.47

200

194.48

131.24

100

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

Capital expenditure

12.0 billions of yen

(billions of yen)

25

23.3

20

15

12.2

15.3

12.0

10

9.0

8.0

5.2

5

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

(yen)

Cash dividends (ﬁrst half)

Cash dividends (second half)

50

45

50

50

50

50

40

35

35

25

30

20

10

25

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

R&D expenses

2.9 billions of yen

(billions of yen)

3.0

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.5

2.3

2.0

1.7

1.9

1.5

1.5

1.0

0.5

0

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

section Data

21 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 22

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd. and

Dispensing Pharmacy Subsidiaries

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Long-TermVision - Rapid Progress toward Industry Restructuring

Nihon Chouzai's Growth Strategy

true achieving towards Growth dispensing and prescribing

Nihon Chouzai has achieved sustainable growth by utilizing the power generated by three key factors, driven by the positive cycle of human resources, which is the most important.

The first key factor is our ability to support advanced medicine. Since our founding, we have forged a history of opening pharmacies in front of university hospitals and major regional hospitals that provide advanced medicine. We have been able to create high-value-added services thanks to our high degree of expertise and extensive experience accumulated over the years.

The second key factor is our organizational capability. For the past 40 years, we have steadily overcome NHI drug price and prescription dispensing fee revisions with our strong responsiveness to government policies and measures and a changing environment in the medical industry.

The third key factor is our ability to adapt to ICT. Since the 1990s, shortly after our founding, we have led the industry in developing systems and performing speedy updates to build forward-looking, efficient systems that are essential for future pharmacy management.

drug of separation services

Business

Growth strategy

No.1

performance

Net sales

(millions of yen)

Operating profit

(millions of yen)

Operating profit to net sales (%)

231,001

190,874

189,327

205,192 208,622

Sales

composition

80.5%

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

5.6

6.0

5.0

4.2

4.2

12,411

10,707

9,560

9,785

8,707

Composition

of Operating

profit

75.6%

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

Ability to support

High degree of expertise

High Quality

advancing medicine

Extensive experience

Positive

No.1

Response to

Strong brand

Flexibility

Organizational capability

government policies

Flexibility toward

cycle of human

Response to changes

change

resources

Only one

in the environment

Systems development

Innovative ability

Pioneer

Ability to adapt to ICT

capability

Recruitment and invest-

Speedy updates

ment in human resources

Market environment

In the Japanese medical industry, the government takes the initiative in setting NHI drug prices and prescription dispensing fees. NHI drug prices are revised every year, while prescription dispensing fees are revised once every two years, and the industry environment is subject to strong governmental regulations. In addition, from 2025 onwards, the Japanese population of seniors aged 75 and over is expected to increase sharply, making increased medical costs unavoidable. The government has been implementing measures in rapid succession to control increasing medical costs. Continued severe NHI drug price and prescription dispensing fee revisions are expected in response to the tight financial conditions. This harsh business environment becomes a factor behind the restructuring of the dispensing pharmacy industry, and there will likely be further consolidation as the number of pharmacies decreases. In order to survive under such an environment, we consider it necessary to increase sales at pharmacies and increase the number of pharmacists per pharmacy.

Market size (dispensing and

Share

Number of pharmacies under

Number of full-time pharmacists

medical care expenses)

the same management

(trillions of yen)

4 major dispensing pharmacies

Others

n=467

n=467

8.0

0%

50%

100%

0%

50%

100%

7.8

1

27.6%

7.7

1

38.3%

10.8%

2-9

36.2%

7.5

7.4

7.4

10-19

8.8%

2

30.6%

7.0

7.1

20-29

4.5%

7.0

30-39

2.8%

3

14.8%

6.6

FY2018

40-49

2.1%

6.5

50-99

3.6%

4

7.7%

100-149

1.9%

6.0

150-199

1.3%

5 or more

7.7%

200-499

3.0%

89.2%

0.0

500 or more

6.4%

No response

0.9%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018(FY)

No response

1.7%

Market size and share: prepard by Nihon Chouzai based on Trend of Dispensing and Medical Care Expenses, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and prepared by Nihon Chouzai based on the securities reports of each company

Number of pharmacies under the same management and number of full-time pharmacists: Fact-Finding Survey Report for Achieving a Vision of Pharmacies for Patients, March 31, 2017, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

section Data

23 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 24

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Growth Strategy: Achieve a Positive Cycle

Investment in Human Resources

Secure Human Resources

Recruitment of High-quality Pharmacists

true achieving towards Growth dispensing and prescribing

Nihon Chouzai views people who support the Company as essential management resources and continuously invests in human resources. We are recognized within the industry as a company with topnotch, quality education, as exemplified by our providing diverse career opportunities and training.

Nihon Chouzai believes that the "strengthening of the interpersonal relations skills of pharmacists," which is commonly advocated in both "A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients" announced by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in October 2015 and

the proposed revision of the PMD Act submitted to an ordinary session of the Diet in fiscal 2019, will be the starting point of industry restructuring. It is expected that a higher level of interpersonal skills will be required than before and that the compensation structure will be balanced. Anticipating that major and unprecedented changes will be the starting point of industry restructuring, Nihon Chouzai has made strategic resource investments for several years in people, who are the bottleneck to successful restructur- ing, and the foundation for growth is now in place.

Because of the continuing shortage of pharmacists in the dispens-

as providing a variety of career plans has enabled the recruitment

ing pharmacy industry, the recruitment of pharmacists, who are

of diverse, high-quality pharmacists. Pharmacists account for the

essential to the long-term growth of the Company, has become a

majority of our employees, and the proportion of female pharma-

key management issue. As a result of bolstering recruiting activi-

cists is high at around 64%, so we have worked on our efforts to

ties for the past several years, Nihon Chouzai has rapidly increased

advance women in the workplace. The active role played by phar-

the number of pharmacists employed. In addition, actively pro-

macists with diverse backgrounds and a wide range of experience

moting advanced medical care and at-home medical care as well

has become the driving force behind Nihon Chouzai's growth.

1. Recruitment of high-quality pharmacists

drug of separation services

A Vision of Pharmacies

for Patients

A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients, announced by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in October 2015, indicates that all pharmacies will be restructured into family pharmacists and family pharmacies by 2025. We are encouraging the functional differentiation of pharmacies into two types: those with health support functions and those with advanced pharmaceutical management functions. The vision also indicates that the skills required of pharmacists will shift from product skills to interpersonal service skills.

Starting point

Change for industry Change

restructuring

Bottleneck to success

Revised PMD Act

(Revised Pharmaceuticals and

Medical Devices Act)

On November 27, 2019, the proposed revision of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act (the proposed revision of the PMD Act) was passed and enacted at the Diet, which will be enforced in phases from September 2020. The revised PMD Act indicates that dispensing pharmacies will be functionally differentiated into specialized medical institutions cooperation pharma- cies, regional-cooperation pharmacies, and other pharmacies that only perform simple dispensing. A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients has been embodied in a law, calling for an improvement in pharmacy functions and enhancement of interpersonal service

1 To the stage

for improv-Recruit

high-quality

ing quality

5

pharmacists

2

Expand

Positive

operations

High-quality

(open phar-

cycle for

education

macies)

human

resources

4

3

Raise the

Strengthen

quality of

the pharmacy

medical

function

services

Steady number of recruits Turnover rate is on a downward trend

Mynavi/Nikkei 2021

popularity rankings of Japanese companies

among job-seeking students graduating in 2021

Medical / Welfare / Dispensing Pharmacy

in the dispensing pharmacy

No.1

Combined Science Majors

and drugstore industry

Female Science Majors

in three categories

*Prepared by Nihon Chouzai based on data from the Mynavi/Nikkei 2021 popularity rankings of Japanese companies among job-seeking students graduating in 2021

2. High-quality educationenhancement of interpersonal service skills

Pharmacist Stage System (April 2018 -)

Acquiring external pharmacist credentials

Training at hospitals for over 100 pharmacists per year

performance Business

Nihon supports that Base

skills by pharmacists.

The number of new pharmacist graduates that joined the Company in April 2020 was just short of 400, which is proof that we have developed a system for reliably securing human resources. In the popularity rankings of Japanese companies among job-seeking students graduating in 2021, we ranked number one in the dispensing pharmacy and drugstore industry in three out of four categories. We have

Chouzai

Investment in human resources

In the future, dispensing pharmacies will be required to improve their pharmacy functions, and pharmacists will be required to enhance their interpersonal service skills. On the other hand, evaluation of product services focused on picking and other dispensing work is now being reviewed, and prescription dispensing fees are being lowered. For these reasons, recruiting and refining the quality of pharmacists, who are the critical resources for engaging in interpersonal services, has become essential. Nihon Chouzai has invested in human resources with a view to medium- to long-term growth, but is now shifting from the phase of securing human resources to the phase of improving the quality of human resources.

already made the shift from the phase of securing human resources to the phase of providing high-quality education. High-quality education is critical to strengthening the interpersonal service skills of our pharmacists. In 2018, we launched a Pharmacist Stage System, in which the Company provides full backup for acquiring external pharmacist credentials, including cost subsidies. We now provide training at hospitals for more than 100 pharmacists every year, which is essential to acquiring external pharmacist credentials.

Raise Quality

High-quality Education

Although we have established a quality education system, we

tise and motivation. Also, since it is extremely difficult to acquire

Data

Secure human resources

Recruitment of high-quality human resources Improving the retention rate of recruits

Raise quality

In-house accreditation system: Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR Acquiring external pharmacist credentials:

launched the Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR in April 2018,

the seven external pharmacist credentials for expert pharmacists

in addition to our existing 15-step-up training. Through training

through pharmacy work experience alone, the Company totally

and self-study, pharmacists can advance their stage by obtaining

supports pharmacists, even with costs, by providing hospital train-

knowledge and skill, and this has helped to improve their exper-

ing at more than 15 locations nationwide.

section

A major component of Japan's population is the baby boomer generation. As we head to 2025, when all baby boomers will be over the age of 75, it will be essential to control increasing medical expenses. There is already a shift underway from expensive medical care at hospitals to at-home medical care. Accordingly, it will be essential that future pharmacists and pharmacies address at-home medical care. At-home medical care, wherein a pharmacist visits a patient's home, is difficult for a pharmacy with only one pharmacist to address. Therefore, it will be necessary to increase the number of pharmacists per pharmacy, and recruiting is an important factor.

Acquiring seven external pharmacist credentials

Future pharmacists and pharmacies need to have the expertise to perform at-home medical care and advanced medicine based on family pharmacist and pharmacy functions. In recent years, around 80% of cancer patients are treated as outpa- tients with medicine, and the importance of follow-ups by pharmacists during administration is increasing. It is difficult to handle advanced medicine with pharmacy work experience alone, so we are trying to raise the quality of pharmacists and support advanced medicine by having over 100 pharmacists actively participate in hospital training every year.

Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR*

* Started operation in April 2018

Highly advanced

Advanced

specialist

pharmacist

Specialist

specialist

pharmacist

Seven external

pharmacist

Standard

pharmacist

credentials for

pharmacist

expert pharmacists

1st - 3rd year

4th - 5th year

6th - 7th year

8th - 10th year and above

Seven external pharmacist credentials for expert

pharmacists

  1. Accredited Pharmacist of Ambulatory Cancer Chemotherapy
  2. Expert Pharmacist (certified) in Kidney Disease Drug Therapy
  3. Nutrition Support Team Expert Therapist
  4. Board Certified Pharmacist in Diabetes Drug Therapy
  5. Board Certified Pharmacist in Palliative Pharmacy
  6. Expert Pharmacist in Cancer
  7. Board Certified Pharmacist in HIV Infection Drug Therapy

25 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 26

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Growth Strategy: Achieve a Positive Cycle

Strengthen Pharmacy Function and Improve Quality of Medical Services

Investment in ICT that Supports Growth Systems Development Using Our Dispensing System as a Platform

true achieving towards Growth dispensing and prescribing

A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients was announced by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, specifically indicating the functions required of future pharmacists and pharmacies. Under

pharmacy functions, which are fundamental functions of pharma- cies, specialized medical institutions cooperation pharmacies that have additional advanced pharmaceutical management functions

Dispensing system

(platform)

of separation services

the revised PMD Act, which will be enforced in phases from Sep- tember 2020, pharmacies with enhanced pharmacy functions will be allowed to display their functions on signboards with a license issued by the governor of the prefecture. Both functions contain the word "collaborate," strongly necessitating collaboration with medical institutions. Building on a base of family pharmacist and

are required to put in place pharmacists with a high degree of expertise, such as accreditation by an academic society. Nihon Chouzai is actively strengthening the interpersonal service skills of its employees, and is steadily preparing for pharmacy functions that will be required in the future.

Voice input

system

Vein biometric

Nihon

authentication

Electronic medi-

system

At-home medical

Chouzai

cation notebook

Health

care communica-

Online Store

tion system

Okusuri Techo Plus

consultation

system

Remote

medication

guidance

February 2019 Improving convenience for patients,

Automation

of dispensing

work

2019

Supporting pharma- cist's dispensing work, utilizing ICT, and improving efficiency

drug

A Vision of Pharmacies

for Patients

Announced by the

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

in october 2015

Revised PMD Act

Enforced in phases from September 2020

2005

Assisting medication

history input by

2011

2019

pharmacists and

Ensuring business

Supporting customers'

improving efficiency

authenticity

2014

healthcare

2012

Supporting safe medi-

2017

Optimizing business Supporting at-home

hours

cation for patients

Supporting health

supporting safe medication, and utilizing ICT

April 2020 Launched medication guidance by telephone and ICT devices in response to

performance Business

Family pharmacist and

Regional-cooperation pharmacies

Privacy-friendly structural equipment (partitions, etc.)

Providing information to medical institutions on drugs that patients bring to the hospital at the time of hospitalization

Development of and participation in systems for responding to local dispensing demand, including

medical care services

maintenance of local

by pharmacists and

Okusuri Techo Plus:

improving

About

residents

efficiency

500,000 members

(as of April 2020)

COVID-19

pharmacy functions

Participation in meetings with doctors, nurses, care managers, etc. (conferences at the time of discharging from hospitals, etc.)

Placement of pharmacists who have received training on integrated community care, including welfare and nursing

nighttime and holiday hours

Dispensing drugs necessary for at- home medical care, including narcotic and sterile preparation dispensing

Home visits

Dispensing system

Nihon Chouzai is the only company in the dispensing pharmacy industry to develop by itself and operate a dispensing system for use in pharmacy work. The Company began in-house development of a dispensing system in the 1990s, and by updating it every year, we have been able to respond quickly to revisions in prescription dispensing fees and other matters. The system helps streamline work and supports the work of pharmacists as the core system for supporting dispensing work.

that Base

Specialized medical institutions cooperation pharmacies

Voice input system

Health consultation system

supports

Advanced pharmaceutical

management functions

Privacy-friendly structural equipment (partitions, private rooms, and other spaces where patients can seek consultation)

Providing information to medical institutions on drugs that patients bring to the hospital at the time of hospitalization

Participation in meetings with doctors, nurses, care managers, etc. (conferences at the time of discharging from hospitals, etc.)

Sharing of treatment policies with doctors and pharmacists, etc. at specialized medical institutions

Conducting joint training with specialized medical institutions, etc.

Sharing medication information with regional-cooperation pharmacies, etc. used by patients

Placement of pharmacists with a high degree of expertise, such as accreditation by an academic society

We have introduced a voice input system that assists with the input of medication history after the pharmacist has provided the medication guid- ance. It is equipped with a function to learn the traits and other elements of individual voices. The system's voice recognition function is highly accurate, and it supports technical terminology. At pharmacies that have introduced this system, the time it takes to input medication history can be shortened and the entry can be updated.

Vein biometric authentication system

We have developed a system that supports the health of patients by centrally recording information such as health consultations at pharmacies and health consultations conducted by registered dieticians at Health Check Stations. By centrally recording information including over-the-counter drugs as well, we are helping local residents maintain their health.

