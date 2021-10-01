Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nihon M&A Center Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2127   JP3689050007

NIHON M&A CENTER INC.

(2127)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nihon M&A Center : Announcement of the foundation of M&A Intermediaries Association ((MAIA)), a self-regulating body for the M&A intermediaries industry

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
URL:
Yutaro Kikuchi, Lawyer(Kikuchi Sogo Law Office)
F20 Marunouchi Trust Tower Main Building, 1-8-3Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo
Auditor:
Address:
Kunihiko Arai(Strike Co.,Ltd. President and CEO)
Satoru Nakamura(M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. President and CEO) Ryosuke Kubo(ONDECK Co.,Ltd. President)
Yasuhito Shinoda(meinan M&A co.,ltd. President)
Board of Directors:
Director)
Suguru Miyake(Nihon M&A Center Inc. President and Representative
1 October 2021
M&A Intermediaries Association(MAIA)
Ippan Shadan Hojin M&A Chukai Kyokai
● Overview of the association Name in Japanese:
Name in English: Date of establishment: Representative:
The board is comprised of the five listed M&A intermediary companies(Nihon M&A Center Inc., Strike Co.,Ltd., M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd., ONDECK Co.,Ltd. and meinan M&A co., ltd.). From January 2022 we plan to commence recruitment of members among M&A intermediary firms, financial institutions and others. As those involved with M&A intermediary activity come together the goal is for support to be provided for establishment of future generation succession and new growth opportunities, thereby contributing to the expansion and preservation of the Japanese economy.
* On 1 October Nihon M&A Center Inc. changed to a holding company structure with the parent company Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (code number 2127) becoming the listed entity.
Areas of activity
To fulfil the above objectives we shall engage in the following activities
Promotion of fair and efficient M&A intermediary work
Establishment of appropriate rules including SME M&A guidelines Resources for education of M&A support staff
Forum for handling complaints about M&A intermediary work

Disclaimer

Nihon M&A Center Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIHON M&A CENTER INC.
03:02aNIHON M&A CENTER : Announcement of the foundation of M&A Intermediaries Association ((MAIA..
PU
09/30NIHON M&A CENTER : Announcement of completion of the transition to a holding company struc..
PU
09/29NIHON M&A CENTER INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/29NIHON M&A CENTER INC. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
07/30NIHON M&A CENTER : Announcement of (Upward) Revision of Financial Forecasts
PU
07/30NIHON M&A CENTER : Establishment of New Medium-Term Management Target
PU
07/30Nihon M&A Center Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
07/30Nihon M&A Center Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
07/30Nihon M&A Center Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year Ending..
CI
07/30Nihon M&A Center Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 608 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2022 13 792 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2022 46 165 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,9x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 1 089 B 9 765 M 9 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,9x
EV / Sales 2023 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart NIHON M&A CENTER INC.
Duration : Period :
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIHON M&A CENTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 295,00 JPY
Average target price 3 423,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suguru Miyake President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Wakebayashi Chairman
Takamaro Naraki Director, Vice President & GM-Administration
Naoki Kinoshita Independent Director
Yoshinori Yamada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-4.49%9 765
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.213.99%7 930
FTI CONSULTING, INC.20.57%4 512
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED20.59%1 294
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-17.58%723
ANHUI TRANSPORT CONSULTING & DESIGN INSTITUTE CO.,LTD.-5.93%614