Nihon Jyoho Create : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
Results of Operations for
the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending June 30, 2022
A growth strategy for creating platforms
May 13, 2022
Nihon Jyoho Create Co., Ltd.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market: 4054)
Contents
1.
Redefinition of the Growth Strategy
-Addition of M&A as a Strategy for Growth)
P3
2.
3Q Financial Highlights
P7
3. M&A Activity and Outlook
P20
4. Activities in 4Q
P29
Three-year Growth Strategy
Explanations of Individual Strategies
(Product Strategy / People Strategy / Customer Strategy)
Business Climate / Competitive Superiority
1. Redefinition of the Growth Strategy
Past and Future Strategies for Growth
Aiming to use M&A to speed up growth
In prior years
Growth Strategies
・People Strategy ・Customer 成長戦Strategy 略
・Product Strategy
Issue
A business model where low-return
成長assets 戦略(cash) accumulate
From now on
New Growth Strategies
・People Strategy
・Customer Strategy
成長戦略
・Product Strategy
・M ＆A Strategy
Countermeasures
Shift from low-return to high-return assets by using M&A,
成長戦shareholder 略 distributions and other measures
1. Redefinition of the Growth Strategy
A Growth Strategy for Building Platforms
Platforms of Nihon Jyoho Create
Maximize value
Use business growth and M&A to establish an ecosystem
Property
purchasing/sharing
M&A
Select acquisition candidates that can strengthen and enlarge human resources, geographic coverage and the product lineup
Organic Growth
Enlarge the customer base and make the product lineup more powerful
*PMI: Post merger integration is a process with the goal of maximizing the benefits of a merger or acquisition.
Advertising/
Business
Attracting
analysis
customers
Tenant/owner
Applications and
management
contracts
Property and rent
management
Platform
Business
M&A
Organic Growth
2020
2030
1. Redefinition of the Growth Strategy
Examples of the Growth Strategy Using M&A
■ The first acquisition (announced April 25)
■ Outlook for sales and operating profit after the integration
*Specific numbers,
goodwill amortization and period, and other information
RealNetPro Management Integration
have not yet been determined.
*The operating profit outlook
does not include goodwill amortization.
6,000
2,500
(Millions of yen)
Three-year
RealNetPro Co., Ltd. is a provider of cloud
plan
Operating profit
Net sales
net sales
services for real estate business support, just as
5,000
5,000
Post-integration
Post-integration
NJC. This management integration is expected to
operating profit
sales outlook
2,000
outlook
maximize synergies by using the customer bases
of both companies and enable the two
companies to make an even bigger contribution
4,000
Three-year
to progress in the real estate industry.
plan
1,500
net sales
*A profile of RealNetPro and other
3,900
information is on pages 22 to 25.
3,000
Three-year
plan
Three-year
net sales
Exchange of stock and purchase of
2,617
plan
3,084
operating
1,000
treasury shares
profit
2,000
An exchange of some stock will be used as part
Three-year
1,560
plan
of measures to make RealNetPro a wholly owned
operating
Now 3営業利益 カ年計画
profit
subsidiary. The goal is the sustained growth of
500
850
this company while supporting the digital
1,000
Three-year
transformation (DX) of the real estate industry.
plan
585
operating
Treasury shares will be purchased for use for the
profit
450
exchange of stock.
0
0
FY6/21 results
FY6/22
FY6/23
FY6/24