Nihon Chouzai Online Store

We are operating an online store that provides comprehensive support for healthcare, offering high-performance,high-quality products carefully

Chouzai Nihon

Source: Prepared by Nihon Chouzai based on documents submitted by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (May 2019)

Nihon Chouzai has introduced a vein biometric authentication system utilizing finger veins that is linked to a dispensing system. This system applies a time stamp for work performed and guarantees the work's authenticity.

selected by professionals at dispensing pharmacies, namely pharmacists and registered dieticians. We support healthcare for a wide range of users by offering approximately 2,000 different products specialized in healthcare,

Family pharmacists

82%

Percentage of pharmacies with

family pharmacists

(also includes new pharmacies that do not

meet qualification requirements)

As of July 16, 2020

At-home medical care

94%

Percentage of pharmacies that perform at-home medical care

(At least once a year)

As of March 31, 2020

Placement of pharmacists with a high degree of expertise, such as accreditation by an academic society

1in 4pharmacists

Percentage of Nihon Chouzai pharmacists among all pharmacists who are qualified as Accredited Pharmacists of Ambulatory Cancer Chemotherapy

As of April 30, 2020

Handle narcotic dispensing

100%

Percentage of pharmacies that obtained

a license to handle narcotics

(excluding 1 retail pharmacy)

As of March 31, 2020

At the same time, work can be managed, and this is utilized for work-style reforms by optimizing working hours.

At-home medical care communication system

We have devised a system that enables the pharmacist to access the at- home medical care communication system using a tablet PC when performing at-home medical care, and records of past history and at-home medical care can be entered on the spot. The system is used as a tool to streamline the work of pharmacists who conduct at-home medical care and collaborate with local doctors, thus providing high-quality medical care.

Electronic medication notebook Okusuri Techo Plus

The electronic medication notebook Okusuri Techo Plus links with the dispensing system to enable centralized management of medication history. Furthermore, Okusuri Techo Plus is also equipped with a personal health record (PHR) function that offers tremendous convenience by linking data from weight scales and blood glucose measuring devices. It allows for management of the patient's daily habits and supports their health.

including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, cosmetics, health foods, and hygiene products. The online store also sells original products available exclusively at the store.

Remote medication guidance

Currently, remote medication guidance is only allowed in National Strategic Special Zones in Aichi Prefecture, Fukuoka City, Yabu City, and Chiba City. Nihon Chouzai has conducted remote medication guidance in Aichi Prefec- ture, Fukuoka City, and Chiba City. In addition, starting in September 2020, online medication guidance will be allowed for prescriptions that have been given online.

We are working to improve convenience for patients by making remote medication guidance available to patients in areas with no pharmacies and patients who have difficulty visiting a hospital.

Automation of dispensing work

On April 2, 2019, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued a notification on how dispensing work is performed, and it is now possible for people other than pharmacists to perform dispensing work called picking, which had been conducted by pharmacists, under the supervision of a pharmacist. We have begun to improve the efficiency of our dispensing work by promoting automation.

section Data

27 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 28

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Growth Strategy: Achieve a Positive Cycle

achieving towards Growth and prescribing

Investment in ICT that Supports Growth Remote Medication Guidance

Investment in ICT that Supports Growth Automation of Dispensing Work

true dispensing

Advantages of remote medication guidance provided by Nihon Chouzai

Using the electronic medication notebook developed by Nihon Chouzai allows for centralized tracking of the medications that patients used at other hospitals, as well as their OTC drugs, health records, etc., and prevents the duplication of medications and side effects of concomitant medications. We collaborate with hospitals as necessary by making inquiries to doctors and using tracing reports on monitoring of patients while they are on medication, enabling effective support for drug therapy.

Areas where remote medication guidance is provided

Remote medication guidance is only permitted in National Strategic Special Zones in Aichi Prefecture, Fukuoka City, Yabu City, and Chiba City. Among these, Nihon Chouzai has conducted remote medication guidance in Aichi Prefecture, Fukuoka City, and Chiba City. Remote medication guidance was launched in September 2016 in three Special Zones of Aichi Prefecture, Fukuoka City, and Yabu City, mainly in remote regions and islands lacking in medical resources. Since then, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare revised its ministerial ordinance in September 2019, so that remote medication guidance

System changes to promote automation

On April 2, 2019, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued a notification on "How Dispensing Work is Performed" (No- tification 0402). From the perspective of enhancing interpersonal service skills, it is necessary to streamline product work. It is now possible for people other than pharmacists to assort medicines that are still packed in PTP sheets, so long as they are being visually monitored by a pharmacist. It also became possible to conduct dispensing work that actively utilizes dispensing equipment.

Efforts at Nihon Chouzai dispensing pharmacies

As a result of extensive studies on human error prevention, hy- giene, and other issues, we have settled on a plan to promote automation. Verification tests of fully-automatic PTP sheet dispensing devices, such as ROBO-PICK II, resulted in labor-saving of about one pharmacist. While there are some conditions, such as the need for a certain level of sales, we aim to improve the quality of medical services by creating time for pharmacists to devote to interpersonal services, while promoting efficiency with automation.

drug of separation services

Business

can be conducted even in urban areas, as long as certain requirements are met. In response to this, Chiba City submitted a zoning plan that permits remote medication guidance. In December 2019, the registration of participating pharmacies began for all regions of Chiba City.

Drug Station

Decided to introduce at multiple stores, started verification tests

Collaboration/cooperation with dispensing

Maximum of 3,000 items

performance

Remote medication guidance process

Advantages of remote medication guidance

Centralization of information in real time using

provided by Nihon Chouzai

Okusuri Techo Plus (the electronic medication notebook)

equipment manufacturers

Promoting automation mainly in large stores

ROBO-PICK II

Automatic drug picking device

Helping to prevent drug

Drugs prescribed

Nihon

by other hospitals

duplications, leftover drugs,

Health records,

Chouzai

side effects, etc.

etc.

Cloud

Patients

1. Online medical treatment

and

families

Hospitals

2. Sending prescriptions (electronic prescriptions in the future)

Refer to the contents of the medication notebook

3'. Dispensed drug data

(reflected automatically)

3. Remote medication guidance

Pharmacy

4. Delivery of drugs

Annual sales per store*

National average

Nihon Chouzai

About

About

120

370

million yen

million yen

*Sales per store Nihon Chouzai:

Completed verification tests

Promote automation mainly in medium and large stores, where increased efficiency can be utilized

Maximum of 1,300 items

Fully-automatic PTP sheet

Up to 130 items per unit

Up to 10 units may be

dispensing device

consolidated

Nihon supports that Base

Sharing of information such as medication status

Investment in ICT that Supports Growth Online Medication Guidance Started with the Partial Revision of the PMD Act

Annual sales per store as of March 31, 2020 National average:

Calculated based on Trend of Dispensing and Medical Care Expenses Fiscal 2018 Edition and an overview of Fiscal 2018 Report on Public Health Administration and Services, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Shifting pharmacist work to more interpersonal services Improving the quality of dispensing (including hygiene) Improving patient safety

Chouzai

Although online medical treatment by doctors has already been

cal treatment has been provided will be eligible for this new form

introduced, pharmacies provide face-to-face medication guidance

of service. Treatment of diseases applicable for online medical

in principle, with provision of remote medication guidance limited

treatment has expanded to include prevention of severe diabetes

in certain Special Zones. With the partial revision of the PMD Act,

and chronic migraines, and it is expected that the scope of online

online medication guidance will be available across Japan starting

medication guidance will be expanded.

September 1, 2020. Only the prescriptions for which online medi-

Schedule of the PMD Act revision

March 6, 2020

1. Online medication guidance

Stipulation of medication guidance by videophone, etc. subject to certain rules

Cabinet decision on

Expand target areas and target patients

enforcement dates

2. Mandatory follow-up during

Obligate pharmacies to keep up with the patient's drug usage status and instruct them on

medication as needed, not only when dispensing

September 1, 2020

medication period

Obligate pharmacies to make an effort to provide information on patients' drug use to doctors, etc. at other

Enforcement of

medical facilities

Verification tests with new-type dispensing equipment

In May 2020, we introduced the newly released Drug Station, which is capable of dispensing 3,000 pharmaceutical products, ahead of other companies, and started a verification test for efficiency improvement. Based on the results of the verification test, we plan to introduce Drug Stations to dispensing pharmacies with sales level that can improve efficiency.

In the future, we will make efficient investments by introducing new models and conducting verification tests as soon as they are released.

Automation introduction schedule

In fiscal 2020, we plan to proceed with automation at 50 stores. In the first half of the year, we will continue verification tests mainly in the Kanto region, and identify the conditions that are highly effective in improving efficiency. Then, in the second half, we will expand to the whole country. We plan to proceed with automation in 200 stores within three years, including 70 stores in fiscal 2021 and 80 stores in fiscal 2022. We believe that automation will not only improve efficiency, but also have side effects such as reducing human errors and contributing to ensuring medical safety.

section Data

1. and 2.

3. New pharmacy functions

Introduce a system for governors to certify pharmacies by function so that patients can select the pharmacy

that best suits their needs

August 1, 2021

certification system

Certify pharmacies that regional-cooperation and pharmacies specialized medical cooperation

pharmacies, with renewals once a year

Enforcement of

Develop legal compliance and systems with licensed businesses (development of a business supervision system,

3., 4., and 5.

4. Strengthening governance

clarification of responsibilities of management and field managers)

December 1, 2022

Legally put in place officers responsible for pharmaceutical affairs

5. Digitization of attached documents

Eliminate package inserts of attached documents from the product, providing them by electronic means instead

Enforcement of 6.

Display information enabling access to the latest attached document information on the outer packaging of products

6. Bar code display on pharmaceuticals packaging

Promote traceability management, from the procurement of pharmaceuticals to post medication guidance

Source: Prepared by Nihon Chouzai based on the draft of the revised PMD Act, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Schedule

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

200 stores

50 stores

70 stores

80 stores

in total in 3 years

February to March 2020

First half of fiscal 2020

Second half of fiscal 2020

Additional consideration

Test Phase

Expansion Phase

of the introduction of

Early introduction

(Kanto Region)

(Across Japan)

new models

29 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 30

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Growth Strategy: Achieve a Positive Cycle

Growth Strategy: New Businesses, Various Approaches

achievingtowardsGrowth and prescribing

Expand Business Operations

Net sales

Sales have continued to increase every year, despite the effects of drug price and prescription dispensing fee revisions. The sales amount of hepatitis C drugs peaked at 20.2 billion yen in fiscal 2015, falling by half to 11.0 billion yen in fiscal 2016, and it is now 3.6 billion yen. Sales declined temporarily from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2016, due to this decrease in sales of hepatitis C drugs. Excluding the impact of this trend, sales have continuously in- creased, and we are achieving continuous growth by the well-balanced opening of pharmacies, mainly Nihon Chouzai pharmacies.

Net sales per pharmacy

Nihon Chouzai regards net sales per pharmacy as a key factor to successful industry restructuring going forward. We view collaboration with medical institutions and the performance of at-home medical care as essential to achieving A Vision of Pharmacies for Patients. To carry these out, multiple pharmacists and pharmacies of ample size are both required. Therefore, we are opening Nihon Chouzai pharmacies and pharmacies through mergers and acqui- sitions, with a focus on pharmacies of ample size or larger, and it is inevitable that our pharmacies will become larger.

Launched Service of FINDAT, an Advanced DI Web Platform

of separation true servicesdispensing

Nihon Chouzai has developed FINDAT, the first advanced DI web

platform in Japan* (https://www.findat.jp), and released this plat-

form on June 1, 2020. FINDAT supports the drug information (DI)

work by centrally managing collection and evaluation of DI and

drug

providing it to each medical institution in the form of an advanced

DI web platform. This will support the standardization and stream-

lining of drug information at medical institutions, and contribute

to appropriate drug treatment for patients.

FINDAT neutrally evaluates and distributes online drug infor-

mation that has been collected comprehensively from various

Business

domestic and foreign guidelines and global, highly reliable, paid

secondary information databases. By providing drug information

(billions of yen)

Net sales

Hepatitis C drugs (billions of yen)

250.0

50.0

231.0

200.0

190.8

205.1

208.6

40.0

189.3

150.0

30.0

100.0

20.2

20.0

11.0

(millions of yen) Net sales per pharmacy 400

367

359

370

350

349

352

300

250

useful for practical cases such as "Standardized Formulary," "Drug

performance

Efficacy Group Comparative Review," and "New Drug Evalua-

tion," this service can be used to create materials for formulary

management and pharmaceutical affairs committees, for pro-

drugs, and lead to enhancing interpersonal service skills and team

moting standardized drug treatment at medical institutions. Also,

medical care, as shift from product service to interpersonal service

using FINDAT can help reduce the burden of DI work, including

has been required.

peer review of original papers and information gathering on new

*Survey by Nihon Chouzai, as of May 25, 2020

50.0

6.6

5.8

10.0

3.6

0.0

0.0

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

200

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

Initiatives to Control the Increasing Costs of Medical Care

Promoting the use of generic drugs

Initiatives for Health Support Functions

Health Check-up Stations

supports that Base

Pharmacy opening strategy

According to the Long-term Vision announced by the Company in May 2018, Nihon Chouzai seeks to change the current pharmacy mix of 70% for hospital-front pharmacies and 30% for hybrid-type pharmacies to 50% for hospital-front pharmacies and 50% for hybrid-type pharmacies, while working to increase its overall number of pharmacies, by fiscal 2030. The ratio of hybrid-type pharmacies in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures as of March 31, 2020 increased to 54%. In the future, our strategy is to open hospital-front pharmacies and hybrid-type pharmacies in a balanced manner.

(Stores)

Number of store openings

Number of hybrid-type pharmacies

70

65

60

50

40

42

36

32

30

27

27

20

16

16

10

10

6

0

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

Pharmacy openings

Our pharmacy opening strategy places importance on balance between hospital-front pharmacies and hybrid-type pharmacies, as well as Nihon Chouzai pharmacies and M&A pharmacies. The functions required of pharmacies change from year to year, and it is necessary to have a good balance of store openings and scales in order to adapt to these changes. We open stores based on the level of our average annual sales of about 350 million yen per store.

Record high number of M&A pharmacies

(FY)

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

Pharmacy openings

27

42

36

32

65*

Nihon Chouzai

22

21

23

26

35

pharmacies

M&A

5

21

13

6

30

Pharmacy closures

11

12

8

19

13

No. of pharmacies

527

557

585

598

650

at fiscal year-end

· Includes 1 retail pharmacy

*Includes 1 store format change from a retail

pharmacy to a dispensing pharmacy

We achieved the government target of increasing the usage of generic drugs to 80% set for September 30, 2020 three years ahead of schedule. As of March 31, 2020, we have achieved the industry's leading share of generic drug use, volume-based at 88.8%.

Generic drug use, volume-based

(%)

Nihon Chouzai

Nationwide

88.8

90

87.0

85

81.6

83.6

79.0

79.9*

80

75

73.9

73.0

77.4

70

68.6

65

63.1

60

58.4

55

50

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

  • Trend of Dispensing and Medical Care Expenses, generics ratio, volume-based (new indicator), Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Promoting the use of generic drugs contributes to

control of increasing medical costs

Internal sales of the pharmaceutical manufacturing and

sales business are expanding (Group synergies)

As a measure for enhancing the health support function of dispensing pharmacies, Nihon Chouzai set up in-pharmacy Health Check-up Stations and is proactively working to maintain the health of local residents and on pre-symptomatic disease preven- tion. Blood pressure meters and body composition measurement equipment have been installed in the Health Check Stations, and a variety of measurements and nutritional consultations by registered dieticians are conducted there.

Health support function:

Number of stores with Health Check-up Stations

March 2018

March 2019

June 2020

No. of Health Check-

37

62

75

up Stations*

*The Health Check-up Station is a registered trademark of NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd.

  1. Advice on diet and exercise from registered dietitians
  2. Promoting use by local residents through the holding of health fairs
  3. Specialist booths on health maintenance and promotion
  4. Health management using various measurement devices, including blood pressure meters and body composition measurement equipment
  5. Support for self-medication with a range of more than 500 items, including OTC drugs and health food
  6. Recommendations to receive a medical examination and referrals to medical institutions depending on symptoms

Chouzai Nihon

section Data

31 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 32

Information Provision and

Consulting Business

Japan Medical Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Information Provision and Consulting Business is included in the Dispensing Pharmacy Business segment.

