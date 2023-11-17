Consolidated Financial Highlights
for the First Half of FY2023
(From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
- Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FY2023
- Forecast for FY2023
- Business Strategy
(Ticker Code: 6849)
November 10, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
1 for the First Half of FY2023
1) Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2023
First half
First half FY2023
FY2022
Original forecast
Actual
YoY (%)
announced
May 15
Sales
94,349
98,500
103,536
9.7
Domestic Sales
62,584
-
65,708
5.0
Overseas Sales
31,764
-
37,828
19.1
Gross Profit
47,596
-
52,005
9.3
(Gross Profit Margin)
50.4%
50.2%
Operating Income
7,217
6,000
7,491
3.8
(Operating Income Margin)
7.6%
6.1%
7.2%
Ordinary Income
13,019
6,000
12,546
-3.6
Income Attributable to
8,541
4,000
7,997
-6.4
Owners of Parent
(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)
+10% on a local currency basis
(+5% on a local currency basis excluding impact of change in fiscal term of Defibtech*)
In-house
FY2022 1H
FY2023 1H
sales ratio:
71.3%
→ 72.9%
SG&A:
¥40.3 bil
→ ¥44.5 bil
SG&A Ratio: 42.8%
→ 43.0%
Foreign exchange gains:
¥5,531 mil
→ ¥4,866 mil
Average exchange rate
First half
FY2022
1 US Dollar
129.7 yen
1 EURO
138.4 yen
First half FY2023
- yen
- yen
*Defibtech, LLC changed its fiscal term from end on December 31 to end on March 31, according to the reorganization of U.S. subsidiaries. In FY2023 1H ended September 30, 2023, Nihon Kohden consolidated the 9 months of Defibtech's operating results from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023.
- Overall sales increased 9.7% over the 1st half of FY2022 to ¥103.5 billion. Domestic sales increased 5% to ¥65.7 billion. Overseas sales increased 19.1% to ¥37.8 billion, a 10% growth on a local currency basis, and a 5% growth on a local currency basis excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC.
- Overall sales exceeded our original forecast by ¥5 billion, because the performance of the consumables and services business was favorable in Japan and overseas sales were affected by greater-than-expected depreciation of the yen in currency translation.
- The Company's efforts to raise selling prices due to higher prices of components also contributed to increased sales.
- Operating income increased 3.8% to ¥7.4 billion. Ordinary income decreased 3.6% to ¥12.5 billion and income attributable to owners of parent decreased 6.4% to ¥7.9 billion, reflecting the decrease in foreign exchange gains.
2) Breakdown of Operating Income
(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)
FY2022 1H
7,217
Currency
effect
+646
Increase in gross
profit from favorable
Increase in
product mix and
price optimization
Increase
gross profit
+1,022
in SG&A*
from higher
Increase in COGS due to
-3,192
sales volume
higher prices of components
+1,798
¥1.0 bil
Items of increase/decrease
in SG&A expenses*
• Salaries
+¥2.34 bil
• Legal welfare expenses +¥0.63 bil
• R&D costs
+¥0.41 bil
• Traveling
+¥0.27 bil
FY2023 1H
7,491
*Increase in SG&A indicates the amount as a factor of increase/decrease of operating income excluding the currency effect.
Items of increase/decrease in SG&A expenses indicate major components of increased/decreased SG&A expenses on a yen basis.
- In the 1st half of FY2023, operating income increased to ¥7.4 billion from ¥7.2 billion in the 1st half of FY2022.
- Foreign exchange rates had a positive impact of ¥0.6 billion.
- An increase in gross profit due to the higher sales volume was ¥1.7 billion.
- An increase in gross profit from favorable product mix and price optimization was ¥1 billion. The increase in the cost of goods sold due to higher prices of components was around ¥1 billion which was offset by price optimization.
- SG&A expenses were a negative factor worth ¥3.1 billion due to strengthening of human resources and R&D investment.
3) Domestic Sales
(¥100 million)
Sales by market
625
657
85
Other
600
82
86
Clinics
83
400
163
180
Private
hospitals
200
182
183
Public
113
121
hospitals
Universities
0
First half
First half
FY2022
FY2023
Sales composition by market
(FY2022 1H ⇒ FY2023 1H)
Other*
Universities
13.2
18.2
⇒ 13.0%
⇒ 18.5%
Clinics
13.3 Domestic
- 13.2% Sales ¥65.7
Private
billion
Public hospitals
hospitals
26.129.2 ⇒ 27.9%
- 27.4%
*Other includes laboratories, animal hospitals and PAD (public access defibrillation) markets such as schools and private companies.
- Domestic sales increased by ¥3.2 billion to ¥65.7 billion.
