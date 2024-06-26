Nihon Nohyaku : Matters Concerning the Controlling Shareholder, etc.
June 25, 2024 at 08:27 pm EDT
Share
To whom it may concern
June 25, 2024
Company name:
NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD.
Representative:
Hiroyuki Iwata, Representative
Director, President
(Stock Exchange Code: 4997, Prime
Contact:
Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Masaki Yoshioka, General Manager of
General Affairs & Legal Department
(TEL: +81-570-09-1177)
Matters Concerning the Controlling Shareholder, etc.
NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the following matters concerning the controlling shareholder, etc., which is the Company's parent company, ADEKA Corporation.
1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), or other affiliated company
(As of March 31, 2024)
Percentage of voting rights (%)
Financial instruments
Company name
Attribute
exchange, etc. on which the
Directly
Indirectly
Total
issued shares are listed
held
held
ADEKA Corporation
Parent company
51.07
0.00
51.07
Prime Market of Tokyo Stock
Exchange, Inc.
2. Positioning of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company, etc. and other relationships between the listed company and the parent company, etc.
ADEKA Corporation is the Company's parent company that holds 51.07% of the Company's voting rights. The Company has no business dependency on the aforementioned company, and therefore ensures independence as a listed company in the basic management policy and everyday business activities, etc.
(Status of concurrently serving officers)
(As of June 25, 2024)
Position
Name
Position in the parent company,
Reason for assumption of the office
etc. or its group companies
Director
Akio Kohri
Advisor
Requested for assuming the office
(part-time)
of Director who provides the
Director
Representative Director and
Company with opinions and advice
Haruhiko Tomiyasu
Senior Managing Operating
on the Company's management.
(part-time)
Officer
3. Matters concerning transactions with the controlling shareholder, etc.
ADEKA Corporation is a supplier of raw materials in manufacturing of the Company's products, and the conditions, etc. are the same as those of other general business partners.
4. Status of implementation of measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions, etc. with the controlling shareholder
The Company conducts transactions with the parent company, ADEKA Corporation, under fair and appropriate conditions and procedures similar to those of other general corporations, and therefore recognizes that the interests of minority shareholders will not be harmed. The Company will continue to work to protect minority shareholders.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd. published this content on
25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 00:26:09 UTC.
NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD. is a manufacturer and sales of agrochemicals, the manufacture of medical products and the gardening, greenery and other construction works and other businesses. The Company operates in three segments. The Agrochemical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of insecticides, fungicides, insecticidal fungicides, herbicides, agricultural chemicals. The Chemical Besides Agrochemical segment manufactures and sells chemicals for wood materials, pesticide materials and medicines. The Others segment is involved in the design, construction and supervision of gardening, greenery and other construction works, the leasing of real estate, the distribution and storage of agricultural chemicals, as well as the analysis of agricultural chemical residues on the crops and in the environment.