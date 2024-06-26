To whom it may concern

June 25, 2024

Company name:

NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD.

Representative:

Hiroyuki Iwata, Representative

Director, President

(Stock Exchange Code: 4997, Prime

Contact:

Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Masaki Yoshioka, General Manager of

General Affairs & Legal Department

(TEL: +81-570-09-1177)

Matters Concerning the Controlling Shareholder, etc.

NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the following matters concerning the controlling shareholder, etc., which is the Company's parent company, ADEKA Corporation.

1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), or other affiliated company

(As of March 31, 2024)

Percentage of voting rights (%)

Financial instruments

Company name

Attribute

exchange, etc. on which the

Directly

Indirectly

Total

issued shares are listed

held

held

ADEKA Corporation

Parent company

51.07

0.00

51.07

Prime Market of Tokyo Stock

Exchange, Inc.

2. Positioning of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company, etc. and other relationships between the listed company and the parent company, etc.

ADEKA Corporation is the Company's parent company that holds 51.07% of the Company's voting rights. The Company has no business dependency on the aforementioned company, and therefore ensures independence as a listed company in the basic management policy and everyday business activities, etc.

(Status of concurrently serving officers)

(As of June 25, 2024)

Position

Name

Position in the parent company,

Reason for assumption of the office

etc. or its group companies

Director

Akio Kohri

Advisor

Requested for assuming the office

(part-time)

of Director who provides the

Director

Representative Director and

Company with opinions and advice

Haruhiko Tomiyasu

Senior Managing Operating

on the Company's management.

(part-time)

Officer

3. Matters concerning transactions with the controlling shareholder, etc.

ADEKA Corporation is a supplier of raw materials in manufacturing of the Company's products, and the conditions, etc. are the same as those of other general business partners.

4. Status of implementation of measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions, etc. with the controlling shareholder

The Company conducts transactions with the parent company, ADEKA Corporation, under fair and appropriate conditions and procedures similar to those of other general corporations, and therefore recognizes that the interests of minority shareholders will not be harmed. The Company will continue to work to protect minority shareholders.

