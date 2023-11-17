Consolidated Financial Highlights

for the First Half of FY2023

(From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FY2023
  2. Forecast for FY2023
  3. Business Strategy

(Ticker Code: 6849)

November 10, 2023

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

Consolidated Financial Results

1 for the First Half of FY2023

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

1

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

1

1) Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2023

First half

First half FY2023

FY2022

Original forecast

Actual

YoY (%)

announced

May 15

Sales

94,349

98,500

103,536

9.7

Domestic Sales

62,584

-

65,708

5.0

Overseas Sales

31,764

-

37,828

19.1

Gross Profit

47,596

-

52,005

9.3

(Gross Profit Margin)

50.4%

50.2%

Operating Income

7,217

6,000

7,491

3.8

(Operating Income Margin)

7.6%

6.1%

7.2%

Ordinary Income

13,019

6,000

12,546

-3.6

Income Attributable to

8,541

4,000

7,997

-6.4

Owners of Parent

(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)

+10% on a local currency basis

(+5% on a local currency basis excluding impact of change in fiscal term of Defibtech*)

In-house

FY2022 1H

FY2023 1H

sales ratio:

71.3%

→ 72.9%

SG&A:

¥40.3 bil

→ ¥44.5 bil

SG&A Ratio: 42.8%

→ 43.0%

Foreign exchange gains:

¥5,531 mil

→ ¥4,866 mil

Average exchange rate

First half

FY2022

1 US Dollar

129.7 yen

1 EURO

138.4 yen

First half FY2023

  1. yen
  1. yen

*Defibtech, LLC changed its fiscal term from end on December 31 to end on March 31, according to the reorganization of U.S. subsidiaries. In FY2023 1H ended September 30, 2023, Nihon Kohden consolidated the 9 months of Defibtech's operating results from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

  • Overall sales increased 9.7% over the 1st half of FY2022 to ¥103.5 billion. Domestic sales increased 5% to ¥65.7 billion. Overseas sales increased 19.1% to ¥37.8 billion, a 10% growth on a local currency basis, and a 5% growth on a local currency basis excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC.
  • Overall sales exceeded our original forecast by ¥5 billion, because the performance of the consumables and services business was favorable in Japan and overseas sales were affected by greater-than-expected depreciation of the yen in currency translation.
  • The Company's efforts to raise selling prices due to higher prices of components also contributed to increased sales.
  • Operating income increased 3.8% to ¥7.4 billion. Ordinary income decreased 3.6% to ¥12.5 billion and income attributable to owners of parent decreased 6.4% to ¥7.9 billion, reflecting the decrease in foreign exchange gains.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

2) Breakdown of Operating Income

(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)

FY2022 1H

7,217

Currency

effect

+646

Increase in gross

profit from favorable

Increase in

product mix and

price optimization

Increase

gross profit

+1,022

in SG&A*

from higher

Increase in COGS due to

-3,192

sales volume

higher prices of components

+1,798

¥1.0 bil

Items of increase/decrease

in SG&A expenses*

• Salaries

+¥2.34 bil

• Legal welfare expenses +¥0.63 bil

• R&D costs

+¥0.41 bil

• Traveling

+¥0.27 bil

FY2023 1H

7,491

*Increase in SG&A indicates the amount as a factor of increase/decrease of operating income excluding the currency effect.

Items of increase/decrease in SG&A expenses indicate major components of increased/decreased SG&A expenses on a yen basis.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

  • In the 1st half of FY2023, operating income increased to ¥7.4 billion from ¥7.2 billion in the 1st half of FY2022.
  • Foreign exchange rates had a positive impact of ¥0.6 billion.
  • An increase in gross profit due to the higher sales volume was ¥1.7 billion.
  • An increase in gross profit from favorable product mix and price optimization was ¥1 billion. The increase in the cost of goods sold due to higher prices of components was around ¥1 billion which was offset by price optimization.
  • SG&A expenses were a negative factor worth ¥3.1 billion due to strengthening of human resources and R&D investment.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

3) Domestic Sales

(¥100 million)

Sales by market

625

657

85

Other

600

82

86

Clinics

83

400

163

180

Private

hospitals

200

182

183

Public

113

121

hospitals

Universities

0

First half

First half

FY2022

FY2023

Sales composition by market

(FY2022 1H FY2023 1H)

Other*

Universities

13.2

18.2

13.0%

18.5%

Clinics

13.3 Domestic

  • 13.2% Sales ¥65.7

Private

billion

Public hospitals

hospitals

26.129.2 27.9%

  • 27.4%

*Other includes laboratories, animal hospitals and PAD (public access defibrillation) markets such as schools and private companies.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

