FY2023 Q2
- [Link] FY2023 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation （4,533KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（98KB）
- Supplementary Data（254KB）
- [Link] FY2023 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,560KB）
- [Link] Latest IR materials（5,737KB）
FY2023 Q1
- [Link] FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（752KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （97KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（94KB）
- Supplementary Data（253KB）
- [Link] FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（641KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（112KB）
FY2021 1Q
- [Link] FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,066KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（103KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（156KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（667KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（131KB）
FY2021 2Q
- [Link] FY2021 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,996KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（119KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（160KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2021 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,728KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（135KB）
FY2021 3Q
- [Link] FY2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（990KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（100KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（92KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（821KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（130KB）
FY2021 4Q
- [Link] FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,183KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（89KB）
- Supplementary Data（251KB）
- [Link] FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,280KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（137KB）
FY2022 1Q
- [Link] FY2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,625KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（119KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（88KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（750KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（136KB）
FY2022 2Q
- [Link] FY2022 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,481KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（100KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（88KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2022 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,536KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（140KB）
FY2022 3Q
- [Link] FY2022 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（855KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（96KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（89KB）
- Supplementary Data（250KB）
- [Link] FY2022 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（689KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（135KB）
FY2022 4Q
- [Link] FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,553KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（99KB）
- Supplementary Data（255KB）
- [Link] FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,848KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（116KB）
FY2020
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 ended March 31, 2021（283KB）
- [Link] FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（5,326KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（166KB）
- Supplementary Data（249KB）
- [Link] FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（3,059KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（109KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 Q3 ended December 31, 2020（202KB）
- [Link] FY2020 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,007KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（100KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（145KB）
- Supplementary Data（464KB）
- [Link] FY2020 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,101KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（130KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 Q2 ended September 30, 2020（197KB）
- [Link] FY2020 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（5,494KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（100KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（141KB）
- Supplementary Data（464KB）
- [Link] FY2020 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（3,207KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（137KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 Q1 ended June 30, 2020（223KB）
- [Link] FY2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,253KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（99KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（76KB）
- Supplementary Data（450KB）
- [Link] FY2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（4,251KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（111KB）
FY2019
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020（289KB）
- [Link] FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（5,033KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（68KB）
- Supplementary Data（368KB）
- [Link] FY2019 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（10,250KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（77KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 Q3 ended December 31, 2019（212KB）
- [Link] FY2019 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,201KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（96KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（80KB）
- Supplementary Data（492KB）
- [Link] FY2019 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（2,858KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（296KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 Q2 ended September 30, 2019（211KB）
- [Link] FY2019 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（5,453KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（96KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（79KB）
- Supplementary Data（451KB）
- [Link] FY2019 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（9,491KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（100KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 Q1 ended June 30, 2019（215KB）
- [Link] FY2019 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,197KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（83KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（197KB）
- Supplementary Data（450KB）
- [Link] FY2019 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（3,150KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（141KB）
FY2018
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2018 ended March 31, 2019（293KB）
- [Link] FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（6,794KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（80KB）
- Supplementary Data（448KB）
- [Link] FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（11,759KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（104KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2018 Q3 ended December 31, 2018（122KB）
- [Link] FY2018 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（790KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（24KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（450KB）
- [Link] FY2018 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,878KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（86KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2018 Q2 ended September 30, 2018（189KB）
- [Link] FY2018 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（8,150KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（80KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（56KB）
- Supplementary Data（450KB）
- [Link] FY2018 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（8,143KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（140KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2018 Q1 ended June 30, 2018（176KB）
- [Link] FY2018 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,763KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（78KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（54KB）
- Supplementary Data（448KB）
- [Link] FY2018 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,818KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（53KB）
FY2017
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2017 ended March 31, 2018（259KB）
- [Link] FY2017 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（3,974KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（56KB）
- Supplementary Data（453KB）
- [Link] FY2017 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（5,179KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（44KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2017 Q3 ended December 31, 2017（184KB）
- [Link] FY2017 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,275KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（78KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（50KB）
- Supplementary Data（452KB）
- [Link] FY2017 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,759KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（48KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2017 Q2 ended September 30, 2017（185KB）
- [Link] FY2017 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（6,881KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（98KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（50KB）
- Supplementary Data（452KB）
- [Link] FY2017 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（7,306KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（247KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2017 Q1 ended June 30, 2017（176KB）
- [Link] FY2017 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（575KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（77KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（53KB）
- Supplementary Data（451KB）
- [Link] FY2017 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,664KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（248KB）
FY2016
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2016 ended March 31, 2017（260KB）
- [Link] FY2016 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,633KB）
- [Link] (Numerical Data Corrections) Notice of Partial Corrections to Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017（94KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（68KB）
- Supplementary Data（462KB）
