  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nihon Kohden Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6849   JP3706800004

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

(6849)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/13
3555 JPY   +0.71%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIHON KOHDEN : REPORT 2021

10/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
NIHON KOHDEN REPORT 2021

Financial and Corporate Data

NIHON KOHDEN REPORT 2021

Nihon Kohden's Value

Sustainability

Governance

Contents

Quality

Human Rights/

Environment

Enhancing Information Disclosure

Contribuion to the

Financial and Corporate

1

Human Resources

and Shareholder Return

Community

Data

Nihon Kohden's Value・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 2

Management Philosophy・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 3

Trajectory of Nihon Kohden・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 4

Vision towards 2030 for the Future・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 5

Corporate Value Creation Model・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6

Long-term Vision and Three-year Business Plan・・・・・・ 7

Message from Management・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 12

Sustainability・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17

Sustainability Policy・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 18

Stakeholder Engagement・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 22

Governance・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23

Ensuring Thorough Compliance・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24

Enhancing Corporate Governance・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 27

Management Team・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31

Message from Outside Directors・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 33

Strengthening Risk Management・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 36

Quality・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 40

Improving Safety and Reliability・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 41

Ensuring Fair Trade Practices・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 43

Human Rights/Human Resources・・ 45

Respect for Human Rights・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 46

Creating Fulfilling Workplaces・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 47

Environment・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 51

Environmental Philosophy and Policy・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 52

Providing Environmentally Friendly Products・・・・・・・・ 56

Enhancing Information Disclosure and Shareholder Return・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 57

Enhancing Information Disclosure and Shareholder Return・・ 58

Contribution to the Community・ ・・・・ 61

Contribution to the Community・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 62

・ ・・・・・・・・ 63

Financial and Non-financial Summary・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 64

Overview by Product CategoryConsolidated・ ・・・・・・・ 67

Management's Discussion and Analysis・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 68

Message from Director Responsible for Accounting・ ・・ 70

Company Information・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 71

NIHON KOHDEN REPORT 2021

Nihon Kohden's Value

Sustainability

Governance

Quality

Human Rights/

Environment

Enhancing Information Disclosure

Contribuion to the

Financial and Corporate

2

Human Resources

and Shareholder Return

Community

Data

Nihon Kohden's Value

Nihon Kohden's business and products are continuing

to provide safety and security because of their total support for medical practice, including emergency care, testing, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and home care.

VALUE

NIHON KOHDEN REPORT 2021

Nihon Kohden's Value

Sustainability

Governance

Quality

Human Rights/

Environment

Enhancing Information Disclosure

Contribuion to the

Financial and Corporate

3

Human Resources

and Shareholder Return

Community

Data

Management Philosophy

We contribute to the world by fighting disease and improving health with advanced technology, and create a fulfilling life for our employees.

With the unshakable belief that curing disease is something that transcends politics and national borders, and we will never have any regret putting all our energy into this goal,

Nihon Kohden aims to resolve healthcare issues by innovative medical electronic equipment with high quality and realize its management philosophy. Medical electronic equipment developed by the Company has been used in clinical practice in more than 120 countries and saved a lot of lives of patients.

At the time of founding

Founder Yoshio Ogino

Nihon Kohden started with only twelve staff

Nihon Kohden, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding in August 2021, continues to leverage its core strengths: capacity to develop technologies rooted in medical practice; broad client base inside and outside Japan; high-quality products and services, and development, production, sales, and service systems to support them; and powerful brand cultivated over many years. Moving forward, the Company will continue to create and provide value for patients and medical professionals, contributing to the world by fighting disease and improving health with advanced technology.

NIHON KOHDEN REPORT 2021

Nihon Kohden's Value

Sustainability

Governance

Quality

Human Rights/

Environment

Enhancing Information Disclosure

Contribuion to the

Financial and Corporate

4

Human Resources

and Shareholder Return

Community

Data

(¥billion)

Trajectory of Nihon Kohden

Since its foundation in 1951, Nihon Kohden has grown steadily by tackling healthcare issues and

200.0

contributing to society through the development, production, sales, and service of medical devices.

