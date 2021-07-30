Nihon M&A Center : Establishment of New Medium-Term Management Target

(2)Consolidated numerical targets

The consolaidated numerical targets for the Fourth Medium-Term Management Target are as follows.

(mn, %) Fiscal year FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Consolidated sales 37,500 44,400 51,100 Consolidated ordinary profit 17,200 20,000 23,000 Growth (YoY) 4.0% 16.3% 15.0% Consolidated ordinary profit margin 45.9% 45.0% 45.0%

Beyond the new medium-term management targets period, we aim to achieve continuous growth at an average annual growth rate of 15% as a long-term vision.

(3)Focused areas of activity for achieving the medium-term management target

In order to achieve the new medium-term management target, we will promote the following priority measures.

Greater decision speed through creation of a pure holding company structure Increasing sales opportunities and productivity through progress in digital transformation Expanding scope of operations through active HR recruitment and training Contribution to society through management based on ESG principals

(Note)

The information contained in this document is based on information currently available to the Group and is not intended to guarantee the achievement of the stated medium-term management targets. Actual results may differ from the contents described herein due to various factors in the future.