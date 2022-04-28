Nihon M&A Center : Summary of Financial Results for FY2021

Document and entity information

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc.

Tokyo

Securities code 21270

Fiscal Year End 2022-03-31
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) 2022-06-23
Dividend payable date (as planned) 2022-06-24
Annual securities report filing date (as planned) 2022-06-23

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022 Mar 2021
Net sales 40,401 34,795
% change 16.1 8.7
Operating profit 16,430 15,336
% change 7.1 7.6
Ordinary profit 16,864 15,468
% change 9.0 6.9
Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,437 10,678
% change 7.1 3.9
Comprehensive income 11,786 10,794
Change in comprehensive income 9.2 7.9
Basic earnings per share (Yen) 34.60 32.46
Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 34.23 32.12
Rate of return on equity (%) 24.0 26.6
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%) 29.8 31.4
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%) 40.7 44.1
Investment profit (loss) on equity method 111 107

Mar 2022 Mar 2021
Financial positions
Total assets 58,919 54,110
Net assets 51,026 44,690
Capital adequacy ratio (%) 86.1 82.1
Net assets per share (Yen) 153.51 134.49
Owner's equity 50,743 44,451
(in millions of yens)

Business Results-Financial positions

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities 11,099 11,458
Cash flows from investing activities 270 22,324
Cash flows from financing activities -5,943 -3,095
Cash and equivalents, end of period 47,300 41,863

11,099 11,458

270 22,324

-5,943 -3,095

47,300 41,863

Note to cash flows -

Dividends

(in millions of yens)Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)
Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Dividend per share (Yen)

Second quarter

-

-- - -

9.00 13.00

Forecast 8.00

Upper

Third quarter

- --

-

Year end

Upper

- - -

9.00 15.00

Forecast 8.00

Upper

Annual

- -

Result 18.00 28.00

Forecast 16.00

Upper

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

5,949 4,626

Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

52.0 43.1

42.0

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result 12.5 11.6

Note to dividends

Forecasts

ForecastsTitle for forecasts

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)Preamble to consolidated forecasts

2022

15

30

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

2023

2022 2023

31

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast
% change

42,000 17,000
4.0 -27.4

4.0 -27.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast
% change

Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

- -

18,000 7,200
9.6 -37.7

9.6 -37.7

- -

-

-

18,000 7,200

Forecast 6.7 -37.6

Upper

Lower

Profit attributable to owners of parent

- -- -

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

% change

Upper

12,600 5,040

Forecast

10.2 -35.6

Upper

Lower

- -

- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

Upper

Lower

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

- - -

37.93 15.17

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Mar 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period: None

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

- - - - -

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

Mar 2022

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: true

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

- - -

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)