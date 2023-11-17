複製用パーツ：20XX年X月期 第X四半期 （英文：FY20XX QX） [Link] リンクタイトル （0KB） FY2023 Q2 [Link] FY2023 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,533KB）

（4,533KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （98KB）

（98KB） Supplementary Data （254KB）

（254KB） [Link] FY2023 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （2,560KB）

（2,560KB） [Link] Latest IR materials （5,737KB） FY2023 Q1 [Link] FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation （752KB）

（752KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （97KB）

（97KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （94KB）

（94KB） Supplementary Data （253KB）

（253KB） [Link] FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （641KB）

（641KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting （112KB） FY2021 1Q [Link] FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation （1,066KB）

（1,066KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （103KB）

（103KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （156KB）

（156KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （667KB）

（667KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （131KB） FY2021 2Q [Link] FY2021 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,996KB）

（4,996KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （119KB）

（119KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （160KB）

（160KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2021 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （2,728KB）

（2,728KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （135KB） FY2021 3Q [Link] FY2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation （990KB）

（990KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （100KB）

（100KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （92KB）

（92KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （821KB）

（821KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （130KB） FY2021 4Q [Link] FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,183KB）

（4,183KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （89KB）

（89KB） Supplementary Data （251KB）

（251KB） [Link] FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （2,280KB）

（2,280KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting （137KB） FY2022 1Q [Link] FY2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation （1,625KB）

（1,625KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （119KB）

（119KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （88KB）

（88KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （750KB）

（750KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （136KB） FY2022 2Q [Link] FY2022 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,481KB）

（4,481KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （100KB）

（100KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （88KB）

（88KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2022 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （2,536KB）

（2,536KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （140KB） FY2022 3Q [Link] FY2022 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation （855KB）

（855KB） [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （96KB）

（96KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （89KB）

（89KB） Supplementary Data （250KB）

（250KB） [Link] FY2022 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （689KB）

（689KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call （135KB） FY2022 4Q [Link] FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,553KB）

（4,553KB） [Link] Supplementary Data （99KB）

（99KB） Supplementary Data （255KB）

（255KB） [Link] FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript （2,848KB）

（2,848KB） [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting （116KB）

FY2024 (2Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Japan GAAP) （222KB） FY2024 (1Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Japan GAAP) （234KB） FY2023 [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) （293KB） FY2023 (3Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) （240KB） FY2023 (2Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) （246KB） FY2023 (1Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) （242KB） FY2022 [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP) （293KB） FY2022 (3Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP) （245KB） FY2022 (2Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP) （246KB） FY2022 (1Q) [Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP) （239KB）