Nihon Chouzai : Introduction of Executive Officer System
02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
February 21, 2022
Company name
Nihon Chouzai Co., Ltd.
Company representative
Yosuke Mitsuhara,President and CEO
Securities code
3341; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section
Contacts
Masahiro Tojo, General Manager of
Corporate Planning Department
(Phone: +81-3-6810-0800)
Introduction of Executive Officer System
Nihon Chouzai Co., Ltd. announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, it resolved to introduce an executive officer system as shown below.
Objectives of introducing executive officer system
Separate the management decision-making and oversight functions from the business execution function, further clarify the authority and responsibility for business execution, speed up decision-making, and improve management flexibility.
Strengthen corporate governance, enable flexible response to changes in the business environment, and enhance corporate value.
Overview of executive officer system
The Board of Directors shall decide on the appointment and dismissal of executive officers.
Directors may serve concurrently as executive officers.
The term of office for executive officers shall be one year, and they may be reappointed.
Effective date (scheduled) April 1, 2022
Executive officer appointments
Personnel changes associated with the introduction of the executive officer system will be announced as soon as they are determined.
NIHON CHOUZAI Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.