Nihon M&A Center : Announcement of the foundation of M&A Intermediaries Association ((MAIA)), a self-regulating body for the M&A intermediaries industry

Yutaro Kikuchi, Lawyer(Kikuchi Sogo Law Office)

F20 Marunouchi Trust Tower Main Building, 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo

Auditor:

Address:

Kunihiko Arai(Strike Co.,Ltd. President and CEO)

Satoru Nakamura(M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. President and CEO) Ryosuke Kubo(ONDECK Co.,Ltd. President)

Yasuhito Shinoda(meinan M&A co.,ltd. President)

Board of Directors:

Director)

Suguru Miyake(Nihon M&A Center Inc. President and Representative

1 October 2021

M&A Intermediaries Association(MAIA)

Ippan Shadan Hojin M&A Chukai Kyokai

● Overview of the association Name in Japanese:

Name in English: Date of establishment: Representative:

The board is comprised of the five listed M&A intermediary companies(Nihon M&A Center Inc., Strike Co.,Ltd., M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd., ONDECK Co.,Ltd. and meinan M&A co., ltd.). From January 2022 we plan to commence recruitment of members among M&A intermediary firms, financial institutions and others. As those involved with M&A intermediary activity come together the goal is for support to be provided for establishment of future generation succession and new growth opportunities, thereby contributing to the expansion and preservation of the Japanese economy.

* On 1 October Nihon M&A Center Inc. changed to a holding company structure with the parent company Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (code number 2127) becoming the listed entity.

● Areas of activity

To fulfil the above objectives we shall engage in the following activities

⚫ Promotion of fair and efficient M&A intermediary work

⚫ Establishment of appropriate rules including SME M&A guidelines ⚫ Resources for education of M&A support staff