For a Future of Ample Medical Care

Striving to provide its vision of high-quality medical care at low cost

Dispensing pharmacies within the Group

Prescription data (anonymized data)

Health insurance enterprise receipt data

Highly consistent big data

Big data

(Real world data)

Dedicated analysis room

obtained from unified system

(High degree of analytical accuracy)

(Security collateral)

Analysis/consulting (Anonymized data)

Japan Medical

Research

InstituteInstitute

Contributing to maintaining the

health insurance system

by keeping healthcare cost increases under control

Main

Information provision service (provision of information to research institutions, educational

institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and others, as well as joint research)

businesses

Data health planning project contracting (receipt analysis, notification business)

Information Provision and Consulting Business

Information Provision Service RI-CORE

In the information provision service, RI-CORE is used as the foundation upon which analytical

of separation trueachievingtowardsGrowth services dispensingprescribingand

tools are developed and operated to process the information obtained from prescription data.

Surveys, research, information provision and consulting businesses are conducted for research

institutions, educational institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers and others.

By integrating big data, such as the anonymized prescription data from the Group's Dispensing

Pharmacy Business, together with questionnaire surveys that pharmacists conducted at pharma-

cies, the result was high-value-added information unparalleled in the industry. Providing informa-

tion in this manner enables us to contribute to the rationalization of medical care costs.

drug

In-store Promotion Advertising Media Services

1. Airing on monitors

2. Sampling

Also contributing to the advance of self-medication

We perform in-store promotion (IP) and advertising media services conducted in stores by posi-

· Available for viewing by

· Improving the sense of

Business

tioning a variety of IP in easily seen areas of stores to target a total of over 14 million patients that

over 14 million patients in

security and trustworthi-

total who visit pharmacies

ness by hand delivery by

visit every year.

each year

pharmacists

performance

· Able to directly approach

Examples include videos commissioned by companies and the government airing on in-store

target demographics

monitors, as well as poster displays, merchandise displays, and samplings and booklets distributed

3. Poster display

4. Placing leaflets

directly to patients by pharmacists. From last year, we also have been conveying useful infor-

mation to promote presymptomatic prevention for patients who visit our pharmacies through

sampling at the time of dietary instructions, etc. by national registered dieticians. Moreover, while

linking with services to provide information, we are also taking up the challenge of new initiatives

that bring data and people together and endeavoring to promote self-medication.

· Patients pay attention

· Patients may take them to

while waiting for

read during the waiting

dispensing

time or after they get

· Able to provide informa-

home

tion to all patients visiting

· Able to provide informa-

pharmacies

tion to all patients visiting

pharmacies

Base

Data Health Support Service by Pharmacists - Opinions from pharmacists and patients

that

Efforts to optimize medications by analyzing data (eliminating duplication and multiple drugs) ........

supports

Duplication/multiple drugs

Support for behavioral change through data analysis that utilizes IoT for pre-diabetic and diabetic patients ..........

Diabetes

Nihon

Duplication/multiple drugs When I actually talk with patients,

Patients'

I was able to speak with a pharmacist about issues that were difficult

Chouzai

I find that some patients feel anxiety about taking medication, or do

opinions

to discuss with my doctors, because I thought they would be too busy.

not feel the need to convey what medication they are taking. Others

I am thankful that my pharmacist inquired with doctors on my behalf

are using their medication notebook incorrectly (creating a medication

and offered various solutions.

notebook for each hospital). These are actually causing them to take

duplicate or multiple drugs, and I felt that support from pharmacists

I never knew how to use a

Now that I can see the condition of my

would help solve this problem.

medication notebook before,

body that I could not see before, I take

Diabetes Few people had a good understanding of diabetes itself.

but my pharmacist taught me

more care about how I eat and exercise.

Pharmacist

I felt that support from pharmacists would help patients understand

how. I am going to compile my

I have been able to properly

diabetes and take better care of their health.

notebooks into one.

Ms. Suga

care for my health in my daily

I didn't want to go to the hospital because I

life without any hassles, and

1 High-quality information provision service that utilizes real-world data

Based on the foundation of RI-CORE, which commenced services in fiscal 2017, the information provision service offers development and operation of analytical tools to process an entire five-year period of prescription data gained from Group dispensing pharmacies. This is big data of 250 million prescription cases, which, when integrated with information provided by pharma- cists, takes advantage of a maximum degree of synergies with the Dispensing Pharmacy Business to provide high-value-added data that is unrivaled in the industry. Providing this real-world data to research institutions, educational institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers and others, as well as conducting joint research, contributes to improving patient adherence (medication manage- ment) and rationalizing medical expenses.

2 Data health support service that contributes to the optimization of medical costs

The Japan Medical Research Institute conducts various data health-related initiatives that leverage its expertise in data analysis and consulting capabilities that it has cultivated with its information provision service.

As part of these efforts, we conduct analysis necessary for the optimization of medical costs and notification of medication to insured persons (information on price difference between generic drugs and original drugs, duplication, multiple drugs), based on the data entrusted to us by health insurance enterprises. In addi- tion, through pharmacists, we also conduct practical support tasks such as optimizing medication, treatment and support for persons in pre-illness conditions as well as affected persons (un-examined persons), and prevention of serious illnesses. At health events and seminars, we also contribute to the optimization of medical costs through various support services, including support services for setting up drug consultation meetings.

Diabetes Many people have undergone drug therapy because they

thought diabetes would limit my life (?), but

I would like to continue this

Data

could not improve their lifestyles. I really felt the importance of the

I understood the need for treatment and was

habit in the future.

efforts as I saw their lifestyles and medication improved with support

happy to get consultation.

section

from pharmacists.

Patients' opinions

I was able to

My doctor

Duplication/multiple drugs For patients with anxiety about

Pharmacist

My diet was corrected,

continue because

praised me for

taking medication, I felt that I could take the anxiety away just by

Mr. Shiozawa

and I am now able

they followed up by

controlling my

giving consultation.

to take my medicine

phone on a regular

diabetes.

Diabetes Since I need to speak with patients broadly about med-

properly.

basis.

icine, eating habits, and their health, I feel that it has become more

important to give an explanation that is suitable for each patient,

rather than a uniform explanation.

Pharmacist

Papers submitted regarding survey and research results

Mr. Tomizawa

  1. Precision Medicine, May issue, advertisement paper "Dispensing information and data analysis (data characteristics in the field of diabetes treatment drugs)" (Hokuryukan)
  2. Medical Consultation & New Remedies, Vol. 56 (2019), January issue, "Survey on Actual Situation of Heparinoid Foam Spray in Medical Treatment by the Outpatient Department" (Iji Publishing Co., Ltd.)
  3. Medical Consultation & New Remedies, Vol. 56 (2019), July issue, "Consciousness Survey on Feeling and Oral Disintegrating Tablet (OD Tablets) in Patients Who Have Been Prescribed Medication for Heart Failure" (Iji Publishing Co., Ltd.)
  4. Progress In Medicine, 39 (10:) 1031-1039, 2019 "Patient questionnaire survey on usability of old and new bisoprolol patches (Bisono® Tape)" (Life Science)
  5. Medical Consultation & New Remedies, Vol. 56 (2019), December issue: 893-898 "Investigation about Improvement of Adherence by Moisturizing Guidance in Pharmacy for Families of Children with
    Skin Symptoms: Aiming to Suppress the Progression of Allergic March" (Iji Publishing Co., Ltd.) Other articles have also been in the process of submission

33 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 34

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.

Choseido Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Growth Strategy

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Prior investments have peaked out

Promote in-house production of generic drugs

Revision of sales strategy

Penetration of sales strategy effects

Strict cost control

Strict cost control

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

The completion of Tsukuba No. 2 Plant (Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.) in March 2018 and the relocation and consolidation of the Tsuku- ba Research Institute in June 2018 brought to an end several years of investment.

Since March 2019, expenses such as depreciation costs, utilities costs, and personnel costs have increased associated with the start of operations at Tsukuba No. 2 Plant. We have absorbed these increased costs by reviewing our sales strategies and tightening cost controls, securing oper-

ating profit that exceeded our initial forecast. In fiscal 2019, operating profit was 1,301 million yen due to increased internal sales and increased

Nihon Generic Tsukuba No. 2 Plant

sales of items on the new NHI drug price listing, despite diminishing factors such as revisions to NHI drug prices.

Cost of capital investments and depreciation costs

(billions of yen)

Depreciation

Capital investments (billions of yen)

4.0

18.7

3.5

3.6

3.6

20.0

3.0

2.6

15.0

2.2

2.0

8.7

2.0

10.2

Stabilized ﬁxed costs

10.0

1.0

1.2

4.7

5.0

3.7

1.5

2.0

0.0

0.0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(FY)

Plan

Business performance

43,072

40,659

Acquisition of License Sale of In-house Manufactured Products

Base that supports

Net sales

(millions of yen)

36,821

38,066

32,598

Sales

composition

15.0%

New NHI drug price listing of generic drugs is done twice a year in June and December, making it possible to release drugs with expired patents. In December 2019, a new NHI drug price listing for BudeForu Dry Powder Inhaler, sold independently, contributed to the increase in net sales and gross profit. In February 2020, we received approval for 9 ingredients and 16 items, including cele- coxib tablets (brand name: Celecox Tablets), in preparation for the market launch in June 2020. This includes several products with a large market, so we can expect increased sales in the future.

New Price Listings in June: 3 ingredients and 8 items

Product name

Silodosin Tablets 2mg JG

Blonanserin Tablets 2mg YD

Silodosin Tablets 4mg JG

Blonanserin Tablets 4mg YD

Silodosin OD Tablets 2mg NISSIN

Blonanserin Tablets 8mg YD

Silodosin OD Tablets 4mg NISSIN

Gefitinib Tablets 250mg JG

New Price Listings in December: 6 ingredients and 14 items

Chouzai Nihon

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19 (FY)

Product name

Atomoxetine Tablets 5mg JG Atomoxetine Tablets 10mg JG Atomoxetine Tablets 25mg JG Atomoxetine Tablets 40mg JG

BudeForu Dry Powder Inhaler 30 doses JG BudeForu Dry Powder Inhaler 60 doses JG Mometasone Nasal 50μg JG 56 sprays Mometasone Nasal 50μg JG 112 sprays

Data section

Operating profit

(millions of yen)

8.2

Silodosin

Silodosin

Tablets

Tablets

BudeForu Dry Powder Inhaler

2mg JG

4mg JG

30 doses JG

Atomoxetine Oral Solution 0.4% JG

Flecainide Acetate Tablets 50mg TE

Flecainide Acetate Tablets 100mg TE

Capecitabine Tablets 300mg JG Lanthanum Carbonate OD Tablets 250mg JG* Lanthanum Carbonate OD Tablets 500mg JG*

Operating profit to net sales (%)

4.7

4.6

2,668

3.1

3.0

1,719

1,885

Composition

1,301

1,194

of Operating

profit

10.1%

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19 (FY)

Lanthanum

Lanthanum

Carbonate OD

Carbonate OD

Tablets

Tablets

250mg JG

500mg JG

BudeForu Dry Powder Inhaler

60 doses JG

*Lanthanum Carbonate OD Tablets were released in January 2020

Launched OTC drugs (January 2020)

As our second round of OTC drugs, we launched Loxoprofen Tablets JG (antipyretics/analgesics).

Loxoprofen Tablets JG pack of 12

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Growth Strategy

Expanding Operations to Create Group Synergies Unique to Nihon Chouzai Group

  1. We possess an unrivaled business model by which the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business (Nihon Generic and Choseido Pharmaceutical) will expand along with the expansion of the Dispensing Pharmacy Business of the Nihon Chouzai Group. We have dispensing pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers within the Nihon Chouzai Group, and we are steadily expanding our business by demonstrating the synergy unique to our Group.
  2. Nihon Generic and Choseido Pharmaceutical's generic drugs are purchased by Nihon Chouzai pharmacies nationwide through wholesale companies. As a result, we have built a unique business model that other companies do not have, by expanding distribution network for our generic drugs to wholesale distribution channels nationwide and expanding external sales.
  3. We conduct business with several other manufacturers including contracting in and contracting out manufacturing, as well as in-licensing and out-licensing.

Expanding Operations with Out-licensed Contract Manufacturing Products and Sales Alliance Products

Contract manufacturing

Produce items developed by other companies at Nihon Generic and Choseido

Pharmaceutical and sell them.

Contract manufacturing

Transferring large-lot products from Tsukuba Plant to Tsukuba No. 2 Plant freed up production lines, enabling us to conduct contract manufacturing of other companies' products. In recent years, while generic drug use has increased, many generic drug manufacturers have been in difficult circumstances in terms of profitability due to price system revisions, a decrease in blockbuster products (popular original drugs whose patents have expired), and stricter quality assurance. There are also cases in which manufacturers are hesitant to make new capital investments.

Group synergy

Pharmaceutical manufacturers (other companies)

Products manufactured by other companies / In-licensed products

Contract manufacturing

/ Sales alliance prod-

Nihon Generic

uctsing / Sales alliance

Pharmaceutical

products

manufacturers

3

Choseido

Pharmaceutical

(other companies)

Due to these factors, demand for contract manufacturing is increasing, and the Group is receiving more requests, which it is capable of accommodating. The Group is actively promoting contract manufacturing, and is committed to expanding its efforts. Choseido Pharmaceutical's Kawachi Plant is dedicated to producing cephem antibiotic formulations, which has the largest market share in Japan and it will continue to further expand its market share with unrivaled originality.

Sales alliance products

Sales of items (Nihon Chouzai licensed products) that the Group holds manufacturing and

sales approval for to other companies. Other companies sell these as their own products.

1

Internal

Nihon Chouzai

sales

pharmacies

External

Hospitals,

2

Wholesale/

sales

clinics, other

Sales companies

pharmacies

Our Tsukuba No. 2 Plant has started operation and freed up our production lines, making it possible for us to actively incorporate sales alliance products. As of December 31, 2019, we have more than 460 in-house licensed products. As we have achieved an assortment of products that can support inquiries from other pharmaceutical manufacturers, manufacturing of sales alliance products is increasing.

Expected synergistic effects with Nihon Chouzai's pharmacy opening strategy

Internal sales increased in conjunction with the opening of own pharmacies and M&A in the dispensing pharmacy business.

Internal

Convert generic drugs dispensed at Nihon Chouzai pharmacies into Nihon Generic and

sales

Choseido Pharmaceutical products

Convert generic drugs by other companies dispensed at Nihon Chouzai pharmacies into in-house products. When convert-

ing original drugs or long-listed drugs into generic drugs, we will promote sales by converting them into in-house products

in a timely manner.

Increasing new adoption cases

We will strengthen external sales by increasing generic drug adoption at dispensing pharmacy chains other than Nihon

Chouzai, major university hospitals, and company clinics, and raising awareness within the industry.

External

sales

Formulary

Based on the increasing momentum to promote formularies, establishment of formularies has become more active,

especially in large hospitals. As such, we expect that the number of generic drugs in use will increase dramatically. We will

develop a system to respond to this trend and act accordingly.

Optimization of Production Resources

Securing more contract manufacturing/sales alliance business

We are promoting effective use of each plant within the Group in order to secure more contract manufacturing and sales alliance business. By transferring the production of large-lot products to the completed Tsukuba No. 2 Plant, we are now utilizing the free lines available at the Tsukuba Plant and Choseido Pharmaceutical's plants, and have laid a foundation that will allow us to take on new businesses such as the contract manufacturing and sales alliance businesses.

Choseido

Tsukuba Plant

Pharmaceutical

Medium

Medium

Plant characteristics

Nihon Generic

Small to medium scale

Tsukuba Plant

production

Tablets

Nihon Generic

Medium to large scale

Tsukuba No. 2 Plant

production

Tablets

Choseido

Small to medium scale

Pharmaceutical

production

Headquarters Plant

Tablets, capsules, powders

Large

Large

Small

Small

Entry into the over-the-counter (OTC) drug business

This is a business that started new initiatives expecting synergistic Group effects. Following the launch of hair growth agent, Minoxidil

Tsukuba

Lotion 5% JG in December 2018, we launched Loxoprofen Tablets JG, antipyretics/analgesics, in January 2020 as our second OTC drug.

No. 2 Plant

Medium Small

In the future, we plan to continue the PDCA cycle, starting with selling at Group dispensing pharmacies.

Small

Large

Medium

Large

Large

Choseido

Pharmaceutical

Headquarters No. 2 Plant

Choseido

Pharmaceutical

Kawachi Plant

Small to medium scale production

Tablets, capsules, powders

Small to medium scale production (Plant exclusively for manufacturing antibiotics)

Tablets, capsules, powders

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Data section

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Growth Strategy

achieving towards Growth and prescribing

Profitability Improvement

Fixed costs peak out, profitability improves further

Anticipating policies to reduce medical costs, such as promotion of generic drug use and annual NHI drug price revisions, as well as changes in the labor environment, such as work-style reforms, we aim to gain greater production volume and improve profitability by making full use of existing resources.

