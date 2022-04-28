Nihon M&A Center : Summary of Financial Results for FY2021

Document and entity information
Mar 2022
Company information
Document name Filing date Company name
( ) 2022-04-28
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc.
Tokyo
Japan Securities Dealers Association Securities code
URL
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 21270https://www.nihon-ma.co.jp/groups/
General Business
2022-03-31
Tel
03-5220-5451
Other
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned)
2022-06-23
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2022-06-24
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2022-06-23
Supplemental material of annual results
true
Way of getting
Convening briefing of annual results
Target audience
Note to fraction processing method
Title Name
Specific Business
Fiscal Year End Representative
Title
Name Inquiries
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
Operating results
|
Operating results
|
Consolidated operating results
|
Consolidated income statements information
|
Net sales
|
Net sales
|
40,401
|
34,795
|
% change
|
16.1
|
8.7
|
Operating profit
|
Operating profit
|
16,430
|
15,336
|
% change
|
7.1
|
7.6
|
Ordinary profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
16,864
|
15,468
|
% change
|
9.0
|
6.9
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
11,437
|
10,678
|
% change
|
7.1
|
3.9
|
Note to consolidated income statements information
|
Comprehensive income
|
Comprehensive income
|
11,786
|
10,794
|
Change in comprehensive income
|
9.2
|
7.9
|
Other consolidated operating results
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
34.60
|
32.46
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
34.23
|
32.12
|
Rate of return on equity (%)
|
24.0
|
26.6
|
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
|
29.8
|
31.4
|
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
|
40.7
|
44.1
|
Note to consolidated operating results
|
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
|
111
|
107
|
Note to operating results
( )2021
|
2021
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
Financial positions
|
Financial positions
|
Consolidated financial positions
|
Total assets
|
58,919
|
54,110
|
Net assets
|
51,026
|
44,690
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
86.1
|
82.1
|
Net assets per share (Yen)
|
153.51
|
134.49
|
Note to consolidated financial positions
|
Owner's equity
|
50,743
|
44,451
(in millions of yens)
Business Results-Financial positions
( )2021
Note to financial positions
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
2021
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Cash flows
Cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and equivalents, end of period Note to consolidated cash flows
11,099 11,458
-5,943 -3,095
Dividends
(in millions of yens)Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)Mar 2023
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Result
-
-- - -
9.00 13.00
Upper
Lower Third quarter
Result
- --
-
Forecast
Lower Year end
Upper
- - -
Result
9.00 15.00
Upper
Lower Annual
- -
Forecast 16.00
Upper
Lower Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
- -5,949 4,626
Payout ratio (consolidated)Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
Forecast
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
52.0 43.1
42.0
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
AnnualForecasts
ForecastsTitle for forecasts
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)Preamble to consolidated forecasts
(
)2021
2021
2021
(
14 )
2022
15
30
Mar 2023
Sep 2022
2023
2022 2023
31
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast Upper Lower % change
- -42,000 17,000 - -
Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
- -
- -- -18,000 7,200 - -
9.6 -37.7
- -
-
-
- -18,000 7,200 - -
Upper
Lower
Profit attributable to owners of parent
- -- -
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
Lower % change
Upper
- -12,600 5,040 - -
Forecast
10.2 -35.6
Upper
Lower
- -
- -
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
Upper
Lower
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
- - -
37.93 15.17 - -
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Mar 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
- - - - -
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement
Mar 2022
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
true
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
- - -
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
