Nihon M&A Center : Announcement of (Upward) Revision of Financial Forecasts
07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
July 30, 2021
To whom it may concern,
Company name:
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Representative:
Suguru Miyake, President and
Representative Director
(Stock exchange code: 2127, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Takamaro Naraki,
Executive Vice President and
Director, General Manager,
Administration Division
(Phone: +81-3-5220-5454)
Announcement of (Upward) Revision of Financial Forecasts
Based on the current operating results, Nihon M&A Center Inc. (the "Company") today revised the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) announced on April 30, 2021 as follows.
Revision of the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Operating
Ordinary
Net Profit
Net Profit
Sales
attributable to
Profit
Profit
per share
owners of parent
mn
mn
mn
mn
Original forecasts
17,000
7,740
7,740
5,418
16.39
Revised forecasts
20,000
10,000
10,000
7,000
21.18
Increase in absolute value
3,000
2,260
2,260
1,582
% increase
17.6
29.2
29.2
29.2
(note) Results for H1 of the
previous fiscal year
18,781
9,775
9,768
6,763
20.65
Reason for the revision
On April 25, 2021, we celebrated our 30th anniversary and positioned the current 31st fiscal year as the "First Year of our Second Foundation Phase." Under the slogan "Exceed 30," all of our Group (the "Group") employees worked together to further develop our business and expand the scope of our business.
As a result, the operating results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) were sales of 11.6 billion yen (up 27.8% year on year), operating profit of 5.8 billion yen (up 19.8% YoY), ordinary profit of 5.8 billion yen (up 19.1% YoY), and net profit attributable to owners of parent of 3.9 billion yen (up 17.4% YoY). Even in the aftermath of the corona crisis, the Group achieved record-high profits in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
In addition, the number of transactions closed in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 293 (separate counts for completed sell-side and buy-side transactions), an increase of 61 (+26.3%) from 232 transactions closed in the same period of the previous fiscal year, which marked the highest number of transactions ever closed on a quarterly basis.
In view of these circumstances, the Company expects to exceed the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 2022 announced on April 30, 2021.
Please note that the forecast of consolidated financial results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 remains unchanged from the forecast announced on April 30, 2021.
The Company will promptly disclose any changes to its financial forecasts in accordance with future trends.
(NOTE)
The above forecasts are based on currently available information and may differ from actual results.
Nihon M&A Center Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:20 UTC.