Fixed and variable cost improvements are the pillars of profitability improvement.

R&D

R&D that maximizes group synergy

Efficient R&D focused on items that are widely used at Nihon Chouzai pharmacies

The ability to predict expected sales volumes at Group dispensing pharmacies in advance enables profit and recovery forecasting, achieving efficient development planning.

drug of separation true services dispensing

Fixed cost

improvement

Profitability

improvement

Variable cost improvement

1 Increase production volume to meet higher market demand

In the generic drug market, strong promotion policies have been set forth toward reaching the government target of 80% volume-based market share for generic drugs, with the deadline approaching at the end of September 2020. In ad- dition, considering the movement toward formularies already underway primarily at large hospitals will expand to regional formularies in the future, we highly expect the generic drug market to further expand and its production volume to increase, even after the volume-based target is reached.

  1. Increase production volume to meet higher market demand
  2. In-houseproduction initiatives
  3. Manufacturing process improvement activities
  4. Waste loss reduction activities

2 In-house production initiatives

We are working on in-house production at Nihon Chouzai plants, with a focus on items that are contract manufactured at other companies. Although it does not directly contribute to sales growth as these items are already being sold to dispensing pharmacies in and outside of the Group and to other medical institutions, it will lead to improvements in the operating rate and gross margin ratio at our Group plants.

Even for items on new NHI drug price listings whose patents have expired, the amount used at Group dispensing pharmacies can be projected with certainty. Therefore, we have established a system in which other pharmaceutical manufacturers can take part in joint development with peace of mind since development is carried out according to a plan.

Because we must meet the needs of pharmacies, our largest customers, we conduct R&D activities covering a wide range of items not biased towards any particular disease. By dealing with many medicines, in the end, we can accumulate the latest know-how and technology, resulting in a positive cycle.

Research facilities of Nihon Generic and Choseido Pharmaceutical utilize their respective expertise and know-how

Efforts to minimize additional equipment investment by carrying out development appropriate for each plant

In June 2018, we consolidated the laboratories of Nihon Generic, which were previously dispersed in two locations, into the Tsuku- ba Research Institute. As a result, our laboratories are at the two bases of Nihon Generic and Choseido Pharmaceutical, establishing a system that allows for efficient product development by using the expertise and know-how that each laboratory specializes in.

As the increase in number of items for sale has reached a certain level, we are now increasing the proportion of items approved in-house, and are actively promoting R&D.

Nihon Generic Tsukuba Research InstituteChoseido Pharmaceutical Tokushima Research Institute

Business performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

3 Manufacturing process improvement activities

We are taking steps to improve fixed costs with efficient manufacturing by setting specific goals for the detailed review and improvement of the manufacturing process and continuously using the PDCA cycle. As part of our improvement activities, we are also focusing on employee education and creation of a mechanism that is able to maintain improvement activities while sustaining employee motivation, with the goal of creating an overall culture in which improvement activities can be enjoyed.

4 Waste loss reduction activities

Following our efficient production plans in our plants, we are working to reduce wasteful product disposal by producing the necessary products in the right amount when needed. Regarding sales, we have conducted improvement activities while being conscious of the cash conversion cycle (CCC). With a wide gap between production volume and sales vol- ume, we have drawn up a supply chain management (SCM) strategy tailored to the characteristics of each item, leading to waste loss and more efficient operations.

R&D expenses (consolidated basis)

No. of items sold

(billions of yen)

(Items)

Products approved in-house

In-licensed productss

4.0

800

681

3.0

2.7

2.7

2.9

600

2.3

373

466

2.0

1.7

1.9

400

129

1.0

200

244

215

0.0

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

2012

2019

(FY)

Data section

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Quality Control

Fiscal 2019 quality objectives

1) Maintenance of approval documentation that is suited to the manufacturing circumstances

Annual inspection of approval documentation, compliance check via GMP inspections, assessment of the appropriateness of the change of management practices

Appropriate implementation of the three roles of manufacturers and marketers, appropriate application of revisions to the Japanese Pharmacopoeia

Environment (Environmental Initiatives)

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business reforms plant buildings it obtains from other companies and installs the latest equipment to ensure that CO2 emissions, fresh-water usage, and electrical power usage are kept to a minimum. Newly constructed plants are designed from the planning stage to be environmentally friendly. We will continue to make investments and take initiatives to reduce our impact on the environment.

Major investments and effects in or prior to fiscal 2018

Major investments and effects in fiscal 2019

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

2) Practical application of quality risk management

Product and manufacturing risk assessment, examination of validation procedures, etc. associated with the change of management, implementation of appropriate risk management practices when selecting new bulk drug and additive manufacturers

3) Improvements to the system of providing information regarding quality to medical institutions and patients

Improving the clarity of information that needs to be provided as well as the procedures for gathering, transmit- ting, releasing, and managing such information and entering into contracts related to the provision of information about in-licensed products

4) Continuous improvement to realize solid quality system

Increasing awareness of compliance, optimizing the quality system, adopting a GMP operations support system, planning and promotion of QA conferences with Nihon Generic and Choseido Pharmaceutical

Power consumption reduced at Nihon Generic Tsukuba No. 2 Plant and Choseido Pharmaceutical Headquarters No.

2 Plant by decreasing chiller load with mist spray cooling using plant wastewater

Change to LED lighting at Nihon Generic Tsukuba Plant and Tsukuba No. 2 Plant and Choseido Pharmaceutical Tokushima Research Institute)

Decreased air conditioning load by adopting low air flow- type draft chamber at Nihon Generic Tsukuba No. 2 Plant

Adoption of ultra-high-rate transformer capable of reducing loss by about 35% for top runner transformers at Nihon Generic Tsukuba No. 2 Plant

Introduced simultaneous cold and heat pump system at Choseido Pharmaceutical Headquarters No. 2 Plant

Decreased chiller load with mist spray cooling using plant wastewater and reduced liquefied petroleum gas

Installed solar panels at Choseido Pharmaceutical Headquarters No. 2 Plant

Reduced the amount of power taken from the grid by using power generated in the building

Business performance

Market Environment

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Rectify excessive discounts based on Revised

Comply with Revised Distribution Guidelines

Distribution Guidelines

Distribute pharmaceuticals at reasonable prices

Distribute pharmaceuticals at reasonable prices

Optimize wholesale prices and supply prices

Optimize (raise) supply prices

Optimize NHI drug price gains

Optimize (compress) NHI drug price gains

Distribution channels for medicines for medical treatment in Japan

CO2 emissions

(kt-CO2/production volume unit of 100 million tablets)

1.61.59

1.5

1.4

1.38

1.33

1.33

1.3

1.2

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

Fresh water consumption or water consumption

(thousand m3/production volume unit of 100 million tablets) 8.0

7.5

7.12

7.0

6.71

6.5

6.38

6.0

5.90

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

Electric power consumption

(thousand kWh/production volume unit of 100 million tablets) 2,500

2,423.26

2,300

2,100

2,061.81

1,900

1,923.861,952.21

1,700

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Drug

Wholesalers

Hospitals

Patients

manufacturers

Wholesale

Supply

Pharmacies

Sales

price

price

price

NHI drug price (set by country)

Amount recycled

(t/production volume unit of 100 million tablets)

22.021.63

20.0

18.0

16.0

Amount of waste material, etc.

(t/production volume unit of 100 million tablets)

50.048.67

40.0

41.48

30.0

In FY2018, all indicators increased due to the operation of Nihon Generic's Tsukuba No. 2 Plant.

In FY2019, all indicators decreased due to the sale of the Kasukabe Plant in March 2019. Meanwhile, the fresh water consumption (water consumption), the electric power consumption, the amount

Data section

Revised Distribution Guidelines

(Started using from April 2018)

  1. Establish appropriate market prices in order to eliminate negative primary margin on sales
  2. Promote early settlement and unit price-based/individual product transactions
  3. Revise discount negotiations

Setting of appropriate wholesale price/rebate, etc.

(Notice as of October 3, 2018, Economic Affairs Division, Health Policy Bureau, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

  1. Set an appropriate rebate that assesses the wholesale function
  2. Reflect the wholesale price's corrected rebate item in the wholesale price

14.0

14.64

12.0

12.24

10.0

10.42

0

2016

2017

2018

2019 (FY)

22.03

18.90

20.0

10.0

0

2016

2017

2018

2019 (FY)

of waste material, etc. per production volume unit of 100 million tablets increased due to an increase in production volume at the Tsukuba No. 2 Plant. As a result, the overall decrease was slight.

Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Medical Resources, Co. Ltd.

Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Strengths of Medical Resources

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Providing high-value-added services to job providers (medical institutions

and companies) and job seekers (doctors and pharmacists) as a

comprehensive human resources service company for the medical industry

In fiscal 2019, we continued a shift from staffing to placement

high demand for human resource placement. Thanks to our shift

drug

in our core pharmacist business. This is to gain the initiative in

from staffing to placement, on a profit basis, operating profit

anticipation of demand for placement of high-quality pharmacists

significantly increased to 125.2% year-on-year due to increased

increasing to higher levels than ever due to the expansion of the

referrals of pharmacists, doctors, and other medical professionals,

scope of work for pharmacists to include family pharmacists and

despite net sales decreasing to 97.2% year-on-year.

the like, while demand for dispatching pharmacists is expected to

While we do expect progress in work style reforms and major

decline relatively. In the dispensing pharmacy industry, the majority

changes in the social environment surrounding medical profes-

Net sales (millions of yen)

11,970

13,083

12,721

10,500

8,934

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19 (FY)

Sales

Operating profit

Composition

composition

(millions of yen)

of Operating

4.5%

Operating profit

profit

14.3%

to net sales (%)

17.9

16.3

15.4

14.6

11.3

1,599

1,710

1,842

1,479

1,851

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

(FY)

of pharmacies are part of small- to medium-sized chains or pri-

sionals in the future, we will respond swiftly to these changes and

Business

vately owned, so many pharmacies experience difficulty in recruit-

achieve sustainable growth by utilizing the synergy of having a

performance

ing pharmacists, creating a market environment with continuously

dispensing pharmacy business among our group companies.

Matching Quality Underpins Customer Satisfaction

We have continuously worked to improve matching quality for

many other evaluation items, including soundness of business

many years through detail-oriented counseling. As a company

and a management system for compliance. Furthermore, 99% of

that handles important personal information, we have also ac-

our net sales is earned from staffing and placement for pharmacy

quired Privacy Mark certification, and have realized a high-quality,

chains not owned by Nihon Chouzai and privately owned phar-

highly-reliable staffing and placement business. Acquiring these

macies. This business contributes to achieving a true separation of

Base

certification marks is proof not only of the quality of our place-

drug prescribing and dispensing services by sending high-quality

ment and staffing services, but also of the fact that we satisfy

pharmacists into the world.

that

Placement Business

Staffing Business

supports

Internal sales 0.7%

Job Seekers

Employment

Employment

Job Seekers

Nihon

Brokerage

Contract

Contract

Matching

Ratio of

Chouzai

Medical Resources by the Numbers

We believe communication with job seekers (medical profes- sionals) and job providers (medical institutions and companies) is

meet the demands of both job seekers and job providers in order to earn their trust and satisfaction.

Job Providers

Job Providers

sales

The Company

The Company

Recruiting

(hospitals, pharmacies,

Recruiting

(hospitals, pharmacies,

External sales 99.3%

drug stores)

drug stores)

Application

Application

extremely important for our human resource business. Medical Resources takes a serious stance toward face-to-face meetings with job seekers and job providers, and having placed facilities na- tionwide, we have built a system for meeting and consulting with them in person. We have achieved sustainable growth and high profitability by finding nuanced needs that are difficult to communicate only by telephone or in writing, and offering proposals that

Growth

Profitability

Medical Professional

No.1

Staffing and

Placement Business

Average growth over

Operating

Estimated by Nihon Chouzai based on

an 8-year period

margin

aggregated results of the fiscal 2019 Worker

18.1%

14.6%

Dispatching Undertaking Business Report

Survey by Japan Marketing Research Organization (Survey conducted in July 2019)

Growth Strategy

Ensuring high profitability and creating a more balanced business portfolio by expanding our placement business

Our company is the strongest in the industry when it comes to pharmacist staffing. At the same time, we are transitioning to-

Going forward, we will capture the increased demand for

family pharmacists, grow our pharmacist placement service, and expand our placement business for doctors, nurses, and registered pharmaceutical medicine sellers, so as to realize even higher

Data section

Only 17 companies in Japan have acquired all three types of

Certified Companies

Extracted companies that have

acquired all three types of certification,

certification. We provide highly reliable staffing services.

Excellent Job Placement Agency

from among the following certified

certification: 41 companies

companies (as of January 14, 2020)

Excellent Temporary Staffing

JIPDEC

Three reassurances of Pharma Staff

Agency certification: 174

List of Excellent Job

companies

Placement Agencies

Privacy Mark: 16,413 companies

ward a more balanced business portfolio, while aiming to achieve high profitability, by expanding our placement business.

growth.

We provide three reassurances to support the successful career moves of all pharmacists.

List of Excellent Temporary

Staffing Agencies

Gross profit ratio

Reference: With family pharmacists, long-term support is required in order to understand the medication status (including all medication, such as prescrip-

Acquired

Privacy Mark

As a company certified with the Privacy Mark, we recognize the importance of personal information entrusted to us by customers, and thoroughly manage and operate our customers' information in accordance with our privacy policy.

Excellent Job Placement Agency certification

We have been certified as a company that complies with the Conduct Guidelines established by the Excellent Job Placement Agency Recommendation Council, and that meets certain criteria including stability of management, thorough compliance with laws and regulations, and proper operation of business.

Excellent Temporary Staffing

Agency certification

We are certified as a company that not only complies with laws and regulations, but also provides reassuring services to both temporary staff and the companies where they work, such as support for temporary staff's career development, ensuring better working environments, and preventing problems at the companies where they work.

(%)

Placement Businesse

Stafﬁng Business

100

57.6%

51.9%

41.0%

50

42.4%

48.1%

59.0%

0

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

tion drugs, OTC drugs, etc.) of patients, continuously monitor leftover medicine and the appearance of side effects, and provide appropriate guidance. Therefore, family pharmacists must meet the following requirements.

Requirements for family pharmacists

  1. Possess at least three-years' experience as an insurance pharmacist
  2. Works at least 32 hours per week in said insurance pharmacy
  3. Has a tenure of at least one year in said insurance pharmacy
  4. Received training certification from a training certification system that is approved by the Council on Pharmacists' Credentials

Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Business Development

Pharmacist Business

Doctor Staffing Business

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Strengths of the pharmacist business

Brand strength

Face-to-face

Ability toattract

Education

meetings

customers

Brand strength

Medical Resources is a human resources business operated by Nihon Chouzai, a company with massive brand power in the medical industry and known for its high education level. It provides high-quality content to temporary staff and pharmacist placements, and it supplies high-value-added human resources. We maintain our brand strength among the pharmacies to which we dispatch or introduce employees, such as by providing business support plans and high-value-added services that leverage the pharmacy management expertise of the Nihon

We began full-scale efforts in our doctor staffing business since fiscal 2017, and started to expand nationwide in April 2018. Developing a dispensing pharmacy business within the Group gives us the advantage of being able to quickly identify the needs of doctors opening new locations. We are also expanding our placement business for doctors by demonstrating the synergy from collaboration with the MC-Mentaio (medical center/near the station and in the shopping district) Sales Division, which develops pharmacies operated by our dispensing pharmacy business.

In fiscal 2018, we made an upfront investment in anticipation of business expansion, by adding four new facilities, doubling the number of sales staff, and conducting advertising campaigns. This caused a temporary increase in SG&A expenses, so our Medical

Professional Staffing and Placement Business posted increased revenue but decreased profit. However, looking at net sales in our doctor staffing business alone, net sales increased to a substantial 765% compared with fiscal 2016, when we had yet to launch full-scale efforts.

