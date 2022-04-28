Log in
    2127   JP3689050007

NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.

(2127)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
1614.00 JPY   +1.51%
02:04aNIHON M&A CENTER : Summary of Financial Results for FY2021
PU
04/05NIHON M&A CENTER : Selected as Most Honored Company in Institutional Investor's THE ALL-JAPAN EXECUTIVE TEAM 2022 Ranking
PU
03/30NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nihon M&A Center : Summary of Financial Results for FY2021

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Document and entity information

Mar 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name Filing date Company name

( ) 2022-04-28

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo

Prime Standard Growth

  • 1st section

  • 2nd section

Mothers JASDAQTokyo PRO MarketTokyo NagoyaOthersNagoya Premire Nagoya Main Nagoya Next Nagoya Others Sapporo

Sapporo

Sapporo Ambitious Sapporo Others Fukuoka

Fukuoka Fukuoka Q-Board Fukuoka Others Phoenix

Japan Securities Dealers Association Securities code

URL

true true

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 21270https://www.nihon-ma.co.jp/groups/

Business category

General Business

true

-

2022-03-31

Tel

03-5220-5451

Other

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned)

2022-06-23

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2022-06-24

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2022-06-23

Supplemental material of annual results

true

Way of getting

Convening briefing of annual results

Target audience

Note to fraction processing method

Title Name

Specific Business

Fiscal Year End Representative

Title

Name Inquiries

-true

(

)

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

40,401

34,795

% change

16.1

8.7

Operating profit

Operating profit

16,430

15,336

% change

7.1

7.6

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

16,864

15,468

% change

9.0

6.9

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,437

10,678

% change

7.1

3.9

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

11,786

10,794

Change in comprehensive income

9.2

7.9

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

34.60

32.46

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

34.23

32.12

Rate of return on equity (%)

24.0

26.6

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

29.8

31.4

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

40.7

44.1

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

111

107

Note to operating results

( )2021

2021

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

58,919

54,110

Net assets

51,026

44,690

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

86.1

82.1

Net assets per share (Yen)

153.51

134.49

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

50,743

44,451

(in millions of yens)

Business Results-Financial positions

( )2021

Note to financial positions

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

2021

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and equivalents, end of period Note to consolidated cash flows

11,099 11,458

270 22,324

-5,943 -3,095

47,300 41,863

Note to cash flows

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Dividend per share (Yen)

  • First quarter

    Result Forecast Upper Lower

  • Second quarter

Result

-

-- - -

9.00 13.00

Forecast 8.00

Upper

Lower Third quarter

Result

- --

-

Forecast

Lower Year end

Upper

- - -

Result

9.00 15.00

Forecast 8.00

Upper

Lower Annual

- -

Result

18.00 28.00

Forecast 16.00

Upper

Lower Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

- -5,949 4,626

Payout ratio (consolidated)Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

Forecast

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

52.0 43.1

42.0

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

12.5 11.6

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

AnnualForecasts

ForecastsTitle for forecasts

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)Preamble to consolidated forecasts

(

)2021

2021

2021

(

14 )

2022

15

30

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

2023

2022 2023

31

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -42,000 17,000 - -

4.0 -27.4

Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -

- -- -18,000 7,200 - -

9.6 -37.7

- -

-

-

- -18,000 7,200 - -

Forecast

6.7 -37.6

Upper

Lower

Profit attributable to owners of parent

- -- -

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

Lower % change

Upper

- -12,600 5,040 - -

Forecast

10.2 -35.6

Upper

Lower

- -

- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

Upper

Lower

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

- - -

37.93 15.17 - -

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Mar 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

- - - - -

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement

Mar 2022

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

true

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

- - -

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nihon M&A Center Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