- [Link] FY2016 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（5,104KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（203KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2016 Q3 ended December 31, 2016（188KB）
- [Link] FY2016 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（533KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（78KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（210KB）
- [Link] FY2016 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,797KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（110KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2016 Q2 ended September 30, 2016（186KB）
- [Link] FY2016 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（6,281KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（99KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（217KB）
- [Link] FY2016 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（9,698KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（38KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2016 Q1 ended June 30, 2016（189KB）
- [Link] FY2016 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（985KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（77KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
- [Link] FY2016 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（3,113KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（103KB）
FY2015
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2015 ended March 31, 2016（257KB）
- [Link] FY2015 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（5,692KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
- [Link] FY2015 Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（9,321KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at analyst meeting（172KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2015 Q3 ended December 31, 2015（178KB）
- [Link] FY2015 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,017KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（60KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
- [Link] FY2015 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation with transcript（1,740KB）
- [Link] Summary of Q&A at conference call（19KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2015 Q2 ended September 30, 2015（187KB）
- [Link] FY2015 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（6,329KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（62KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（75KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2015 Q1 ended June 30, 2015（189KB）
- [Link] FY2015 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（759KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（36KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（207KB）
FY2014
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2014 ended March 31, 2015（220KB）
- [Link] FY2014 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（3,959KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2014 Q3 ended December 31, 2014（148KB）
- [Link] FY2014 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（681KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（40KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（216KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2014 Q2 ended September 30, 2014（151KB）
- [Link] FY2014 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（3,388KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（40KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（216KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2014 Q1 ended June 30, 2014（156KB）
- [Link] FY2014 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（2,195KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（57KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（73KB）
- Supplementary Data（214KB）
FY2013
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2013 ended March 31, 2014（158KB）
- [Link] FY2013 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（4,699KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（195KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2013 Q3 ended December 31, 2013（149KB）
- [Link] FY2013 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,298KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（62KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（83KB）
- Supplementary Data（202KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2013 Q2 ended September 30, 2013（154KB）
- [Link] FY2013 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（2,533KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（62KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（78KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2013 Q1 ended June 30, 2013（146KB）
- [Link] FY2013 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（594KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（37KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（77KB）
- Supplementary Data（206KB）
FY2012
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2012 ended March 31, 2013（208KB）
- [Link] FY2012 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（3,861KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2012 Q3 ended December 31, 2012（158KB）
- [Link] FY2012 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（917KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（62KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（207KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2012 Q2 ended September 30, 2012（162KB）
- [Link] FY2012 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（2,521KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（62KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2012 Q1 ended June 30, 2012（149KB）
- [Link] FY2012 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（911KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（55KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（73KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
FY2011
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2011 ended March 31, 2012（162KB）
- [Link] FY2011 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（2,919KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（74KB）
- Supplementary Data（209KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2011 Q3 ended December 31, 2011（78KB）
- [Link] FY2011 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（772KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（21KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（73KB）
- Supplementary Data（209KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2011 Q2 ended September 30, 2011（123KB）
- [Link] FY2011 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（2,211KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（49KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（77KB）
- Supplementary Data（209KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2011 Q1 ended June 30, 2011（112KB）
- [Link] FY2011 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results presentation（912KB）
- [Link] (Additional information) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows（30KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（76KB）
- Supplementary Data（208KB）
FY2010
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2010 ended March 31, 2011（191KB）
- [Link] FY2010 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（1,439KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（70KB）
- Supplementary Data（79KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2010 Q3 ended December 31, 2010（114KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（70KB）
- Supplementary Data（78KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2010 Q2 ended September 30, 2010（108KB）
- [Link] FY2010 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（874KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（70KB）
- Supplementary Data（78KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2010 Q1 ended June 30, 2010（107KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（69KB）
- Supplementary Data（76KB）
FY2009
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2009 ended March 31, 2010（138KB）
- [Link] FY2009 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（780KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（62KB）
- Supplementary Data（62KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2009 Q3 ended December 31, 2009（109KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（62KB）
- Supplementary Data（62KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2009 Q2 ended September 30, 2009（112KB）
- [Link] FY2009 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（769KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（61KB）
- Supplementary Data（62KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2009 Q1 ended June 30, 2009（110KB）
- [Link] Amendment of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2009 Q1 ended June 30, 2009（113KB）
- [Link] Supplementary Data（59KB）
- Supplementary Data（58KB）
FY2008
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2008 ended March 31, 2009（94KB）
- [Link] FY2008 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（915KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2008 Q3 ended December 31, 2008（71KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2008 Q2 ended September 30, 2008（72KB）
- [Link] FY2008 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（521KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2008 Q1 ended June 30, 2008（71KB）
FY2007
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2007 ended March 31, 2008（102KB）
- [Link] FY2007 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（627KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2007 Q3 ended December 31, 2007（69KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2007 First Half ended September 30, 2007（155KB）
- [Link] FY2007 First Half Consolidated Financial Results presentation（286KB）
- [Link] Revision to Forecast for Financial Results for FY2007 First Half ended September 30, 2007（12KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2007 Q1 ended June 30, 2007（411KB）
FY2006
4Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2006 ended March 31, 2007（92KB）
- [Link] FY2006 Consolidated Financial Results presentation（962KB）
- [Link] Revision to FY2006 Financial Results（13KB）
3Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2006 Q3 ended December 31, 2006（89KB）
2Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2006 First Half ended September 30, 2006（181KB）
1Q
- [Link] Consolidated Financial Results for FY2006 Q1 ended June 30, 2006（158KB）
