DGAP-DD : niiio finance group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.06.2021 / 11:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Johann Last name(s): Horch 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name niiio finance group AG b) LEI 391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G8332 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.50 EUR 300000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.5000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-04; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: niiio finance group AG Elisabethstraße 42/43 02826 Görlitz Germany Internet: www.niiio.finance End of News DGAP News Service =------------

68399 05.06.2021

June 05, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)