4

  • Domestic sales increased by ¥3.2 billion to ¥65.7 billion.
  • As the number of testing and surgical procedures in medical institutions increased and the Company focused on its consumables and services business, sales in all markets increased.
  • Sales in the university and private hospital markets increased favorably thanks to large orders related to construction of new hospitals. Sales in the public hospital and clinic markets also increased.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

4

4) Overseas Sales

(¥100 million) Geographic segments

Overseas sales: YoY +19%

(on a local currency basis+10%,

378

on a local currency basis excluding

impact of change in fiscal term of

317

Defibtech: +5%)

118

Asia & Other : YoY +11%

300

(on a local currency basis+6%)

106

63

Europe: YoY +8%

200

(on a local currency basis-4%)

59

100

196

Americas: YoY +29%

152

(on a local currency basis+19%)

0

First half

First half

FY2022

FY2023

Percentage of overseas sales to consolidated sales

First half

First half

FY2022

FY2023

33.7%

36.5%

Geographic Segments

(FY2022 1H FY2023 1H)

Asia & Other

Americas

33.4

Overseas

48.0

31.3%

Sales

51.9%

¥37.8

billion

Europe 18.6

  • 16.8%

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

  • Overseas sales increased by ¥6.1 billion to ¥37.8 billion.
  • Overseas sales showed double-digit growth due to the impact of a change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC according to the reorganization of subsidiaries in the U.S. Strong sales were also seen in China because patient monitors were installed due to the COVID-19 resurgence.
  • Sales in the Americas increased by ¥4.4 billion to ¥19.6 billion, a 19% growth on a local currency basis. Sales in the U.S. showed double-digit growth, especially in Treatment Equipment and Patient Monitors. Sales in Latin America decreased on a local currency basis and increased on a yen basis. Sales in Brazil decreased, while sales in Mexico increased favorably.
  • Sales in Europe increased by ¥0.4 billion to ¥6.3 billion, a 4% decline on a local currency basis. Sales in Germany decreased compared to the strong growth in the 1st half of FY2022, while sales in the U.K. and the Netherlands showed strong growth.
  • Sales in Asia & Other increased by ¥1.2 billion to ¥11.8 billion, a 6% growth on a local currency basis, as sales in China increased significantly. Sales in the Middle East and Vietnam also increased favorably.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

5) Sales by Product Category

(Sales, millions of yen)

First half

First half

YoY (%)

FY2022

FY2023

Physiological

19,896

22,329

12.2

Measuring Equipment

(43%)

(45%)

Patient Monitors

35,964

37,989

5.6

(62%)

(62%)

Treatment Equipment

20,689

25,367

22.6

(45%)

(43%)

Other

17,799

17,849

0.3

Medical Equipment

(43%)

(44%)

Total

94,349

103,536

9.7

(50%)

(50%)

(Reference)

Medical Devices

47,840

52,989

10.8

(51%)

(51%)

Consumables and

46,508

50,547

8.7

Services

(50%)

(50%)

*The figures in parentheses in the table are gross profit margins.

Sales composition by product category

(FY2022 1H FY2023 1H)

Other Medical

Physiological

Equipment

Measuring Equipment

18.9 17.2%

21.1 21.6%

Consumables

Sales

and Services

49.3 48.8% ¥103.5

billion

Medical Devices

Treatment

50.7 51.2%

Equipment

21.9 24.5%

Patient Monitors

38.1 36.7%

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

6

  • Sales by product category are shown above.
  • Sales of Physiological Measuring Equipment and Treatment Equipment achieved double-digit growth. Sales of Patient Monitors increased favorably and sales of Other Medical Equipment also increased.
  • Sales of Consumables and Services increased 8.7% to ¥50.5 billion. As the number of testing and surgical procedures in medical institutions increased and the Company focused on its consumables and services business, sales increased favorably both in Japan and internationally.
  • Gross profit margins by product category are shown above.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

6

5.1) Physiological Measuring Equipment

First half

First half

YoY (%)

FY2022

FY2023

Electroencephalographs

4,081

4,915

20.4

Electrocardiographs

2,911

3,156

8.4

Polygraphs for Cath Lab

8,006

8,521

6.4

Other Physiological Measuring Equipment *

4,896

5,736

17.1

Physiological Measuring Equipment

19,896

22,329

12.2

Domestic Sales

15,700

16,924

7.8

Overseas Sales

4,196

5,405

28.8

*Includes diagnostic information systems and products of other companies.

NEW!

(Sales, millions of yen)

Sales of diagnostic information systems and EEGs achieved double-digit growth. Sales of polygraphs for cath lab and ECGs also increased favorably.

Sales of EEGs showed strong growth in all regions. Sales of ECGs also increased favorably in Asia & Other.

