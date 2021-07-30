Log in
    2127   JP3689050007

NIHON M&A CENTER INC.

(2127)
Nihon M&A Center : Establishment of New Medium-Term Management Target

07/30/2021
(2)Consolidated numerical targets

The consolaidated numerical targets for the Fourth Medium-Term Management Target are as follows.

(mn, %)

Fiscal year

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Consolidated sales

37,500

44,400

51,100

Consolidated ordinary profit

17,200

20,000

23,000

Growth (YoY)

4.0%

16.3%

15.0%

Consolidated ordinary profit margin

45.9%

45.0%

45.0%

Beyond the new medium-term management targets period, we aim to achieve continuous growth at an average annual growth rate of 15% as a long-term vision.

(3)Focused areas of activity for achieving the medium-term management target

In order to achieve the new medium-term management target, we will promote the following priority measures.

  1. Greater decision speed through creation of a pure holding company structure
  2. Increasing sales opportunities and productivity through progress in digital transformation
  3. Expanding scope of operations through active HR recruitment and training
  4. Contribution to society through management based on ESG principals

(Note)

The information contained in this document is based on information currently available to the Group and is not intended to guarantee the achievement of the stated medium-term management targets. Actual results may differ from the contents described herein due to various factors in the future.

Company name:

Nihon M&A Center Inc.

Representative:

Suguru Miyake, President and Representative Director

Head office location:

24F, Tekko Building, 1-8-2 Marunouchi,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Description:

Support for mergers and acquisitions

Support for listing

Date of establishment:

April 1991

Location:

Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Hiroshima, Okinawa,

Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia

Contact:

Nihon M&A Center Inc.

(Mail: ir@nihon-ma.co.jp)

Disclaimer

Nihon M&A Center Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