- As the number of testing and surgical procedures in medical institutions increased and the Company focused on its consumables and services business, sales in all markets increased.
- Sales in the university and private hospital markets increased favorably thanks to large orders related to construction of new hospitals. Sales in the public hospital and clinic markets also increased.
4) Overseas Sales
(¥100 million) Geographic segments
Overseas sales: YoY +19%
(on a local currency basis：+10%,
378
on a local currency basis excluding
impact of change in fiscal term of
317
Defibtech: +5%)
118
■ Asia & Other : YoY +11%
300
(on a local currency basis：+6%)
106
63
■ Europe: YoY +8%
200
(on a local currency basis：-4%)
59
100
196
■ Americas: YoY +29%
152
(on a local currency basis：+19%)
0
First half
First half
FY2022
FY2023
Percentage of overseas sales to consolidated sales
First half
First half
FY2022
FY2023
33.7%
36.5%
Geographic Segments
(FY2022 1H ⇒ FY2023 1H)
Asia & Other
Americas
33.4
Overseas
48.0
⇒ 31.3%
Sales
⇒ 51.9%
¥37.8
billion
Europe 18.6
- 16.8%
- Overseas sales increased by ¥6.1 billion to ¥37.8 billion.
- Overseas sales showed double-digit growth due to the impact of a change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC according to the reorganization of subsidiaries in the U.S. Strong sales were also seen in China because patient monitors were installed due to the COVID-19 resurgence.
- Sales in the Americas increased by ¥4.4 billion to ¥19.6 billion, a 19% growth on a local currency basis. Sales in the U.S. showed double-digit growth, especially in Treatment Equipment and Patient Monitors. Sales in Latin America decreased on a local currency basis and increased on a yen basis. Sales in Brazil decreased, while sales in Mexico increased favorably.
- Sales in Europe increased by ¥0.4 billion to ¥6.3 billion, a 4% decline on a local currency basis. Sales in Germany decreased compared to the strong growth in the 1st half of FY2022, while sales in the U.K. and the Netherlands showed strong growth.
- Sales in Asia & Other increased by ¥1.2 billion to ¥11.8 billion, a 6% growth on a local currency basis, as sales in China increased significantly. Sales in the Middle East and Vietnam also increased favorably.
5) Sales by Product Category
(Sales, millions of yen)
First half
First half
YoY (%)
FY2022
FY2023
Physiological
19,896
22,329
12.2
Measuring Equipment
(43%)
(45%)
Patient Monitors
35,964
37,989
5.6
(62%)
(62%)
Treatment Equipment
20,689
25,367
22.6
(45%)
(43%)
Other
17,799
17,849
0.3
Medical Equipment
(43%)
(44%)
Total
94,349
103,536
9.7
(50%)
(50%)
(Reference)
Medical Devices
47,840
52,989
10.8
(51%)
(51%)
Consumables and
46,508
50,547
8.7
Services
(50%)
(50%)
*The figures in parentheses in the table are gross profit margins.
Sales composition by product category
(FY2022 1H ⇒ FY2023 1H)
Other Medical
Physiological
Equipment
Measuring Equipment
18.9 ⇒ 17.2%
21.1 ⇒ 21.6%
Consumables
Sales
and Services
49.3 ⇒ 48.8% ¥103.5
billion
Medical Devices
Treatment
50.7⇒ 51.2%
Equipment
21.9 ⇒ 24.5%
Patient Monitors
38.1 ⇒ 36.7%
- Sales by product category are shown above.
- Sales of Physiological Measuring Equipment and Treatment Equipment achieved double-digit growth. Sales of Patient Monitors increased favorably and sales of Other Medical Equipment also increased.
- Sales of Consumables and Services increased 8.7% to ¥50.5 billion. As the number of testing and surgical procedures in medical institutions increased and the Company focused on its consumables and services business, sales increased favorably both in Japan and internationally.
- Gross profit margins by product category are shown above.
5.1) Physiological Measuring Equipment
First half
First half
YoY (%)
FY2022
FY2023
Electroencephalographs
4,081
4,915
20.4
Electrocardiographs
2,911
3,156
8.4
Polygraphs for Cath Lab
8,006
8,521
6.4
Other Physiological Measuring Equipment *
4,896
5,736
17.1
Physiological Measuring Equipment
19,896
22,329
12.2
Domestic Sales
15,700
16,924
7.8
Overseas Sales
4,196
5,405
28.8
*Includes diagnostic information systems and products of other companies.
(Sales, millions of yen)
Sales of diagnostic information systems and EEGs achieved double-digit growth. Sales of polygraphs for cath lab and ECGs also increased favorably.
