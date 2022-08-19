Nihon Tokushu Toryo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 10, 2022

Company name: NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4619

URL: https://www.nttoryo.co.jp

Representative: Hiroshi Onda, President, COO

Contact: Yosuke Rikitake, Corporate Officer, General Manager of Financial & Accounting Division and General Manager of General Administration Division, Operation Planning & Coordination Group

Phone: +81-3-3913-6134 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 13,262 6.1 41 (65.3) 799 44.0 338 31.2 June 30, 2021 12,501 51.6 120 - 555 - 257 -

(Note) Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,343 million [(14.7)%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,575 million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 15.58 - June 30, 2021 11.88 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2022 79,553 50,218 56.1 As of March 31, 2022 79,792 49,725 55.5

(Reference) Equity As of June 30, 2022: ¥44,612 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥44,266 million