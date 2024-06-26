To whom it may concern June 25, 2024 Company name: NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD. Representative: Hiroyuki Iwata, Representative Director, President (Stock Exchange Code: 4997, Prime Contact: Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Masaki Yoshioka, General Manager of General Affairs & Legal Department (TEL: +81-570-09-1177)

Matters Concerning the Controlling Shareholder, etc.

NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the following matters concerning the controlling shareholder, etc., which is the Company's parent company, ADEKA Corporation.

1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), or other affiliated company

(As of March 31, 2024) Percentage of voting rights (%) Financial instruments Company name Attribute exchange, etc. on which the Directly Indirectly Total issued shares are listed held held ADEKA Corporation Parent company 51.07 0.00 51.07 Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

2. Positioning of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company, etc. and other relationships between the listed company and the parent company, etc.

ADEKA Corporation is the Company's parent company that holds 51.07% of the Company's voting rights. The Company has no business dependency on the aforementioned company, and therefore ensures independence as a listed company in the basic management policy and everyday business activities, etc.

(Status of concurrently serving officers) (As of June 25, 2024) Position Name Position in the parent company, Reason for assumption of the office etc. or its group companies Director Akio Kohri Advisor Requested for assuming the office (part-time) of Director who provides the Director Representative Director and Company with opinions and advice Haruhiko Tomiyasu Senior Managing Operating on the Company's management. (part-time) Officer

3. Matters concerning transactions with the controlling shareholder, etc.

ADEKA Corporation is a supplier of raw materials in manufacturing of the Company's products, and the conditions, etc. are the same as those of other general business partners.