In fiscal 2019, we began to see the effects of upfront investments made in fiscal 2018, and our doubled sales staff acted as a substantial driving force that contributed to the growth of net sales. As a result, net sales significantly increased to 336% of fiscal 2017. In addition, to secure more job seekers, we bolstered our efforts to secure job offers, resulting in a significant increase to 148% compared with fiscal 2018. We are developing an environment that can meet the needs of job seekers.

drug of services

Business performance

Chouzai Group.

Four additional facilities added in

Contributing to net sales in

Increase in the number of job

fiscal 2018

fiscal 2019

offers in fiscal 2019

Face-to-face meetings

We have established facilities nationwide, where we meet with medical professionals and offer face-to-face career outplacement counseling, placing great importance on information that we can obtain by speaking with them directly. It is important that we identify not only working conditions, but also working environments and the needs of job seekers, so we can present them with the ideal job offers.

Work style has a great impact on people's lives, so we provide a sense of security to job seekers with our brand strength, and earn their trust by speaking with them directly.

For job providers, we provide detailed information about the latest job change market and high matching quality, always working to ensure a win-win situation for both job seekers and recruiters at job providers.

High matching quality

Staffing and dispatching

STEP 1

STEP 2

STEP 3

STEP 4

STEP 5

Registration

Individual

Job

Start of

Post-employment

interview

introduction

employment

follow-up

Introdtuction

STEP 1

STEP 2

STEP 3

STEP 4

STEP 5

Registration

Individual

Job

Application/

Job offer/

interview

introduction

interview

Join company

Net sales trends measured with the fiscal

(Cases)

Sales facilities (new)

2017 level set as 100%

12,000

Sales facilities (existing)

(%)

Net sales

400

10,000

336

148%

8,000

300

6,000

200

183

4,000

100

100

2,000

0

0

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

2018

2019

(FY)

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Ability to attract customers

Regardless of whether they are currently seeking a new job, pharmacists are highly motivated people, and many of them keep their antennas tuned to new information on a daily basis. Furthermore, because pharmacists are required to have a high degree of specialized knowledge as medical professionals, the need for websites that provide useful information on pharmacist work, such as the one shown on the right (Pharma Labo), is increasing year by year. By responding to these circumstances and keeping up with

Registered Pharmaceutical Medicine Sellers Staffing Business

pharmacists' careers, we are working continuously to be an ever more trusted medium.

Demand for registered pharmaceutical medicine sellers, who are qualified to sell Type 2 and Type 3 drugs from among over- the-counter (OTC) drugs, has increased, and is growing in many places, including drug stores and convenience stores, which are

demand, the market size is continuing to expand. We have newly begun developing this business in fiscal 2018, and in fiscal 2019, our sales growth rate rose significantly to 371%. Since we updated our website in March 2020 and prepared for it to be used by

Data section

Education

We provide high-quality content to temporary staff and pharmacist placements, and supply high-value-added human resources. The advanced education system established at pharmacies in the Nihon Chouzai pharmacy business is a strength unmatched by other companies.

Content for

JP Learning

JP Learning is an e-learning course that allows one to obtain the credits needed to acquire a

pharmacists

certified pharmacist training credential. The course provides more than 1,000 pages of

enhanced content.

Seminars for

We hold seminars for pharmacists several times a year to learn the required dispensing and

pharmacists

medical knowledge and industry trends.

Retention

This program is held as part of the health and welfare benefits for dispatched workers. We also

program

hold money seminars as well as other seminars for working women.

Yaku-Tore

A dispensing textbook that has been edited by Nihon Chouzai is provided as an app for

smartphones. It also deals with prescription dispensing fee revisions.

Content for

Management

The pharmacy management seminar teaches Nihon Chouzai's management know-how.

pharmacies

seminars

Business

This program for corporations solves various problems in pharmacy management with seminars

support plan and practical training.

expanding their handling of OTC drugs. Along with the growing

Website update

more job seekers, we will aim for further expansion in the future.

Net sales trends measured with the fiscal 2018 level set as 100%

(%)

400

300

200

371%

100

0

2018

2019

(FY)

Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business

Business Development

Nurse Staffing Business

In our nurse staffing business, we updated our website in August 2019, making it easier to use for job seekers. This business is shaping up to have a strong start, and we will continue to work toward further expansion.

Market Environment

Market Size for Pharmacists, Doctors, and Nurses

The market size of human resource placements in fiscal 2018 was

we can expect further expansion of our placement business. Go-

16.6 billion yen for pharmacists, 19.7 billion yen for doctors, and

ing forward, we will continue to take advantage of the strengths

33.4 billion yen for nurses. There is still more room for growth in

we have built over time, including our brand strength, reliability,

our pharmacist placement business, and the market size for doc-

and ability to meet face-to-face with job seekers and job provid-

tors and nurses are much larger than even that for pharmacists, so

ers, so that we can further expand our business.

Market size for pharmacists, doctors, and nurses

(billions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

Number of pharmacists (persons):

40.0

311,289 (2018)

33.0

32.0

32.5

33.4

Number of doctors (persons):

30.0

327,210 (2018)

Number of nurses (persons):

1,660,071 (2016)

Number of pharmacies (pharmacies):

20.0

17.4

19.7

59,138 (2018)

16.1

16.6

15.4

16.6

Number of Hospitals (institutions):

13.0

8,372 (2018)

12.2

Number of Clinics (institutions):

10.0

102,105 (2018)

Sources:

0

2018 Overview of Statistics on Doctors, Dentists, and

Pharmacists (Number of pharmacists and doctors)

Pharmacists

Doctors

Nurses

Japanese Nursing Association, Nursing Statistical Data

(Number of nurses)

Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Employment Placement Business Report, Worker Dispatching Undertaking Business

Overview of 2018 Medical Facility (Dynamic) Survey &

Report compiled by Nihon Chouzai based on various figures.

Hospital Reports (Number of pharmacies, hospitals, and

clinics), Handbook of Health and Welfare Statistics

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business performance

3 thatBasesupports Nihon Chouzai

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

49

Human

Environment*

Data section

59

Social

61 Governance Corporate Governance

65 Message from Outside Directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

67 Board of Directors

* See page 42 for examples of environmental initiatives

Human (Investment in Human Resources)

At Nihon Chouzai, we consider the people who underpin a company as critical resources for management, and we actively invest in their recruitment, training, evaluation and engagement. Among these initiatives is our effort to strengthen training and organizational strength with an eye toward achieving the dramatic business expansion set forth in our long-term vision for 2030.

Long-Term Vision

To Dramatically Expand the

Dispensing Pharmacy Business

Human

To realize a virtuous cycle with human resources and the organization's management, we are undertaking a range of initiatives in support of dramatically expanding the Dispensing Pharmacy Business, one of the key issues of our long-term vision for 2030.

Recruitment

Recruiting human resources, starting with pharmacists, is critical. These are the people that offer high-quality pharmacy services and heighten our competitive capabilities, thus leading to the organizations' expansion. We are striving to strengthen our ability to recruit pharmacists, certified dieticians, medical administrators and administrative department personnel, both as new graduates and mid-career hires, in order to respond to changes in the external environment such as revisions to laws and industry restructuring.

Strengthening Recruitment of Newly Graduated Pharmacists

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business performance

Organization

Action with an enterprising spirit Focus on overall optimization

High sense of ethics and professionalism Strongly goal oriented

Human resources

Performs proactively

Acts honestly and sincerely with others Thinks positively about change

Original and ingenious for customer satisfaction

Person-to-person work is becoming a common part of the duties performed by pharmacists more than ever, whether it is family pharmacists, for at-home medical care, or throughout the range of specialized fields. We believe that securing high-quality human talent is a key issue for enabling us to implement our growth strategy to survive as the industry undergoes reconstruction. Although the number of pharmacists hired decreased from the previous fiscal year due to the raising of our hiring standards, we are hiring close to 400 pharmacists each year. In addition, in the "Mynavi/Nikkei 2021 popularity rankings of Japanese companies among job-seeking students graduating in 2021" targeted at university and graduate school students scheduled to graduate in March 2021, we came number one in the dispensing pharmacy and drugstore industry for three out of the four categories related to our company.

No. 1 in the industry in

three categories!

Mynavi/Nikkei 2021

popularity rankings of Japanese companies

among job-seeking students graduating in 2021

Medical/Welfare/Dispensing

2nd overall

1st in industry

Pharmacy

Female Science Majors

15th overall

1st in industry

Combined Science Majors

43rd overall

1st in industry

Number of pharmacists

377

recruited for fiscal 2020:

  • Extracted by the Company from the Nihon Keizai Shimbun Part 2 dated April 8, 2020

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Human resources, Organization management

Promoting women's

Strengthening recruitment of

advancement in the

newly graduated pharmacists

workplace

Engagement

Recruitment

Conveying information with

Health management

regard to workplace and careers

Diversity and inclusion

Internship

Pharmacist Stage System

New employee training

External pharmacist

Evaluation

Training

Leadership training

credentials

Customer Satisfaction (CS)

Managerial talent training

Award

Conveying Workplace And Career Information

We created a recruitment website for each occupational category and provide abundant information with regard to employee interviews and careers. Also offered is a rich variety of contents, such as movies, that clearly demonstrate the daily routine of employees. We have also created an official LINE (popular social media app) account, in an effort

to proactively convey information to pharmacy students.

Internship

We offer internships in all of our occupational categories, providing opportunities for interns to experience working and career opportunities at Nihon Chouzai. This also provides a venue where interns can interact with employees. A total of approximately 1,500 people participated

in this internship program for pharmacist students for the year.

Data section

Human

Development of Human Resources

Regardless of what position a person fills, at the heart of Nihon Chouzai's stance on human resources is the "medical profes- sional." These are individuals that possess a keen awareness of responsibility to provide medical care and a sense of mission, while responding to the growing medical needs that confront an ultra-aging society. We aim to develop human resources that aggressively work to find solutions to social issues, such as keeping medical costs in check, thereby becoming an essential presence for patients, their families and the local community while contributing to healthcare in Japan and to society. Conducted by job type as well as grade seniority, we offer training by individual topic and career planning, and we provide opportunities for each and every employee to acquire necessary knowledge and skills.

Framework of education and trainingGrade-specific training OJT Training by occupational categorye-learning

General position

Pharmacists

Medical administrators

Certified dieticians

(administration, sales)

Training for New Hires

We endeavor to provide new employees with meaningful training that will form their foundation as members of society and medical professionals. Training programs offer practical content and focus on role playing and discussions, and seek to sharpen the knowledge and skills needed in each occupational category.

Training for Newly Assigned Store Managers

We actively exchange opinions through group work between store managers tasked with the management of their businesses, covering a range of topics including their roles as leaders, guidance of subordinates, and marketing aimed at enhancing business performance. We aim to enhance their awareness and abilities as managers, while also placing an importance on creating horizontal connections within the Company.

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Mid-levelSupervisor level

Coaching

Management seminars Training for supervisors

Mid-level employee training

Training to promote active participation by women

Training for pharmacist

directors

Training for line chiefs

Training for store managers

Training for newly

assigned store managers/ supervising pharmacists

University hospital

practical training system

Training for

at-home medical care

Health

training

Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR

attend

Excellent service training

Leadership training for

medical administrators

Business performance

Beginner-level

Oben-Neben System (providing guidance)

Oben-Neben training

2nd-year employee training

Follow-up training for

new employees

Oben-Neben System

Group training for new hires

Sub-leader training

Oben-Neben System (providing guidance)

2nd-yearfollow-up training

Oben training

Follow-up training for new

employees / Review training for pharmacists hired in mid-career

Oben-Neben System

Group training for new hires /

Introductory training for

pharmacists hired in mid-career

Support to

Support Pharmacy

Support for acquisition of certified

pharmacist training credentials

15-step-up training

Education Information

Department portal site

& virtual classroom

Oben-Neben System

Skill-enhancement text

(providing guidance)

7-step-up training

Oben training

Periodic training for

Follow-up training for

medical administrators

new hires

Follow-up training for

Oben-Neben System

medical administrators

Skill enhancement training

Oben-Neben System

for certified dieticians

Group training for new hires /

Group training for new hires

Introductory training for medical

/ Introductory training for

administrators hired in mid-career

mid-career registered dietitians

Mentor System

This is a program in which third-year employees and their seniors from other departments are paired up for regular mentoring sessions. We have been conducting trials since 2018, and are preparing the system for a full-scale introduction as we expand its scope of coverage.

Management Seminars

This is a next-generation leader training program, in which we invite well-known instructors from outside the Company to provide advice, while each team considers company issues and offers specific recommendations to management. Through the repeated exchanging of opinions within teams while being aware of the issues, we are promoting their growth as next-generation leaders.

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Enhancing Training of Increasingly Needed Expert pharmacists Differentiation from Competitors

As the Dispensing Pharmacy Business has already achieved "recruitment of

To the stage

1

for improving

high-quality pharmacists," we have moved on to the next step, which is the

quality

phase for "high-quality education." We have launched the Pharmacist Stage

Recruit of

high-quality

System in April 2018, recommending acquisition of internal credentials.

5

pharmacists

The Company also provides full support so that employees can step up to

2

acquiring more advanced external credentials. Because hospital training in

Expand

Positive

addition to pharmacy work experience is essential for acquiring external cre-

operations

High-quality

dentials, we conduct hospital training for over 100 pharmacists each year.

(open phar-

cycle for

education

macies)

human

resources

Training system

4

3

Raise the

Strengthen

(1) 15-step-up training over 5 years, various training

quality of

the pharmacy

medical

(2) Pharmacist Stage System (April 2018-)

function

services

(3) Support for acquiring external credentials

  1. Hospital training for over 100 pharmacists per year

Coaching Program

Since fiscal 2017, we have been conducting a coaching program run by an external specialized organization to promote 1-on-1 communication to selected managers. The results are shared to be utilized in communication with stakeholders and subordinate guidance.

Data section

Human

Evaluation

Pharmacist Stage System

Nihon Chouzai created the internal Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR to evaluate and promote the specialized expertise of pharmacists with regard to their knowledge and skills. As requirements to advance to the next higher stage, the pharmacist should acquire disease-specific in- house credentials for the five major diseases the Japanese government targets for priority measures, as well as eight fields including palliative care, at-home medical care and dementia. In addition, it will also be mandatory for the pharmacist to obtain certification for the higher stage with external pharmacist credentials, demonstrating a high level of specialized expertise. Evaluation of the pharmacist's advanced level

Engagement

Diversity & Inclusion

Promoting women's advancement in our workplaces

- from the action plan> At least 30 women in Area Manager positions and Chief positions or higher in administrative departments

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

of knowledge, skills and attitude facilitates an increased degree of motivation and enhanced skills.

Pharmacist Stage System JP-STAR (new)

Conclusion of group training for new hires

Prerequisite

Prerequisite

Prerequisite

Acquisition of certified

Acquisition of health

support pharmacist credentials

pharmacist training credentials

Acquisition of certified

pharmacist training credentials

Completion of 15-step-up training

Acquisition of in-house initial

One is required

One is required

Acquisition of 1 disease credential from among

Acquisition of business practice

credentials

(15-step-up, 7 ranks)

the disease-specificin-house credentials (JP-S)

guidance pharmacist A credential

or

Acquisition of business practice

or

guidance pharmacist B credential

Acquisition of 1 disease credential

or

High-rank on the in-house web test

Acquisition of external pharmacist credentials

from among the disease-specific

in-house credentials (JP-A)

for pharmacists

(certification designated by the Company)

Standard Pharmacist

Specialist Pharmacist

Advanced specialist pharmacist

Highly advanced specialist pharmacist

15-step-up training

e-Learning training program in which pharmacists learn about 15 educational topics, including

  • Establishing systems

Designing of systems that support the continued employment of female employees who experience childbirth

  1. Establishing environments (human resources/training)

Provision of information such as training opportunities

for managers and female employees

  1. Creating "gender-independent career opportunities"
  1. Establishment of childcare leave/maternity leave system, working time reduction system, various work-life balance support measures
  2. Promotion of a thorough awareness of the various systems
  1. Implementation of training for managers
  2. Provision of training opportunities for female employees
  3. Active placement of females in positions with historically few women

More female employees, including female employees using the working time reduction system, are assigned to Area Manager and managerial positions.

Percentage of women is increasing in all positions, such as store development and sales.

