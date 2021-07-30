Nihon Chouzai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Nihon Chouzai Co., Ltd. (3341) First Quarter of FY3/22 Financial Results

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

The Japanese economy continued to face an adverse environment in the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (April-June 2021) due to the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic. The government declared another state of emergency for some regions, including Tokyo, and with the call for restraint on business activities and social interaction, consumer spending remained sluggish and companies continued to curtail their activities.

In this economic environment, keenly aware of our role as a medical institution tasked with supporting medical care in our communities, our Group undertook thorough infection prevention measures in our pharmacies while continuing to offer quality medical care. We are actively supporting the further extension and acceleration of Japan's mass Covid-19 vaccination program, seeking the swift resolution of this crisis. We are also taking ongoing steps to rein in costs across the Group to improve profitability.

The Dispensing Pharmacy Business saw a turnaround in performance, buoyed by an increase in prescription volumes at existing pharmacies and the smooth operation of 29 pharmacies newly opened in the previous fiscal year. Starting in March 2021, people in Japan are able to use their "My Number Cards" as an alternative to health insurance cards, which allows hospitals to confirm patients ' eligibility for insurance coverage online. Pre-launch operations are on-going with 101 stores and preparing for the full -scale operation starting in October 2021. Also starting in April 2021, we begin offering the "SocRTes" social PCR and conducted stores expanded to 74 stores as of end of June. In the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business, in addition to realizing Group synergies, we invested in R&D programs to increase the number of in -house manufactured drugs (including newly NHI listed drugs) and to improve productivity. In the Medical Professional Staffing and Placement Business, although the pandemic continued to have a constraining effect on temporary pharmacist staffing, placements of physicians were up, driven by acute growth in demand for personnel to help carry out the vaccination effort.

As a result of these factors, net sales for the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year were 71,851 million yen (+5.2% YoY), operating profit was 936 million yen (+118.1% YoY), ordinary profit was 993 million yen (+194.8% YoY), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 427 million yen (+20.1% YoY). Going forward, the Group will continue to take all possible measures to protect patients and employees from the pandemic, while endeavoring to provide quality medical care.

1) Dispensing Pharmacy Business

In this segment, the first quarter resulted in net sales of 62,912 million yen (+8.1% YoY) and operating profit of 1,888 million yen (+306.4% YoY). The total number of pharmacies at the end of June came to 679 (including two merchandise stores) as a result of 11 openings and 2 closures during the period. Both net sales and operating profit were up on the back of higher year-on-year prescription volumes and the contribution of 29 pharmacies launched the previous fiscal year. Generic pharmaceuticals represented 89.5% of the company's total pharmaceutical usage in volume terms as of the end of June, substantially exceeding the national average of 82.1% (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare: Trends in Medical Expenditures for Dispensing Services February 2021). Pharmacies performing at-home medical care (12 or more home visits per year) has steadily increased, now standing at 90.8%

2) Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

In this segment the first quarter resulted in net sales of 12,158 million yen (+0.7% YoY) and operating profit of 451 million yen (-45.9% YoY). Drugs newly NHI listed in the previous fiscal year and in June of this year drove the higher sales. The decline in operating profit reflected lower selling prices of existing drugs due to the latest drug price revision and the postponement of sales of some newly listed drugs. The launch of seven newly NHI listed drugs in June brought the lineup to 678 items (including two over-the-counter drugs).