December 1951

April 1967

December 2020

Launched the world's first all AC-powereddirect-writing

Launched Japan's first intensive care monitor, the ICU-80

Nihon Kohden wins 4th Japan Medical Research and Development Grand Prize/Prime

electroencephalograph, the ME-1D

Central patient monitoring system for monitoring

150.0

Minister's Prize for development and commercialization of the pulse oximeter

Birth of an electroencephalograph driven

vital signs of multiple patients

Dr. Takuo Aoyagi (passed away April 18, 2020) submitted a patent application

by a battery-less AC power source that

The intensive care monitor allowed medical staff to centrally monitor the EEG,

concerning the principles of pulse oximetry titled "Optical Type Blood Measuring

changed the world

ECG, blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate and body temperature of up

Equipment" on March 29, 1974, and Nihon Kohden received a patent in Japan in

Most of the EEG devices in use in Japan at that

to 8 patients. This monitoring system consists of a central monitor at the

1979. The pulse oximeter can non-invasively and continuously monitor the oxygen

time were imported devices powered by a

nurse station and bedside monitors in patient rooms.

saturation (SpO2) of arterial blood without taking a blood sample and has become

battery to avoid interference from AC noise.

As a result, medical workers became able to notice

essential for assessing the health status of patients in clinical practice around the

100.0

These products had problems with battery

changes in a patient's condition and record vital signs at

world. Furthermore, the usefulness of pulse oximeters to accurately detect hypoxia

exhaustion during patient examinations causing

the nurse station, which has contributed to improving the

in COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, in order to implement appropriate

the interruption of recording and failure to record

quality and safety of medical care and reducing the

treatment before the illness becomes more serious, has been reaffirmed

important EEG phenomenon. Maintenance of

burden on medical workers.

worldwide. Nihon Kohden was presented the prize in recognition of this.

the battery was also another problem.

The ME-1D, featuring reduced noise

interference and

FY2000

FY2020

improved operability,

FY1970

50.0

enabled more effective

Net Sales

Net Sales

EEG testing and

Net Sales

¥ 66.7billion

¥ 199.7billion

contributed to reduction

¥ 4.4billion

Domestic Sales

Domestic Sales

of the burden on medical

staff.

¥ 59.4

billion

¥ 137.2billion

Oversea Sales

Oversea Sales

¥ 7.3billion

¥ 62.4billion

0

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

March 1952

September 1960

March 1974

February 1984

December 1990

May 2003

August 2018

Launched the world's first electric

Launched Japan's first multi-

Applied for patent in Japan for the

Launched the world's first all

Launched Japan's first digital ECG

Launched the world's first

Launched the world's first mid-range

ophthalmodynamometer, the

purpose monitoring recorder

world's first pulse oximetry.

telemetry fetal monitor,

telemetry monitor, the WEP-

mainstream-method CO2 sensor to

bedside monitor that can display echo

MOB-1.

(polygraph),

the OMF-7201.

8430/8440.

be used for non-intubated patients.

images by connecting an ultrasound

the RM-150.

probe, the CSM-1700.

June 1955

August 1965

November 1976

April 1985

March 1991

June 2009

June / September 2019

Launched the world's first

Launched Japan's first battery-

Launched the world's first

Launched the world's first

Launched the world's first digital

Launched Japan's first automated

Launched the Company's first

electrocardiograph with electronic

powered defibrillator,

telemetry systems, the WEP-6000.

combined respiration monitor,

multi-parameter telemetry bedside

external defibrillator, the AED-2100.

ventilators, the NKV-330 and

recording, the MC-1C.

the MDV-1.

the OMR-7101.

monitor, the BSM-8502.

NKV-550.

October 2020

Launched telemetry systems with a compact design for monitoring up to six patients, the WEP-1200.

November 2020

Launched the world's first automated hematology and erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer, the MEK-1305, internationally.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nihon Kohden Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