Business performance

Trainingsystem (existing)

pharmaceutical knowledge and knowledge regarding pharmacy management over a 5-year period

Group training for new hires

Oben-Neben System (one-on-one guidance)

Oben Training (training in providing guidance to less experienced staff members)

Follow-up training

Sub-leader training

(Training for newly-assigned supervising pharmacists)

Continuous training

Excellent service training

Training for super-

At-home medical care group

(Training for the purpose of

vising pharmacists

training

improving customer service skill)

Presentations at

University hospital practical

Case analysis & medication

academic confer-

training system, etc.

guidance group study

ences

1st year

2nd year

3rd year

4th year

5th year

6th year

7th year

8th year

9th year

10th year

Supporting work-life balance and childbirth/childrearing

We provide support to help employees who have experienced a life event continue on with their jobs. This support is provided through a variety of systems and initiatives that facilitate the balance between an employee's work and personal life.

Nihon Chouzai has many employees that balance both "work" and "child-rearing," creating an atmosphere in which they can cover one another.

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Evaluation

Evaluation of acquiring in-

Evaluation of acquiring external credentials (Provision of allowances/

systems

house credentials (Provision

displaying of credentials on name plates)

of allowances/displaying of

(1)

Accredited Pharmacist of Ambulatory

(4)

Certified Diabetes Medication Therapy Pharmacist

credentials on name plates)

Cancer Chemotherapy

(5)

Board Certified Pharmacist in Palliative Pharmacy

Advanced specialist pharmacist

(2)

Board Certified Nephrology Pharmacy Specialist

(6)

Certified Oncology Pharmacist

Highly advanced specialist pharmacist

(3)

Nutrition Support Team Professional

(7)

Board Certified HIV Pharmacy Specialist

Customer Satisfaction (CS) Award

More than just a high level of expertise to provide outstanding pharmacy services, we believe it vital to offer outstanding care and to communicate with skill. Through the use of customer satisfaction surveys, we select those pharmacies and staff that excel at providing services, and after evaluating their care and service we recognize them with the JP-CS Award (store award and individual award), and we provide the

1 Various systems

Prenatal/Postnatal leave

Childcare leave: 1 year (available until the child is 2 years old if the child cannot be admitted to a nursery)

Childbirth congratulatory money

Working time reduction for childcare (finishing time can be shortened in 30-minute increments, up to 2 hours per day, until the child enters elementary school)

Nursing leave system (leave may be taken for nursing when a child becomes ill, receiving vaccinations or medical examinations)

Maternity leave system for spouses (in order to encourage male employees to participate in childcare, a leave system is provided separately from paid leave)

Take a look at this !

"Maternity trousers"

We make "maternity trousers" available for expectant pharmacists who are working while protecting their babies until they go on prenatal leave. Since the white garment has a rubber part on the abdomen with less tightening, they can work comfortably, and it also helps prevent cold and swelling in the abdomen and feet.

Data section

JP-CS Role Play Award to those who have demonstrated role playing service to patients. We offer a variety of programs to individual recipients of awards, such as experience to learn hospitality, which provides an opportunity for them to further enhance their skills.

2 Support for work-life balance

Best pharmacy of branch

Award for pharmacies that provide superior service

Every year we select and recognize those pharmacies that have provided superior services. This selection is based on our customer satisfaction survey of patient-supplied questionnaires, followed by recommendations by supervisors and a final check from the person in charge of customer satisfaction.

Best staff of hospitality

Award for staff who provide superior service

Every year we select and honor staff who have provided superior services. Selected pharmacy staff are primarily those who have been highly rated according to patient questionnaires. The supervisor then performs a "blind" check.

Role-play awards

Award staff who have superior care capabilities

The Role Play Award selection process consists of a first-round comprised of 100 participants, which is narrowed down to 20 in the main selection. Performances of care giving to patients are judged. Recipients are selected for the Grand Prize, Outstanding Performance Award in the Pharmacist Category, Outstanding Performance in the Operator Category, the Empathy Award, and Proposal Ability Award.

With the membership-based health and welfare benefits service, a wide variety of menu items that are useful for daily life and holidays are available at a reasonable price. Services such as monthly childcare facility subsidies and childcare facility vouchers are included in the menu, in addition to corporate contracts with babysitter service companies and securing priority admission slots through cooperation with various childcare facilities. We are working to enhance systems that support employees who want to balance their work and raising children.

Cooperation with various

Priority admission for the children of Nihon

childcare facilities

Chouzai employees

Admission free-of-charge, other costs

subsidized

Corporate contracts with

No initial fee or annual fees

babysitter services

Subsidy program for employees

Payment of various

Childcare facility vouchers

subsidies

Monthly childcare facility subsidies

Human

Engagement

3 Work-life balance support project for female employees raising children

In February 2020, we held the second career design training session as the final round of the work-life balance support project for female employees working at headquarters and the Yoko- hama Branch who are currently raising children. The goal of this training was to have participants clarify the direction of their ca-

Amidst rising expectations placed on pharmacies as providers of sustainable medical care, it is becoming ever more important to put in place an environment in which all employees can exercise their abilities and play a role. Workstyle reforms, health management, and diversity and inclusion-it is through these initiatives that we work to support diverse human resources and ways of working and aim to be a highly engaged organization.

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

reers by promoting a more forward-looking vision in the current "child-rearing" stage of their lives, and also to build a network of female employees who are raising children. We hope that the participants will demonstrate their presence in their respective departments and further grow as role models by making the most of the networks cultivated through the year-long efforts.

Feb. 2019

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan. 2020

Feb.

Work-Style Reform

Planned paid leave system

We have introduced a system whereby employees can take paid leave in a planned manner. This system works to support the taking of paid leave based on an employee's preferences, and it facilitates the creation of an environment in which paid leave can be taken.

Health Management

Influenza immunization subsidy

From fiscal 2018 we have strengthened measures with regard to disease prevention. In addition to the health insurance association providing subsidies to those employees who have received their influenza immunization, Nihon Chouzai also grants a subsidy.

drug

Business

First career design training

Network building support

Second career design training

(February 18, 2019)

(Roundtable discussions: May 21, 2019, November 20, 2019)

(February 5, 2020)

Individual follow-ups by supervisors of participants

4

Flexibility of career plans

We have introduced a system that affords employees flexibility in changing their employment contracts so that they can easily shift from a full-time employee status to a contracted or part-time employee status in accordance with life events and changes in their living envi- ronments. In addition, we have created a system which will enable employees to preferentially return to the Company after they have retired on account of compelling personal reasons, such as marriage, childbirth, child rearing, caregiving, or the work transfer of a spouse.

Retention rate of

No. of Users of Working

No. of Employees Taking

employees returning

Time Reduction (WTR)

Childcare Leave

from Childcare Leave

System

210

99.3%

361

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2019

Work-Style Reform Committee

We have established a Work-Style Reform Committee so as to address changes in the law and further enhance workplace produc- tivity. This committee follows up with employees who work long hours and responds to issues of work safety and health.

Proactive dissemination of personnel rules to worksites

From the perspective of reducing overtime work and strengthening our efforts to promote the acquisition of paid leave, we are regularly providing opportunities for Area Managers and Store Managers to receive explanations from HR staff, aiming to change mindsets such as the thorough enforcement of attendance rules at worksites.

¥1,500 + ¥1,500 = ¥3,000

(Company subsidy)

(Health insurance

(subsidy total)

association subsidy)

Health checkup rate 100%

Fiscal 2019 health checkup rate

*Has achieved 100% health checkup rate every year (since fiscal 2014)

Prohibition of smoking and installation of disinfectant at all sites

Smoking is prohibited at all locations, including headquarters, branches, and pharmacies.

In addition, from the perspective of disease prevention, disinfectants are installed at the entrances and exits of all pharmacies, headquarters, and branches.

performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Results of Efforts to Promote Women's Advancement in the Workplace

Promoting Hiring of the Disabled

Mid-career Recruitment (career recruitment)

Traditionally, the pharmacist profession has a high ratio of females, and of the pharmacists employed at Nihon Chouzai 64% are female. For that reason we endeavor to support the careers of female employees and raise awareness among management, and take Company-wide efforts to promote their active participation. The roles female employees play has become an important management issue. We are moving forward on providing opportunities for educa- tion, regardless of gender, and nurturing women who will be store managers and supervisors.

Acquisition of the highest level of "Eruboshi" certification

As a result of continuing our efforts to create opportunities for both men and women to play a role in the Company, and with the development of an easy-to-work-in environment for females, in 2018 we obtained Grade 3, the highest level, of "Eruboshi,"* a certification, recognizing excellent companies for the active participation of women, that is based on the Act of Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace.

Eruboshi mark (Grade 3)

Full-time employee ratio

*Average number of employees based on

8-hour conversion for part-time employees

85.1%

Fiscal 2019

Female employee ratio

72.9%

Fiscal 2019

We employ approximately 100 workers with disabilities. By achieving the rate of 2.29% (as of June 2020), we have surpassed the statutory employment rate. We are expanding relevant occupational areas while promoting active employment.

Expansion of occupational categories

In addition to the traditional occupational categories of pharma- cist, medical administrator and office worker, we are expanding occupational categories, such as employees who are tasked with being the driver when a pharmacist is making a home visit.

Using sign language to provide care and medication guidance

Pharmacists who are deaf provide service at their pharmacies using sign language. In addition, we provide e-learning contents within the Company so that pharmacists can learn the sign language required for providing the pharmacy services needed to assist deaf people.

In addition to hiring new graduates, we are strengthening the career recruitment of human resources required by each de- partment. By acquiring highly specialized human resources from outside, we are not only fulfilling the positions in need of human resource, but also strengthening the expertise of the entire organization and creating new value which is different to existing employees.

Data section

* Eruboshi, or "L Star" (the L represents Lady, Labour and Laudable), is a certification under the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace. The Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare (delegated to the Labour Bureau head) grants Eruboshi certification to corporations with an outstanding implementation of their action plan for initiatives to promote the active participation of women. There are five evaluation criteria, namely, recruitment, employee retention, working hours and other work conditions, rate of women in management, and diversity of career progression, with three levels of certification based on the number of criteria met. At Nihon Chouzai we have fulfilled all criteria and have received Grade 3, the highest level of certification.

Human

Be

I

n recent years, expectations have risen for the existential value of dispensing phar

macies and pharmacists. We believe it is important to think proactively about the

value that Nihon Chouzai can provide as a pharmacy company, and then to act

and disseminate such information to patients and other stakeholders. Expressed in the

Company's policy of "Be Active!" is our hope for employees to take self-driven action

by regarding change as an opportunity.

Active!

- INTERVIEW

Responsible for the education of medical administrators, the "faces of the pharmacy"

Ms. Sato (Subsection Chief, Insurance Section, Pharmaceutical Administration Department)

I joined the Company with the hope that I would be able to work for a long time while maintaining a balance between home life and building a career. After gaining experience in medical administration, I am currently engaged in various efforts such as the education and operational enhancement of medical administrators. The project, which spans two years, has finally been expanded to all pharmacies.

I think that medical administrators at a pharmacy are closely tied to patients and can be one of

the reasons that patients choose to come to the pharmacy. Going forward, I would like to be able to provide a path to advance their careers as medical administrators by developing an environment in which pharmacy staff can work with peace of mind.

Profile

Joined the Company in 2004 and worked as a medical administrator at a pharmacy in Tokyo. After experiencing multiple pharmacies, she was

assigned to the current department. Working on education and streamlining of medical administrator operations and receipt-related operations.

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Building the corporate brand and enriching life through work

Mr. Ogami (General Manager, Promotion Department and Human Resources Department)

In the past, I have worked in stores with various people as an Area General Manager. Since we have many female employees, we have focused our efforts on initiatives to make an organization where they can foster career awareness while adapting to various life events, such as by creating an environment where it is easy for female employees to take maternity leave and establishing relationships between employees to make it easy to work after returning to work.

Having many employees with children makes an immeasurable contribution to a company. Thanks to their depth of life experience, these employees can earn the trust of many patients, not limited to those of the same generation, and they can work patiently to train the younger generation of employees.

As our company aims to be a "pharmacy of choice," we hope to build a company that our own employees would recommend to their families, and their families would want to support Nihon Chouzai.

Joined the Company in 1996 and worked as a pharmacist at a pharmacy under the jurisdiction of the Sapporo Branch. After working in the Pharma-

Profile ceutical Headquarters in 2009, served as the pharmacist director of the Kyushu Branch and has been engaged in human resource education, store management, and work-style reforms since 2010. Currently concurrently holds the positions of General Manager of the Promotion Department and Human Resources Department at the headquarters.

How I "Be Active! "

Never forgetting the Frontier Spirit, I want to continue to take on challenges in unknown fields. I want the Company to be one that has the brand power we can be proud of, so that everyone offers praise to learn that I work for Nihon Chouzai.

Utilizing manager experience to support the creation of patient-first pharmacies

Ms. Akimoto (Chief, Urafune Pharmacy)

After joining the Company as a new graduate, I was absorbed by the work in front of me. However, at the timing of my 11th year in the Company, I was asked to become an Area Manager. Before I took this position, I was worried. However, since I was assigned by my boss who had overseen me up until that point, I took up the position with a desire to live up to their expectations.

As an Area Manager, in addition to management tasks such as making sure "each staff member performs his or her duties with purpose so they shine upon the stage of the pharmacy," it is also important to build relationships with surrounding medical institutions and related facilities.

It was very rewarding to encourage individual employees to increase their morale and then see them give back to patients as a result. In addition, in order to talk at the same level as people in other occupations outside of the Company, it is necessary to have a thorough understanding of industry topics and pharmacy sites. As I was not aware of such perspectives when I was working inside of the pharmacy, I think that this led to my own personal growth.

Going forward, I would like to continue working to create pharmacies so that Nihon Chouzai will become the pharmacy of choice for patients, medical institutions, and also our employees.

Joined the Company in 1999 and worked as a pharmacist at a pharmacy in Kanagawa Prefecture. Consequently, worked as a Store Manager and

Profile Area Manager. After two maternity and childcare leaves, she has now returned to a pharmacy and is working everyday so that it becomes the pharmacy of choice for patients and one in which employees can shine.

How I "Be Active! "

I always try to behave in a way that makes everyone involved in the pharmacy, including patients and staff, can feel joyful. To that end, I believe it is important to think out what is the best response for patients, understand the situation and feelings of others, and take the initiative in work.

How I "Be Active! "

I hope that each and every one of us will work with enthusiasm and motivation, and, as a result, we will be able to turn that into the smiles of many people, including our patients.

Working in a general position to consider on-site employees and patients

Mr. Ishii (Unit Head, Sales Promotion Department)

When I first joined the Company, there were few seniors who began in the general position as new graduates, and I could not envision my future career path. I moved to the system department, departments that worked closely with pharmacies, and the sales department, steadily gaining experience. In the departments that worked closely with pharmacies, I learned the attitude of how to think and work for patients, and in the sales department, I was able to get involved in the opening of new pharmacies that patients are happy to use.

Going forward, I will continue to place great importance on employees working on-site at pharmacies, work hard for our patients, and be a model for general position new graduates.

Joined the Company in 2011 as a general position new graduate. In the System Department, to which he was initially assigned, he was in charge of

Profile managing the corporate website and introducing system equipment to newly opened pharmacies. Subsequently, he joined the current department after experiencing the Purchasing Department, the Pharmaceutical Administration Department, and MC-Mentaio Sales No. 2 Department.

How I "Be Active! "

As a Sales Department staff member, I had to search for land and properties from scratch, and I used the philosophy of "Be Active" to search around on foot and walked an average of over 20,000 steps a day.

Utilizing my career so far to bring "new winds" into Nihon Chouzai

Ms. Minagawa (Deputy General Manager, Pharmaceutical Administration Department, Pharmaceutical Headquarters)

Since joining the Company, I have been hiring registered dietitians, expanding their areas of work, and increasing their visibility in order to strengthen the pre-symptomatic and healthcare fields in the Pharmaceutical Administration Department. I used to be engaged in the promotion of health, such as planning, PHR development, and as a seminar lecturer in my previous positions, and I am utilizing this experience to create pharmacies that are open to the community.

I think that registered dietitians who specialize in nutrition and food can "connect communities and pharmacies." I am encouraged by each and every registered dietitian joining the Company that continue to take on challenges, and my job is to spread these efforts nationwide.

Joined the Company in 2017. Prior to joining the Company, gained a wide variety of experience working in sales, public relations, and systems-related

Profile positions. During her career, she felt the need for the healthcare industry in the future and acquired a qualification as a registered dietitian. After joining the Company, she has been engaged in pharmacy operations at the Pharmaceutical Administration Department, Pharmaceutical Headquarters.

