    4619   JP3739000002

NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO., LTD.

(4619)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18 2022-08-19 am EDT
963.00 JPY   +0.10%
12:24aNIHON TOKUSHU TORYO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
05/20NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022
PU
05/20Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Nihon Tokushu Toryo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 10, 2022

Company name: NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4619

URL: https://www.nttoryo.co.jp

Representative: Hiroshi Onda, President, COO

Contact: Yosuke Rikitake, Corporate Officer, General Manager of Financial & Accounting Division and General Manager of General Administration Division, Operation Planning & Coordination Group

Phone: +81-3-3913-6134

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

-

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

13,262

6.1

41

(65.3)

799

44.0

338

31.2

June 30, 2021

12,501

51.6

120

-

555

-

257

-

(Note) Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,343 million [(14.7)%]

Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,575 million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

15.58

-

June 30, 2021

11.88

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

79,553

50,218

56.1

As of March 31, 2022

79,792

49,725

55.5

(Reference) Equity As of June 30, 2022: ¥44,612 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥44,266 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

18.00

-

22.00

40.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

20.00

-

22.00

42.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

First half

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

28,500

13.6

350

146.8

1,250

60.5

750

535.1

34.53

Full year

60,500

10.4

2,450

65.3

4,000

52.4

2,700

107.6

124.31

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)

Newly included: -

(Company name: - )

Excluded: -

(Company name: - )

  1. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

23,611,200 shares

March 31, 2022:

23,611,200 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

1,891,804 shares

March 31, 2022:

1,891,100 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

21,719,739 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

21,705,063 shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,948

8,081

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

13,802

13,317

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,987

2,885

Merchandise and finished goods

1,824

1,968

Work in process

1,409

1,462

Raw materials and supplies

1,431

1,489

Income taxes refund receivable

201

Other

1,456

1,588

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

31,857

30,991

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

10,028

10,055

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

8,481

8,229

Land

4,703

4,701

Construction in progress

483

673

Other, net

1,374

1,417

Total property, plant and equipment

25,071

25,076

Intangible assets

Other

1,265

1,312

Total intangible assets

1,265

1,312

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

18,255

18,329

Long-term loans receivable

1,504

1,661

Deferred tax assets

99

104

Other

1,793

2,136

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(55)

(57)

Total investments and other assets

21,597

22,174

Total non-current assets

47,934

48,562

Total assets

79,792

79,553

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term borrowings

Lease liabilities Income taxes payable

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

Deferred tax liabilities

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

8,649

8,564

3,376

3,093

5,617

6,296

6

7

601

277

72

3,949

3,682

22,273

21,922

3,209

2,880

17

19

3,313

3,282

1,147

1,114

105

116

7,792

7,413

30,066

29,335

4,753

4,753

4,194

4,199

30,547

30,406

(1,112)

(1,112)

38,383

38,246

4,989

4,542

702

1,638

191

184

5,883

6,365

5,458

5,605

49,725

50,218

79,792

79,553

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

Net sales

12,501

13,262

Cost of sales

10,167

10,898

Gross profit

2,334

2,363

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,214

2,321

Operating profit

120

41

Non-operating income Dividend income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

Subsidies for employment adjustment

Foreign exchange gains

Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

Insurance claim income

Gain on sale of investment securities

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

Total extraordinary losses

Profit before income taxes

Income taxes

Profit

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent

79

102

276

415

5

10

18

194

76

60

456

783

18

12

2

13

21

25

555

799

0

20

0

117

118

20

17

1

17

1

656

818

242

227

414

590

156

252

257

338

Disclaimer

Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
