NIHON KOHDEN : REPORT 2021

Enhancing Information Disclosure and Shareholder Return・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・57
Enhancing Information Disclosure and Shareholder Return・・ 58
Contribution to the Community・ ・・・・61
Contribution to the Community・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 62
・ ・・・・・・・・ 63
Financial and Non-financial Summary・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 64
Overview by Product Category（Consolidated）・ ・・・・・・・ 67
Management's Discussion and Analysis・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 68
Message from Director Responsible for Accounting・ ・・ 70
Company Information・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 71
Nihon Kohden's Value
Nihon Kohden's business and products are continuing
to provide safety and security because of their total support for medical practice, including emergency care, testing, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and home care.
VALUE
Management Philosophy
We contribute to the world by fighting disease and improving health with advanced technology, and create a fulfilling life for our employees.
With the unshakable belief that curing disease is something that transcends politics and national borders, and we will never have any regret putting all our energy into this goal,
Nihon Kohden aims to resolve healthcare issues by innovative medical electronic equipment with high quality and realize its management philosophy. Medical electronic equipment developed by the Company has been used in clinical practice in more than 120 countries and saved a lot of lives of patients.
At the time of founding
Founder Yoshio Ogino
Nihon Kohden started with only twelve staff
Nihon Kohden, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding in August 2021, continues to leverage its core strengths: capacity to develop technologies rooted in medical practice; broad client base inside and outside Japan; high-quality products and services, and development, production, sales, and service systems to support them; and powerful brand cultivated over many years. Moving forward, the Company will continue to create and provide value for patients and medical professionals, contributing to the world by fighting disease and improving health with advanced technology.
(¥billion)
Trajectory of Nihon Kohden
Since its foundation in 1951, Nihon Kohden has grown steadily by tackling healthcare issues and
200.0
contributing to society through the development, production, sales, and service of medical devices.
December 1951
April 1967
December 2020
Launched the world's first all AC-powereddirect-writing
Launched Japan's first intensive care monitor, the ICU-80
Nihon Kohden wins 4th Japan Medical Research and Development Grand Prize/Prime
electroencephalograph, the ME-1D
Central patient monitoring system for monitoring
150.0
Minister's Prize for development and commercialization of the pulse oximeter
Birth of an electroencephalograph driven
vital signs of multiple patients
Dr. Takuo Aoyagi (passed away April 18, 2020) submitted a patent application
by a battery-less AC power source that
The intensive care monitor allowed medical staff to centrally monitor the EEG,
concerning the principles of pulse oximetry titled "Optical Type Blood Measuring
changed the world
ECG, blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate and body temperature of up
Equipment" on March 29, 1974, and Nihon Kohden received a patent in Japan in
Most of the EEG devices in use in Japan at that
to 8 patients. This monitoring system consists of a central monitor at the
1979. The pulse oximeter can non-invasively and continuously monitor the oxygen
time were imported devices powered by a
nurse station and bedside monitors in patient rooms.
saturation (SpO2) of arterial blood without taking a blood sample and has become
battery to avoid interference from AC noise.
As a result, medical workers became able to notice
essential for assessing the health status of patients in clinical practice around the
100.0
These products had problems with battery
changes in a patient's condition and record vital signs at
world. Furthermore, the usefulness of pulse oximeters to accurately detect hypoxia
exhaustion during patient examinations causing
the nurse station, which has contributed to improving the
in COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, in order to implement appropriate
the interruption of recording and failure to record
quality and safety of medical care and reducing the
treatment before the illness becomes more serious, has been reaffirmed
important EEG phenomenon. Maintenance of
burden on medical workers.
worldwide. Nihon Kohden was presented the prize in recognition of this.
the battery was also another problem.
The ME-1D, featuring reduced noise
interference and
FY2000
FY2020
improved operability,
FY1970
50.0
enabled more effective
Net Sales
Net Sales
EEG testing and
Net Sales
¥ 66.7billion
¥ 199.7billion
contributed to reduction
¥ 4.4billion
Domestic Sales
Domestic Sales
of the burden on medical
staff.
¥ 59.4
billion
¥ 137.2billion
Oversea Sales
Oversea Sales
¥ 7.3billion
¥ 62.4billion
0
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2020
March 1952
September 1960
March 1974
February 1984
December 1990
May 2003
August 2018
Launched the world's first electric
Launched Japan's first multi-
Applied for patent in Japan for the
Launched the world's first all
Launched Japan's first digital ECG
Launched the world's first
Launched the world's first mid-range
ophthalmodynamometer, the
purpose monitoring recorder
world's first pulse oximetry.
telemetry fetal monitor,
telemetry monitor, the WEP-
mainstream-method CO2 sensor to
bedside monitor that can display echo
MOB-1.
(polygraph),
the OMF-7201.
8430/8440.
be used for non-intubated patients.
images by connecting an ultrasound
the RM-150.
probe, the CSM-1700.
June 1955
August 1965
November 1976
April 1985
March 1991
June 2009
June / September 2019
Launched the world's first
Launched Japan's first battery-
Launched the world's first
Launched the world's first
Launched the world's first digital
Launched Japan's first automated
Launched the Company's first
electrocardiograph with electronic
powered defibrillator,
telemetry systems, the WEP-6000.
combined respiration monitor,
multi-parameter telemetry bedside
external defibrillator, the AED-2100.
ventilators, the NKV-330 and
recording, the MC-1C.
the MDV-1.
the OMR-7101.
monitor, the BSM-8502.
NKV-550.
October 2020
Launched telemetry systems with a compact design for monitoring up to six patients, the WEP-1200.
November 2020
Launched the world's first automated hematology and erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer, the MEK-1305, internationally.