How I "Be Active! "

I want people to know about the existence of registered dietitians and create places in which they can exercise their abilities! Creating something from scratch so that it leads to fulfilling these wishes - that

is the philosophy of "Be Active" at work. Not forgetting my curiosity, interacting with people from other industries, and interacting with diverse values when traveling abroad - these also lead to my "Be Active!"

Business performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Data section

Social

Together with Local Communities

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, conducting medication guidance by telephone and medicine deliveries from our pharmacies nationwide

S o c i a l

Together with Shareholders and Investors

General Meeting of Shareholders

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

With the spread of COVID-19, it has become difficult for people to receive medical treatment at medical institutions. Based on a notice issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on April 10, 2020, measures have been taken on an exceptional, limited time basis to enable delivery of medicine, as well as medication guidance using information communication devices such as by telephones and video calls at pharmacies. At Nihon Chouzai, we have started accepting prescriptions via fax, medication guidance by tele- phone, and home delivery of medicine. We have built a system to share prescriptions with medical institutions via fax by using "curon," an online medical service from MICIN, INC. Additionally, at some pharmacies, we have introduced "CLINICS," an online medical care system from Medley, Inc., in order to provide medication guidance through video calls.

(3) Medication

(1) Medical service

Patients

guidance by

by phone, etc.

phone, etc.

(4)

Delivery of

medicine

Medical institutions

(2) Sending prescriptions

Pharmacies

via fax, etc.

The 40th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on June 24, 2020. In light of the spread of COVID-19, we recommended that shareholders use return envelopes or the Internet in order to exercise their voting rights. On the day of the meeting, shareholders who came to the venue cooperated by wearing masks, disinfecting their hands with alcohol disinfectant, and having their temperature measured at the entrance to the venue.

Nihon Chouzai speakers and event staff also wore masks and used acrylic boards and face shields, showing the utmost care to prevent the spread of the disease.

President & CEO Yosuke Mitsuhara delivered greetings and explained our business results using slides. After that, six proposals were submitted, all of which were approved.

Business performance

Case studies of using our electronic medication notebook, Okusuri Techo Plus, were posted on a government website that introduces measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Several initiatives by Nihon Chouzai, including rapid delivery of medicine using our electronic medication notebook Okusuri Techo Plus, were posted as good examples at pharmacies on a website introducing example efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (https://distrib- ute-dei-taisaku.jp/). This website was established as a joint effort by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; the Consumer Affairs Agency; and the Distribution Economics Institute of Japan. In order to minimize the time patients spend waiting at our pharmacies, we have worked to ensure that medicine can be given to them faster by having them send their prescriptions to the pharmacy in advance using the "send prescription function" of Okusuri Techo Plus. In addition, by implementing the following initiatives at our head office, branches and pharmacies, we have established a system that takes into consideration how to prevent infection of patients and how to prevent infection of employees working at our pharmacies.

Company-wide initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19

We are taking various measures company-wide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our main initiatives are as follows. As a company that provides medical care, we are strengthening our initiatives to prevent anyone from getting infected within the company.

Major initiatives to prevent the spread of disease at our pharmacies

Regularly disinfecting places in pharmacies where there is a lot of contact, such as push buttons for automatic doors, medication guidance counters, seats, etc., and placing seats to facilitate social distancing

Using a system in which all employees wear masks and register their daily temperature measurements and attendance status online, so their supervisor can check

Installing acrylic and vinyl partitions at receptions and medication guidance counters to prevent droplets from scattering

Main initiatives to prevent the spread of disease in our administrative departments, including our headquarters and branches

Changing work dates, implementing working from home and flex time, work systems distributed across multiple locations

Cancelling internal meetings, transitioning to online meetings, cancelling welcome/farewell parties and social gatherings

Having all employees wear masks, reporting daily temperature measurements and attendance

Cancelling customer visits, cancelling business trips, introducing video conference systems, securing laptops Changing from group training to online training

Results Briefing

Although we planned to hold the Results Briefing for fiscal 2019 in May 2020, it had to be

canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. Because the Results Briefing is positioned as an

important dialogue with the market, we replaced the briefing with a video explaining the

financial results, which was broadcasted online. We accepted inquiries from institutional in-

vestors, financial institutions, media outlets, and other parties in advance, also broadcasting

a video with answers to those questions, so that our financial results briefing could ensure a

dialogue with the market. Following an explanation of partial revisions to the Pharmaceuti-

cals and Medical Devices Act and dispensing fee revisions, we offered a detailed explanation

focused on the growth strategy of Nihon Chouzai in response to these revisions. Among

important topics, we also explained the use of ICT and mechanization at dispensing pharma-

cies.

Health Check Stations:

75

Stores (as of June 30, 2020)

Nihon Chouzai began actively operating Health Check Stations in its pharmacies in fiscal

2016. As of June 30, 2020, we have increased them to 75 stores with these stations na-

tionwide. Health Check Stations provide various services for pre-symptomatic diseases and

disease prevention for local residents. In addition to hosting a variety of health-related events

and consultation services on drugs, national registered dieticians provide nutrition-related

consultation and other services at our main pharmacies to support the improved health and

lives of local residents.

Conference Presentations:

36

presentations

24

delivered at

academic conferences

In fiscal 2019, Nihon Chouzai made 36 presentations at 24 academic conferences. Due to the spread of COVID-19, we have not been able to appear at academic conferences from February 2020 onwards because some have been canceled or postponed, so these results cover the period from April 2019 to January 2020. At the JTTA Annual Academic Conference held in October 2019, we made a presentation about "Remote medication guidance in the National Strategic Special Zone using electronic medication notebooks."

From September 2020, online medication guidance will be available nationwide. We will be able to proceed with various initiatives, including the prevention of severe diabetes, by providing online medication guidance at our pharmacies nationwide.

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Data section

Governance

Corporate Governance

Nihon Chouzai continually works to enhance its corporate governance to sustain growth and raise corporate value with the aim of becoming a company that society needs.

Basic concept of corporate governance*

1

2

3

Increase management

Speedy

Strengthen management

transparency and clarify

decision-making

oversight function

management responsibility

The above three points are essential to respond on-target to changes in the business environment, ensure the continued soundness of the Company and further raise corporate value. Moreover, because the Group operates its business in a field that is strictly governed by various regulations, it is fully aware that the enhancement of corporate governance and the strengthening of compliance are extremely important matters, and it has implemented a wide range of measures based on this understanding.

Given the Company's scale and its type of business operations, Nihon Chouzai has determined that a company that uses an audit and supervisory committee is most suitable for enhancing the Company's audit and oversight functions and for corporate governance.

  • Corporate governance is a mechanism to assist a company in transparent, fair, speedy, and decisive decision-making whilst taking into account the positions of the company's shareholders as well as customers, employees, members of the community at large, and others.

Initiatives for strengthening of a range of policies

Internal control system

May 2006

June 2016

Established basic policy on creation of internal control system

Revised the basic policy

Internal reporting system

March 2011

Established "Nihon Chouzai Hotline" internal reporting system

Information Security Committee

April 2012

Established Information Security Committee

Corporate conduct code

February 2014

April 2018

Established corporate

Revised the conduct code

conduct code

Ethical conduct guidelines

February 2014

April 2018

June 2019

Established ethical

Revised the

Revised the guidelines

conduct guidelines

guidelines

Compliance Promotion Committee

February 2014

Established Compliance Promotion Committee

Medical Safety Committee

October 2014

Established Medical Safety Committee

Outside directors

June 2015

Brought in an outside director

Risk Management Committee

March 2016

Established Risk Management Committee

Company with an audit and supervisory committee

June 2016

Switched from a company with a board of corporate auditors to a company

with an audit and supervisory committee

Privacy Mark

November 2016

Acquired Privacy Mark certified business

Business continuity plan

May 2017

Established business continuity plan

Risk Management and Compliance Office

April 2020

Established Risk Management

and Compliance Office

Governance

Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

Evaluation process of the Board of Directors' Effectiveness

Conduct a 22-item

Analysis and

Share and discuss

Examine items to

be improved by the

evaluation

evaluation

evaluation results

Board of Directors

questionnaire to

by external

at the Board of

and implement

directors

organizations

Directors meetings

concrete measures

for improvement

In fiscal 2019, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors was evaluated and measures were taken to make improvements. At the Board of Directors, we have secured sufficient operating time for the Board of Directors to deepen discussions on the enhancement of matters to be reported and sharing of analysis results. We also ensured sufficient time for executive training as needed.

Efforts on items that remained to be addressed based on the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, and issues to be further discussed and strengthened in the future

Efforts on items that remained to be addressed

A wide ranging and essential training topics, including legal affairs, labor and personnel affairs, management, and crisis management, are offered to management. In fiscal 2019, lectures were given on the themes of "insider trading regulations" and "work-style reform." We also held separate training sessions for employees other than executives to deepen understanding at the company as a whole and strengthen our preparedness.

Issues to be further discussed and strengthened in the future

1

Issues related to sustainability

We recognize that addressing issues related to sustainability, such as social and environmental issues, is an important management issue, and we will vigorously and proactively take appropriate measures. With the aim of meeting sustainable development goals, we intend to achieve medium- to long-term improvements in corporate value while balancing "Economy" "Environment" and "Society."

2 Issues related to corporate governance

We have reaffirmed the importance of both "offensive" governance and "defensive" governance in our group management. We will build an optimal business portfolio for the entire group and raise our corporate group's value.

Revitalization of Deliberations by the Board of Directors

For a free-spirited, constructive discussion and exchange of opinions, including the raising of issues by outside directors, all directors, including outside directors, are delivered materials for the Board of Directors in advance along with the annual schedule for the Board of Directors meetings.

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

performance Business

Chouzai Nihon supports that Base

section Data

61 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020 62

Governance

Management status of the Board of Directors

Activities in Fiscal 2019

The Board of Directors meeting was held 17 times between April 1,

panies. Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Committee are also

2019 and March 31, 2020. In principle, it is held once a month, but

held separately from the Board of Directors meetings.

it is a policy to hold a meeting as needed. The Board of Directors

After the Board of Directors meetings, executive trainings are

meetings are held as a unified group, as officers of Nihon Chouzai

conducted as necessary.

attend the meetings of the Board of Directors of the group com-

Name

Title

Responsibilities and important concurrent positions

Attendance at the Board

of Directors meetings

Development and Operation Status of Internal Control System

Structure of committees

Risk Management

Committee

Compliance Promotion Committee

Purpose, related departments,

and the implementation status of

each committee are as described

below.

Information Security Committee

Medical Safety

Committee

drug of separation true achieving towards Growth services dispensing and prescribing

Yosuke Mitsuhara

Representative Director

Overall management

17 times out of 17

Katsuhiko Fukai

Managing Director

Medical care cooperation / business development

17 times out of 17

Naoto Kasai

Managing Director

Sales management / sales development / corporate information

17 times out of 17

Noriaki Miyata

Director

General Manager of Sales Promotion Department, Sales promotion /

17 times out of 17

MC-Mentaio (medical center/near the station and in the shopping district) sales

General Manager of Pharmaceutical Headquarters, pharmaceuticals administra-

Toshiyuki Koyanagi

Director

tion / pharmaceuticals administration promotion / education and information /

17 times out of 17

promotion of generic products / purchasing / at-home medical care / healthcare

promotion / marketing / branch management

Kazunori Ogi

Director

General Manager of Finance Department, accounting / finance / systems /

17 times out of 17

corporate planning

Yoshihisa Fujimoto

General Manager of Administration Department, general affairs / human

Director

resources / Pharmaceutical Recruitment Center / public relations / private health

17 times out of 17

insurance / risk management and compliance management / CSO

Keiso Masuhara

Director

General Manager of FINDAT Business Department, FINDAT business

12 times out of 13*

Yoshimitsu Onji

Outside Director

Outside Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., Outside Auditor of United Foods

17 times out of 17

International Co., Ltd.

Nobuyuki Hatakeyama

Director

Audit and Supervisory

17 times out of 17

Committee member

Tadashi Urabe

Outside Director

Audit and Supervisory

Attorney, Partner of Meitetsu Law Offices

13 times out of 13*

Committee member

Compliance Promotion Committee

Purpose

To ensure thorough compliance and improve social credibility by establishing basic matters regarding compliance efforts, building a system, and operating it appropriately

Related Departments

Risk Management and Compliance Office, General Affairs Department, System Department I, System Department II, Pharmaceutical Headquarters (Pharmaceutical Administration Department, Education and Information Department), Accounting Department, Human Resources Department, Public Relations Department, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Status of implementation

In principle, the Compliance Promotion Committee meets once every three months. Reports and sharing of information are made on the status of compliance promotion and future plans, compliance promotion education, compliance with the Act on the Protection of Personal Information, labor compliance, internal reporting system, etc. Subsidiaries also hold similar meetings. "Compliance Education" is published monthly on the company intranet, and the "Compliance Newsletter" and "Compliance Mail Magazine" are published to raise employees' awareness of compliance.

Risk Management Committee

Purpose

To implement risk management of the Nihon Chou- zai Group

Related Departments

Same as Compliance Promotion Committee

Status of implementation

In principle, the Risk Management Committee meets once every three months. Reports and sharing of information are made on the progress of risk man- agement, future plans, BCPs, etc. Subsidiaries also hold similar meetings.

performance Business

supports that Base

Outside Director

Certified Public Accountant, Licensed Tax Accountant, Auditor-secretary of

Arata Toyoshi

Seikeikai Alumni Association, Auditor-secretary of The Yuumi Memorial Foun-

Audit and Supervisory

13 times out of 13*

dation for Home Health Care, Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Committee member

Japan Private REIT Inc., Outside Corporate Auditor of SMC Corporation

*Appointed on June 24, 2019

Management status of the Board of Directors and main matters deliberated

Convening of Board of Directors meeting

In principle, once a month or as necessary

Number of times convened

17 times (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Matters deliberated

Opening pharmacies / M&A, budget / results, personnel / labor, fund procurement, establishment of

rules, organizational changes, corporate governance code, acquisition / disposal of assets and others

Information Security Committee

Purpose

To protect all information assets owned by the Nihon Chouzai Group and to build an information security system that ensures customer satisfaction and social trust by complying with laws, regulations and other rules

Related Departments

Same as Compliance Promotion Committee

Status of implementation

In principle, the Information Security Committee meets once every three months. The information security policy of Nihon Chouzai secures the security condition of "Guidelines for the Security Management of Medical Information Systems" published by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Reports and sharing of information are made on the information management status of each department,

Medical Safety Committee

Purpose

To promote appropriate medical safety management and contribute to safe provision of medical care

Related Departments

Pharmaceutical Headquarters (Pharmaceutical Administration Department, Education and Information Department) Risk Management and Compliance Office, General Affairs Department, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Status of implementation

The Medical Safety Committee discusses all events related to medical safety management. It also

Chouzai Nihon

section Data

Policy on cross-shareholdings

The Company may hold, as cross-shareholdings, shares of compa-

Shares held in FY2018

whether or not there was any intentional or negligent information security violations by employees, cyber security cases, etc.

discusses measures to prevent recurrence of past incidents and review improvement measures.

nies that it deems necessary for the purpose of maintaining and strengthening business relationships. Every year, the Company holds meetings of the Board of Directors to examine in detail whether the purpose of ownership for individual cross-shareholdings is appropriate, whether the benefits and risks associated with these holdings are commensurate with the cost of capital, etc., to verify the suitability of cross-shareholdings. For the exercise of voting rights pertaining to cross-shareholdings, the Company's policy is to exercise voting rights based on its viewpoint regarding how votes would contribute to the enhancement of the corporate value of the company invested in, combined with due consideration of the purpose of the holding.

Number

Total amount*

of issues

(millions of yen)

Unlisted shares

1

13

Shares other than unlisted shares

1

1

Shares held in FY2019

Number

Total amount*

of issues

(millions of yen)

Unlisted shares

1

13

Shares other than unlisted shares

-

-

* Aggregate amount recorded in the balance sheet

Establishment of the Risk Management and Compliance Office

The Risk Management and Compliance Office was established to provide education on risk management and compliance, as well as the development and operation of a comprehensive risk management system and compliance promotion system throughout the Group.