EMG electrode for

Electro-

EMG/EP measuring

Electro-

Holter ECG

Polygraphs

Medical and long-term

neuromuscular

monitoring

encephalograph

system

cardiograph

monitor

for Cath Lab

care network system

NM-34 series

EEG-1260

MEB-9600

ECG-3250

RAC-5000

RMC-5000

LAV-1000

Consumables

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

7

  • Sales of Physiological Measuring Equipment increased 12.2% to ¥22.3 billion.
  • Domestic sales increased 7.8% to ¥16.9 billion. Sales of diagnostic information systems and EEGs achieved double-digit growth. A new model of EEGs and an EMG electrode for neuromuscular monitoring contributed to increased sales.
    Sales of polygraphs for cath lab and ECGs also increased favorably, as the number of testing increased.
  • Overseas sales increased 28.8% to ¥5.4 billion. Sales of EEGs showed strong growth in all regions, supported by steady demand. Sales of ECGs also increased favorably in Asia & Other, due to a recovery in demand in China.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

7

5.2) Patient Monitors

First half

First half

YoY (%)

(Sales, millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Patient Monitors

35,964

37,989

5.6

Sales of clinical information systems increased significantly.

Sales of consumables such as sensors also increased

Domestic Sales

20,291

21,412

5.5

favorably. Sales of transmitters and bedside monitors

decreased.

Overseas Sales

15,672

16,577

5.8

Sales in the Americas increased favorably. Sales in Europe

and Asia & Other decreased.

NEW!

SpO2 probe

cap-ONE

ECG

CSM-1501CSM-1502CSM-1701

CSM-1702

Spot check

Telemetry

Central

for esCCO

mask

Electrodes

Bedside monitors

measurement

monitor

system

monitor

Consumables

CSM-1500/1700

SVM-7200

WEP-1600

CNS-2101

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

All Rights Reserved

8

  • Sales of Patient Monitors increased 5.6% to ¥37.9 billion.
  • Domestic sales increased 5.5% to ¥21.4 billion. Sales of clinical information systems increased significantly due in part to large orders. Sales of consumables such as sensors also increased favorably. Sales of transmitters and bedside monitors decreased.
  • Overseas sales increased 5.8% to ¥16.5 billion. In the Americas, sales in both the U.S. and Latin America showed double-digit growth. Sales in Europe and Asia & Other decreased.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

8

5.3) Treatment Equipment

(Sales, millions of yen)

First half

First half

YoY (%)

Domestic: Sales of consumables such as pads

FY2022

FY2023

and batteries increased favorably.

Defibrillators (for Hospital and Ambulance)

3,782

3,690

-2.4

International: Sales in all regions decreased.

AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator)

9,159

14,174

54.8

Domestic: Sales of AEDs with a color display

Pacemakers / ICDs

1,165

1,258

8.0

and consumables increased favorably.

Ventilators

2,934

2,597

-11.5

International: Sales increased favorably,

excluding the impact of change in fiscal term of

Other Treatment Equipment

3,647

3,646

-0.0

Defibtech, LLC.

Treatment Equipment

20,689

25,367

22.6

Domestic: Sales decreased as demand has

Domestic Sales

12,252

12,981

6.0

settled down.

International: Sales in Europe and Asia & Other

Overseas Sales

8,436

12,385

46.8

decreased. Sales in the Americas increased

thanks to strong sales of the mask-type ventilator.

Ref.AED Unit Sales

56,100

81,700

45.6

Domestic Unit Sales

25,200

24,200

-4.0

NEW!

NEW!

Defibrillator

Fully automatic AED Pacemaker

Ventilator

Ventilator

Ventilator

Automated chest

compression device

EMS-1052

AED-3250

Zenex MRI

NKV-550

NKV-440

NKV-330

ARM XR ACC

© Copyright

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

9

  • Sales of Treatment Equipment increased 22.6% to ¥25.3 billion. Domestic sales increased 6% to ¥12.9 billion. Overseas sales increased 46.8% to ¥12.3 billion.
  • Sales of defibrillators decreased 2.4% to ¥3.6 billion. Overseas sales decreased in all regions, while domestic sales increased favorably thanks to strong sales of consumables such as pads and batteries.
  • The overall sales volume of AEDs was 81,700 units, and sales increased 54.8% to ¥14.1 billion. In Japan, sales of AEDs with a color display and sales of consumables increased favorably. Internationally, sales showed strong growth, supported by steady demand, excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC.
  • Sales of ventilators decreased 11.5% to ¥2.5 billion. Domestic sales decreased as COVID-19-related demand has settled down. Internationally, sales in Europe and Asia & Other decreased, while sales in the Americas increased thanks to favorable sales of the mask-type ventilator.

© Copyright NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nihon Kohden Corporation published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 07:55:03 UTC.