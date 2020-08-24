Nihon Chouzai : Notice of Absorption-Type Merger of Consolidated Subsidiaries(Simplified / Short Form Merger)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

August 24, 2020 Company name Nihon Chouzai Co., Ltd. Company Yosuke Mitsuhara, representative President and CEO (Code: 3341, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section） Contacts Kazunori Ogi, Director, General Manager of Finance Department (Phone: +81-3-6810-0800)

Notice of Absorption-Type Merger of Consolidated Subsidiaries

(Simplified / Short Form Merger)

Nihon Chouzai Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' meeting held on August 24, 2020 to absorb and merge Nakahiro Co., Ltd. and Wada Pharmacy LLC, consolidated subsidiaries of the Company, as set forth below. Certain disclosures and details have been omitted in this press release since the companies to be merged are wholly owned subsidiaries.

1. Purpose of the merger

Under the corporate philosophy of "Achieving True Separation of Drug Prescribing and Dispensing Services," the Company is developing its business with the aim of providing high-quality medical services on a nationwide scale by operating a chain of dispensing pharmacies throughout Japan.

The dispensing pharmacy subsidiaries acquired by the Company also operate the same operations as directly managed stores and provide the same medical services as directly managed stores, but the Company intends to merge the subsidiaries in order to consolidate the management of the dispensing pharmacy business, strengthen management functions, and further improve management efficiency.

2. Summary of merger

(1) Schedule of the merger

Board of Directors meeting to approve the merger: August 24, 2020

Conclusion of merger agreement: August 24, 2020

Scheduled date of the merger (effective date): October 1, 2020 (tentative)

Note: Pursuant to the provisions of both Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act (simplified merger) and Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act (short form merger), the merger will be conducted without obtaining the approval of the merger agreement at a general meeting of shareholders.

(2) Method of the merger

The merger is an absorption-type merger wherein the Company will be the surviving company, and Nakahiro Co., Ltd. and Wada Pharmacy LLC will be dissolved.

1