Establishment and dissemination of rules

To ensure the appropriateness of the Group's business operation, we have established measures such as rules, operation flowcharts and manuals, Mission Statement & Compliance CARD, Mission Statement & Compliance Policy, business continuity plan (BCP) and a disaster-response pocket manual, and are thoroughly disseminating them through the publication and circulation on the intranet.

Governance

Message from Outside Directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Feeling Changes at Nihon Chouzai

What are the changes at the Board of Directors in fiscal 2019?

What issues do you see as future challenges?

The first thing I feel is that the Board has a much more positive atmosphere. In the past, I believe that the sense of tension was accepted in a positive way and more dominant at the Board of Director meetings. It is not that there is no sense of tension at the current board, but more than that, I have a strong impression that an atmosphere has been created in which all participants can freely and frankly discuss issues.

As for the issues to be addressed, it may be necessary to take up more strategic management issues than ever before, such as the future vision, to take the pharmaceutical manufacturing and sales business to the top group in the generics industry, which is one of the most important management issues of the Group. In addition, I would like to closely monitor how fast the Company responds to "emergencies" such as the spread of COVID-19.

At the current Board of Directors meetings, the president has expressed his desire to hear the opinions of each director, and we can see vividly how the president's intentions are gradually being embraced and accepted into each director's consciousness. I strongly feel that the content of discussion is not limited to numerical reports on management, but includes analyses from a variety of perspectives, including comparisons with other companies, as well as the direction of business execution based on the trends of the pharmaceutical industry and government's pharmaceutical policies, and that careful consideration and judgment are made.

To ensure sufficient business judgment and business execution, it is necessary to strengthen corporate governance with awareness of a wider range of stakeholders. From my position as an Audit and Supervisory Committee member, I believe it is important to maintain a good balance between strengthening and improving the auditing system and enhancing the content of audits. In addition, from the perspective of ensuring the effectiveness of corporate governance , I believe it is essential for the Board of Directors to monitor the response of the business execution site and executives to suggestions from audits.

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business performance

Outside Director

Yoshimitsu Onji

For changes in the Board of Directors, I strongly feel that dialogues surrounding matters for resolution and matters to be reported are not limited between a presenter and chairman, but expand to involve the presenter, directors and the chairman. I started to see comments such as "why?" and "I want to hear your thoughts" for each matter. Especially, there are many questions from the outside directors and I believe some of the matters that are common knowledge within the company are not so common beyond the company walls.

I believe that a process should be established to acknowledge, identify and control the various risks faced by the company and each department, and the monitoring and oversight by the Board of Directors should be enhanced. I strongly believe that it is important for the Board of Directors to further sort out and fully understand the occurrence frequency of risks at each department and the degree of impact of such risks on management. In addition, I think that one of the important roles of the Board of Directors, which is becoming increasingly important in society, is to recognize the current situation from the perspective of the ESG and SDGs, and to examine how it will respond to these social demands, as well as what specific initiatives it will undertake.

Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Nobuyuki Hatakeyama

Outside DirectorAudit and Supervisory Committee Member

Tadashi Urabe

There are two major points I would like to say with regards to the current Board of Directors. One is the strong leadership of the president in the management and operation of the Board of Directors. As a corporate manager, the president provides his views on matters for resolution and matters to be reported, and supplements his understanding and analysis of their background, adding easy-to-understand explanations of the reasons for decisions and directions, so I can attend the meeting with a sense of reassurance. The second is that there is an attitude to listen to others sincerely. All attendees at the Board of Directors meeting are given the opportunity to speak as necessary and sufficiently.

As the Company's business continues to expand, society's expectations for the Company have become diverse and complex. I believe it is necessary for the Board of Directors to thoroughly discuss and examine the responsibilities that the Company must fulfill and the areas that it is lacking to achieve this. In addition, in my opinion, the Company needs to promote the use of ICT and enhance the consistency between ICT and manual operations in order to strengthen corporate governance.

Outside DirectorAudit and Supervisory Committee Member

Arata Toyoshi

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Data section

Governance

Board of Directors (As of June 24, 2020)

achieving towards Growth and prescribing

President and CEO

Yosuke Mitsuhara

Managing Director

Katsuhiko Fukai

September 1999 Joined the Company

April 2001

General Manager of Corporate

Planning Department

January 2005

Director of Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.

April 2006

General Manager of Sales Promo-

tion Department

October 2006

Director of Medical Resources

Co., Ltd.

June 2007

Director, General Manager of Busi-

ness Promotion Department

June 2010

Resigned the Director

June 2013

Director of Japan Medical Research

Institute Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Director of the Company, Director

of Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.

May 1994

Joined the Company

April 1995

Manager of Pharmaceutical Depart-

ment, Kyushu Branch

June 2006

Branch Manager, Kyushu Branch

March 2008

General Manager of Pharmaceutical

Headquarters

June 2008

Director, General Manager of

Pharmaceutical Headquarters

April 2012

Director, Manager of Pharmaceuti-

cal Headquarters

June 2012

Resigned the Director

Manager of Pharmaceutical

Headquarters

June 2013

Director, General Manager of

Contract Dispensing Service

Department

June 2015

Managing Director, General Man-

ager of Contract Dispensing Service

Department

January 2019

Managing Director (to present)

January 1992

Joined the Company

January 2004

Manager of Sales Department,

Osaka Branch

April 2004

Branch Manager, Manager of Sales

Department, Osaka Branch

April 2007

General Manager of Sales Manage-

ment Department

June 2007

Director, General Manager of Sales

Management Department

April 2016

Director, General Manager of Sales

Promotion Department (to present)

June 2015 Managing Director

June 2017 Senior Managing Director

June 2019 President and CEO of the Company (to present)

President and CEO of Medical Resources Co., Ltd. (to present)

President and CEO of Nihon Generic Co., Ltd. (to present)

President and CEO of Japan Medical Research Institute Co., Ltd. (to present)

Chairman of the Board of Chose- ido Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (to present)

April 2013

Joined the Company

Manager of Sales Management

Department

October 2013

General Manager of Sales Promo-

tion Department

June 2015

Director, General Manager of Sales

Promotion Department

April 2016

Director, General Manager of Sales

Management Department

June 2016

Managing Director, General

Manager of Sales Management

Department

April 2020

Managing Director (to present)

Managing Director

Naoto Kasai

July 1990

Joined the Company

April 2000

Manager of Pharmaceutical Depart-

ment, Tohoku Branch

December 2004 General Manager of East Japan

Pharmaceutical headquarters

December 2009 General Manager of Purchasing

Department, Pharmaceutical

Headquarters

April 2012

General Manager of Pharmaceutical

Headquarters and General Manager

of Purchasing Department, Pharma-

ceutical Headquarters

June 2012

Director, General Manager of

Pharmaceutical Headquarters and

General Manager of Purchasing

Department, Pharmaceutical

Director

Keiso Masuhara

Director,

Audit and Supervisory Committee member

Nobuyuki Hatakeyama

July 2001

Director of Department of Phar-

macy of St. Marianna University

Hospital

February 2006

Director of Department of Phar-

macy of Kawasaki Municipal Tama

Hospital

April 2007

Visiting Professor of Pharmacy and

Health Science at Graduate School

of Showa Pharmaceutical University

Graduate School

May 2017

Visiting Professor of St. Marianna

University

August 2017

Joined Japan Medical Research

Institute Co., Ltd.

August 2017

General Manager of the Hospital

Consulting Group of Japan Medical

Research Institute Co., Ltd.

June 2018

Director of Japan Medical Research

Institute Co., Ltd.

April 2019

General Manager of Formulary

Business Promotion Department

June 2019

Director, General Manager of

Formulary Business Promotion

Department

June 2020

Director, General Manager of

FINDAT Business Department (to

present)

September 1987 Joined the Company

June 2000 Director of the Company

June 2006 Branch Manager, Nagoya Branch December 2009 Branch Manager, Yokohama Branch

February 2016

General Manager of Operational

Audits Department

June 2018

Director (Audit and Supervisory

Committee member) (to present)

Auditor of Nihon Generic Co., Ltd.

(to present)

Auditor of Medical Resources Co.,

Ltd. (to present)

Auditor of Japan Medical Research

Institute Co., Ltd. (to present)

Auditor of Choseido Pharmaceuti-

cal Co., Ltd. (to present)

April 1998

Registered as Certified Public

Accountant

August 2007

Partner of Tohmatsu & Co. (Cur-

rently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

LLC)

July 2013

Director and Executive Council

of Certified Public Accountants'

Corporate Pension Fund

Outside Director

Yoshimitsu Onji

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee member

Tadashi Urabe

April 1977

Joined The Daiei, Inc.

April 1994

General Manager of Corporate

Planning Department of The Daiei,

Inc.

September 1998 Executive Vice President of RE

PARTNERS

December 1999 Director of OZ-corporation (Repre-

sentative) (to present)

March 2000

Executive Officer of Office RECOF

Co., Ltd. (Currently RECOF Cor-

poration)

June 2007

Director and Senior Executive

Officer of RECOF Corporation

June 2010

President and CEO of RECOF

Corporation

October 2016

Chairman of the Board of RECOF

Corporation

December 2016 Director of M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd.

March 2018 Outside Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (to present)

June 2018 Outside Director of the Company (to present)

December 2019 Outside Auditor of UNITED FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd. (to present)

April 1983 Registered as attorney (Tokyo Bar Association)

April 1999 Partner of Meitetsu Law Offices (to present)

April 2003 External Auditor of JPN COLLEC-

TION SERVICE CO., LTD.

January 2006 Instructor of Civil Law, Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan

February 2009 Outside Auditor of JPN Holdings Co., Ltd.

June 2011 Outside Auditor of EBARA COR-

PORATION

June 2019 Outside Director of the Company (Audit Committee member) (to present)

drug of separation true services dispensing

Business performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Director

Noriaki Miyata

May 2008 Joined the Company

April 2009 Manager of Finance Department

April 2015 General Manager of Finance

Department

June 2015 Director of the Company, General Manager of Finance Department (to present)

Director of Medical Resources Co., Ltd. (to present)

Director

Headquarters

Toshiyuki Koyanagi

January 2014

Director, General Manager of

Pharmaceutical Headquarters (to

present)

January 2011

Joined the Company

General Manager of Sales Depart-

ment for Public Institutions

October 2013

General Manager of General Affairs

Department

June 2016

Director, General Manager of

Administration Department and

General Affairs Department

April 2019

Director, General Manager of

Administration Department (to

present)

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee member

Arata Toyoshi

July 2014

Director of Tohmatsu Challenged

Co., Ltd.

December 2016

Resigned from Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu LLC

July 2017

Auditor-Secretary of Seikeikai

Alumni Association (to present)

November 2017

Registered as Licensed Tax Ac-

countant

November 2017

Outside Auditor of Kids Smile

Project inc.

February 2018

Auditor-secretary of Tax Accountant

Tamagawa (to present)

May 2018

Auditor-secretary of The Yuumi

Memorial Foundation for Home

Health Care (to present)

December 2018

Substitute Audit & Supervisory

Board Member of Japan Private

REIT Inc. (to present)

June 2019

Outside Director of the Company

(Audit and Supervisory Committee

member) (to present)

Outside Corporate Auditor of SMC

Corporation (to present)

Data section

Director

Director

Kazunori Ogi

Yoshihisa Fujimoto

67 NIHON CHOUZAI CORPORATE REPORT 2020

Governance

Corporate Governance Structure

Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 24, 2020)

At the 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June

9 directors

28, 2016, Nihon Chouzai switched from a company with a board

Directors

one of which is an outside director /

of corporate auditors to a company with an audit and supervisory

committee. The Board of Directors consists of nine directors (exclud-

independent officer

ing the Audit and Supervisory Committee members), one of which

3 directors

is an outside director, and three other directors that serve as Audit

Audit and Supervisory

and Supervisory Committee members, two of which are outside

Committee

two of which are outside directors /

directors, and it determines important matters stipulated by laws

independent officers

and provides oversight of the directors' execution of their duties.

In addition, the three directors, which include the two outside

directors, make up the Audit and Supervisory Committee and fulfill

71

Main Prescription Dispensing Fee Revisions

their oversight function through such methods as exercising their

right to vote in the Board of Directors meetings, auditing the direc-

tors' execution of their duties, and preparing audit reports.

74

Explanation of Terminology

The Company has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as

an audit company to perform accounting audits to ensure proper

77

10-Year Summary of Financial and Non-financial Data

accounting procedures and management transparency.

Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 24, 2020)

79 Report of Business Results and Financial Analysis

General Meeting of Shareholders

81

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Appointment/Removal

Appointment/Removal

Appointment/Removal

Directors who are not members

Directors who are members

83 Consolidated Statement of Income

of the Audit and Supervisory

of the Audit and Supervisory

84

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Committee: 9

Committee: 3

(one of which is an outside director)

(two of which are outside directors)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Command/Instruction

85

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Appointment/

Board of

Audit and

Management/ Oversight

86

Risks of Businesses

Supervisory

Command/

Appointment/

Audit

Accounting audit

Representative

Oversight

Directors

Audit

Committee

Cooperation

Director

Accounting Auditor

89

Company Profile

Instruction

Oversight

Internal control audit

Execution dutiesof

90

History

Departments, subsidiaries

91

Stock Information

Audit

92

Reference Pages for Major Contents

Cooperation

Internal controls

4 Data section

Audit Office

Report

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors

Report

It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to promote the sustainable growth of the company and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium- to long-term, and to improve profitability and capital efficiency. To achieve this, the following measures are implemented:

  1. Accurately manage the progress of corporate strategies
  2. Create an environment that supports appropriate risk taking by the senior management
  3. Highly effective oversight of management and directors from an independent and objective standpoint

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business performance

Base that supports Nihon Chouzai

Data section

Main Prescription Dispensing Fee Revisions

The generic pharmaceuticals dispensing system incentives

(Reference) Changes in main technical fees associated with revision of prescription dispensing fees in FY2018

Calculated for all prescriptions

Calculated for each prescription

April 2018 - March 2020

Points

April 2020 - March 2022

Points

Generic pharmaceuticals

dispensing system

75% or more

18 points

75% or more

15 points

incentive 1

Calculated based on each pharmacy's system

Drug history management and instruction fee

Generic pharmaceuticals

or

dispensing system

80% or more

22 points

80% or more

22 points

Basic dispensing fee

The generic pharma-

Community support

incentive 2

Generic pharmaceuticals

ceuticals dispensing

system incentives

Family pharmacist guidance fees

28 points

system incentives

dispensing system

85% or more

26 points

85% or more

incentive 3

2 points subtracted from basic dispensing fee if dispens-

2 points subtracted from basic dispensing fee if dispens-

ing quantity ratio of generic drugs is 20% or less

ing quantity ratio of generic drugs is 40% or less

Growth towards achieving true separation of drug prescribing and dispensing services

Business

Basic dispensing fee

FY2020 basic dispensing fees (amendments in blue)

Number of prescriptions

Concentration

Points

ratio

Basic dispensing fee 1

Basic dispensing fee other than 2, 3 and special basic dispensing fee

42 points

2,001 - 4,000 prescriptions per month

Exceeding 85%

More than 4,000 prescriptions per month

Exceeding 70%

Basic dispensing fee 2

1,801 - 2,000 prescriptions per month (addition)

Exceeding 95%

26 points

More than 4,000 prescriptions per month from specific medical institutions

-

35,001 - 40,000 prescriptions per month within the same group (addition)

Exceeding 95%

Basic dispensing fee 3-a

21 points

40,001 - 400,000 prescriptions per month within the same group

Exceeding 85%

Basic dispensing fee 3-b

More than 400,000 prescriptions per month within the same group

16 points

FY2018 basic dispensing fees

FY2020 basic dispensing fees

Requirements

Concentration

Points

Requirements

Concentration

Points

ratio

ratio

Real estate transactions

Real estate transactions

with medical insti-

Special basic

with hospitals

Exceeding 95%

11 points

tutions (including

Exceeding 70%

9 points

dispensing fee

Other special relation-

clinics)

ships

Other special relation-

ships

50% reduction in basic dispensing fees if basic work

50% reduction in basic dispensing fees if basic work

related to family pharmacy role is less than 10 times per

related to the role of a family pharmacy is less than 100

year

times per year

Community support system incentives

April 2018 - March 2020

Points

In case of basic fee 1, meet all of the following requirements

  1. Narcotics retailer license
  2. At-homemedical care: At least once per year
  3. Family pharmacist notific