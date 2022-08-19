Nihon Tokushu Toryo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
August 10, 2022
Company name: NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 4619
URL:
https://www.nttoryo.co.jp
Representative: Hiroshi Onda, President, COO
Contact: Yosuke Rikitake, Corporate Officer, General Manager of Financial & Accounting Division and General Manager of General Administration Division, Operation Planning & Coordination Group
Phone: +81-3-3913-6134
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
-
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
13,262
6.1
41
(65.3)
799
44.0
338
31.2
June 30, 2021
12,501
51.6
120
-
555
-
257
-
(Note) Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,343 million [(14.7)%]
Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,575 million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
15.58
-
June 30, 2021
11.88
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
79,553
50,218
56.1
As of March 31, 2022
79,792
49,725
55.5
(Reference) Equity As of June 30, 2022: ¥44,612 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥44,266 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
18.00
-
22.00
40.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
20.00
-
22.00
42.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
First half
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
28,500
13.6
350
146.8
1,250
60.5
750
535.1
34.53
Full year
60,500
10.4
2,450
65.3
4,000
52.4
2,700
107.6
124.31
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
Newly included: -
(Company name: - )
Excluded: -
(Company name: - )
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
23,611,200 shares
March 31, 2022:
23,611,200 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
1,891,804 shares
March 31, 2022:
1,891,100 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
21,719,739 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
21,705,063 shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,948
8,081
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
13,802
13,317
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,987
2,885
Merchandise and finished goods
1,824
1,968
Work in process
1,409
1,462
Raw materials and supplies
1,431
1,489
Income taxes refund receivable
－
201
Other
1,456
1,588
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
31,857
30,991
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
10,028
10,055
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
8,481
8,229
Land
4,703
4,701
Construction in progress
483
673
Other, net
1,374
1,417
Total property, plant and equipment
25,071
25,076
Intangible assets
Other
1,265
1,312
Total intangible assets
1,265
1,312
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,255
18,329
Long-term loans receivable
1,504
1,661
Deferred tax assets
99
104
Other
1,793
2,136
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(55)
(57)
Total investments and other assets
21,597
22,174
Total non-current assets
47,934
48,562
Total assets
79,792
79,553
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term borrowings
Lease liabilities Income taxes payable
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
Deferred tax liabilities
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
8,649
8,564
3,376
3,093
5,617
6,296
6
7
601
277
72
－
3,949
3,682
22,273
21,922
3,209
2,880
17
19
3,313
3,282
1,147
1,114
105
116
7,792
7,413
30,066
29,335
4,753
4,753
4,194
4,199
30,547
30,406
(1,112)
(1,112)
38,383
38,246
4,989
4,542
702
1,638
191
184
5,883
6,365
5,458
5,605
49,725
50,218
79,792
79,553
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2022
Net sales
12,501
13,262
Cost of sales
10,167
10,898
Gross profit
2,334
2,363
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,214
2,321
Operating profit
120
41
Non-operating income Dividend income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
Subsidies for employment adjustment
Foreign exchange gains
Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
Insurance claim income
Gain on sale of investment securities
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
Total extraordinary losses
Profit before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent
79
102
276
415
5
10
18
194
76
60
456
783
18
12
2
13
21
25
555
799
0
20
0
－
117
－
118
20
17
1
17
1
656
818
242
227
414
590
156
252
257
338
