Nihon Chouzai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
71,851
5.2
936
118.1
993
194.8
427
20.1
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
68,306
6.2
429
(75.7)
337
(80.3)
356
(57.3)
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
433
(up 19.8％)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:
361
(down 57.0％)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
14.27
－
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
11.88
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Jun. 30, 2021
199,050
49,926
25.1
As of Mar. 31, 2021
186,262
49,868
26.8
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Jun. 30, 2021: 49,926 As of Mar. 31, 2021: 49,868
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
－
12.50
－
12.50
25.00
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022
－
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022 (forecasts)
12.50
－
12.50
25.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Net income per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
142,200
4.6
3,000
8.1
3,000
12.6
1,400
(10.0)
46.69
Full year
293,400
5.2
9,200
13.5
9,100
8.2
5,100
44.1
170.07
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)
As of Jun. 30, 2021:
32,048,000 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
32,048,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of period
As of Jun. 30, 2021:
2,061,114 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
2,061,074 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
29,986,894 shares
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:
29,987,132 shares
Note 1: The quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items
Note concerning forward-looking statements
Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this document incorporate risks and uncertainties because these statements are based on Nihon Chouzai's judgments and assumptions using information that is currently available. These materials are not promises by Nihon Chouzai regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons.
How to view supplementary materials for financial results
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results will be disclosed at the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) as appropriate, and also will be available on the Nihon Chouzai website.
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
The Japanese economy continued to face an adverse environment in the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (April-June 2021) due to the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic. The government declared another state of emergency for some regions, including Tokyo, and with the call for restraint on business activities and social interaction, consumer spending remained sluggish and companies continued to curtail their activities.
In this economic environment, keenly aware of our role as a medical institution tasked with supporting medical care in our communities, our Group undertook thorough infection prevention measures in our pharmacies while continuing to offer quality medical care. We are actively supporting the further extension and acceleration of Japan's mass Covid-19 vaccination program, seeking the swift resolution of this crisis. We are also taking ongoing steps to rein in costs across the Group to improve profitability.
The Dispensing Pharmacy Business saw a turnaround in performance, buoyed by an increase in prescription volumes at existing pharmacies and the smooth operation of 29 pharmacies newly opened in the previous fiscal year. Starting in March 2021, people in Japan are able to use their "My Number Cards" as an alternative to health insurance cards, which allows hospitals to confirm patients ' eligibility for insurance coverage online. Pre-launch operations are on-going with 101 stores and preparing for the full -scale operation starting in October 2021. Also starting in April 2021, we begin offering the "SocRTes" social PCR and conducted stores expanded to 74 stores as of end of June. In the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business, in addition to realizing Group synergies, we invested in R&D programs to increase the number of in -house manufactured drugs (including newly NHI listed drugs) and to improve productivity. In the Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business, although the pandemic continued to have a constraining effect on temporary pharmacist staffing, placements of physicians were up, driven by acute growth in demand for personnel to help carry out the vaccination effort.
As a result of these factors, net sales for the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year were 71,851 million yen (+5.2% YoY), operating profit was 936 million yen (+118.1% YoY), ordinary profit was 993 million yen (+194.8% YoY), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 427 million yen (+20.1% YoY). Going forward, the Group will continue to take all possible measures to protect patients and employees from the pandemic, while endeavoring to provide quality medical care.
1) Dispensing Pharmacy Business
In this segment, the first quarter resulted in net sales of 62,912 million yen (+8.1% YoY) and operating profit of 1,888 million yen (+306.4% YoY). The total number of pharmacies at the end of June came to 679 (including two merchandise stores) as a result of 11 openings and 2 closures during the period. Both net sales and operating profit were up on the back of higher year-on-year prescription volumes and the contribution of 29 pharmacies launched the previous fiscal year. Generic pharmaceuticals represented 89.5% of the company's total pharmaceutical usage in volume terms as of the end of June, substantially exceeding the national average of 82.1% (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare: Trends in Medical Expenditures for Dispensing Services February 2021). Pharmacies performing at-home medical care (12 or more home visits per year) has steadily increased, now standing at 90.8%
2) Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business
In this segment the first quarter resulted in net sales of 12,158 million yen (+0.7% YoY) and operating profit of 451 million yen (-45.9% YoY). Drugs newly NHI listed in the previous fiscal year and in June of this year drove the higher sales. The decline in operating profit reflected lower selling prices of existing drugs due to the latest drug price revision and the postponement of sales of some newly listed drugs. The launch of seven newly NHI listed drugs in June brought the lineup to 678 items (including two over-the-counter drugs).
3) Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business
In this segment the first quarter resulted in net sales of 1,901 million yen (-35.4% YoY) and operating profit of 278 million yen (-45.3% YoY). The decline in sales reflects the ongoing constraining effect of the pandemic on temporary pharmacist staffing. The sharp downturn in operating profit is entirely due to the sluggish demand for temporary pharmacist staffing, physician placements were up amid higher demand for physician to help carry out the vaccination effort. In its industrial physician services, Our Group sought to create new synergies by capitalizing on the Group's nationwide sales framework and track record in physician placements.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current conso lidated fiscal year came to 199,050 million yen, an increase of 6.9%, or 12,788 million yen, from 186,262 million yen at the end of the fiscal year ended March 2021.Growth in assets was mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits and merchandise and finished goods.
Total liabilities were 149,124 million yen, an increase of 9.3%, or 12,729 million yen, from 136,394 million yen at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an incr ease in trade accounts payable.
Total net assets were 49,926 million yen, an increase of 58 million yen from 49,868 million yen at the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the equity ratio came to 25.1%.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
There are no revisions to the full-year consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 announced on April 30, 2021.
Regarding the impact of the pandemic on results for the fiscal year ending March 2022, our forecast is based on the assumption that the operating environment of the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2021 will continue throughout the current fiscal year. If any significant changes occur in business conditions that necessitate a revision to the forecast, we will disclose this promptly.