Sales of EEGs showed strong growth in all regions. Sales of ECGs also increased favorably in Asia & Other.
EMG electrode for
Electro-
EMG/EP measuring
Electro-
Holter ECG
Polygraphs
Medical and long-term
neuromuscular
monitoring
encephalograph
system
cardiograph
monitor
for Cath Lab
care network system
NM-34 series
EEG-1260
MEB-9600
ECG-3250
RAC-5000
RMC-5000
LAV-1000
Consumables
- Sales of Physiological Measuring Equipment increased 12.2% to ¥22.3 billion.
-
Domestic sales increased 7.8% to ¥16.9 billion. Sales of diagnostic information systems and EEGs achieved double-digit growth. A new model of EEGs and an EMG electrode for neuromuscular monitoring contributed to increased sales.
Sales of polygraphs for cath lab and ECGs also increased favorably, as the number of testing increased.
- Overseas sales increased 28.8% to ¥5.4 billion. Sales of EEGs showed strong growth in all regions, supported by steady demand. Sales of ECGs also increased favorably in Asia & Other, due to a recovery in demand in China.
5.2) Patient Monitors
First half
First half
YoY (%)
(Sales, millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Patient Monitors
35,964
37,989
5.6
Sales of clinical information systems increased significantly.
Sales of consumables such as sensors also increased
Domestic Sales
20,291
21,412
5.5
favorably. Sales of transmitters and bedside monitors
decreased.
Overseas Sales
15,672
16,577
5.8
Sales in the Americas increased favorably. Sales in Europe
and Asia & Other decreased.
SpO2 probe
cap-ONE
ECG
CSM-1501CSM-1502CSM-1701
CSM-1702
Spot check
Telemetry
Central
for esCCO
mask
Electrodes
Bedside monitors
measurement
monitor
system
monitor
Consumables
CSM-1500/1700
SVM-7200
WEP-1600
CNS-2101
- Sales of Patient Monitors increased 5.6% to ¥37.9 billion.
- Domestic sales increased 5.5% to ¥21.4 billion. Sales of clinical information systems increased significantly due in part to large orders. Sales of consumables such as sensors also increased favorably. Sales of transmitters and bedside monitors decreased.
- Overseas sales increased 5.8% to ¥16.5 billion. In the Americas, sales in both the U.S. and Latin America showed double-digit growth. Sales in Europe and Asia & Other decreased.
5.3) Treatment Equipment
(Sales, millions of yen)
First half
First half
YoY (%)
Domestic: Sales of consumables such as pads
FY2022
FY2023
and batteries increased favorably.
Defibrillators (for Hospital and Ambulance)
3,782
3,690
-2.4
International: Sales in all regions decreased.
AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator)
9,159
14,174
54.8
Domestic: Sales of AEDs with a color display
Pacemakers / ICDs
1,165
1,258
8.0
and consumables increased favorably.
Ventilators
2,934
2,597
-11.5
International: Sales increased favorably,
excluding the impact of change in fiscal term of
Other Treatment Equipment
3,647
3,646
-0.0
Defibtech, LLC.
Treatment Equipment
20,689
25,367
22.6
Domestic: Sales decreased as demand has
Domestic Sales
12,252
12,981
6.0
settled down.
International: Sales in Europe and Asia & Other
Overseas Sales
8,436
12,385
46.8
decreased. Sales in the Americas increased
thanks to strong sales of the mask-type ventilator.
（Ref.）AED Unit Sales
56,100
81,700
45.6
Domestic Unit Sales
25,200
24,200
-4.0
Defibrillator
Fully automatic AED Pacemaker
Ventilator
Ventilator
Ventilator
Automated chest
compression device
EMS-1052
AED-3250
Zenex MRI
NKV-550
NKV-440
NKV-330
ARM XR ACC
- Sales of Treatment Equipment increased 22.6% to ¥25.3 billion. Domestic sales increased 6% to ¥12.9 billion. Overseas sales increased 46.8% to ¥12.3 billion.
- Sales of defibrillators decreased 2.4% to ¥3.6 billion. Overseas sales decreased in all regions, while domestic sales increased favorably thanks to strong sales of consumables such as pads and batteries.
- The overall sales volume of AEDs was 81,700 units, and sales increased 54.8% to ¥14.1 billion. In Japan, sales of AEDs with a color display and sales of consumables increased favorably. Internationally, sales showed strong growth, supported by steady demand, excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal term of Defibtech, LLC.
- Sales of ventilators decreased 11.5% to ¥2.5 billion. Domestic sales decreased as COVID-19-related demand has settled down. Internationally, sales in Europe and Asia & Other decreased, while sales in the Americas increased thanks to favorable sales of the mask-type ventilator.
