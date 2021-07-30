Nihon M&A Center : Announcement of (Upward) Revision of Financial Forecasts

July 30, 2021 To whom it may concern, Company name: Nihon M&A Center Inc. Representative: Suguru Miyake, President and Representative Director (Stock exchange code: 2127, TSE First Section) Contact: Takamaro Naraki, Executive Vice President and Director, General Manager, Administration Division (Phone: +81-3-5220-5454)

Announcement of (Upward) Revision of Financial Forecasts

Based on the current operating results, Nihon M&A Center Inc. (the "Company") today revised the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) announced on April 30, 2021 as follows.

Revision of the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Operating Ordinary Net Profit Net Profit Sales attributable to Profit Profit per share owners of parent mn mn mn mn Original forecasts 17,000 7,740 7,740 5,418 16.39 Revised forecasts 20,000 10,000 10,000 7,000 21.18 Increase in absolute value 3,000 2,260 2,260 1,582 % increase 17.6 29.2 29.2 29.2 (note) Results for H1 of the previous fiscal year 18,781 9,775 9,768 6,763 20.65

Reason for the revision

On April 25, 2021, we celebrated our 30th anniversary and positioned the current 31st fiscal year as the "First Year of our Second Foundation Phase." Under the slogan "Exceed 30," all of our Group (the "Group") employees worked together to further develop our business and expand the scope of our business.

As a result, the operating results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) were sales of 11.6 billion yen (up 27.8% year on year), operating profit of 5.8 billion yen (up 19.8% YoY), ordinary profit of 5.8 billion yen (up 19.1% YoY), and net profit attributable to owners of parent of 3.9 billion yen (up 17.4% YoY). Even in the aftermath of the corona crisis, the Group achieved record-high profits in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

In addition, the number of transactions closed in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 293 (separate counts for completed sell-side and buy-side transactions), an increase of 61 (+26.3%) from 232 transactions closed in the same period of the previous fiscal year, which marked the highest number of transactions ever closed on a quarterly basis.

In view of these circumstances, the Company expects to exceed the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of this fiscal year ending March 2022 announced on April 30, 2021.