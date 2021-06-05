Log in
    NIIN   DE000A2G8332

NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG

(NIIN)
DGAP-DD : niiio finance group AG english

06/05/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
05.06.2021 / 11:29 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Johann 
 
 Last name(s):  Horch 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 niiio finance group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2G8332 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 1.50 EUR      300000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1.5000 EUR    300000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-04; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      niiio finance group AG 
              Elisabethstraße 42/43 
              02826 Görlitz 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.niiio.finance 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68399 05.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 34756.39 Delayed Quote.13.05%
NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG -2.81% 1.73 Delayed Quote.76.53%
Financials
Sales 2019 0,24 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2019 -3,82 M -4,64 M -4,64 M
Net cash 2019 1,57 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,4 M 52,9 M 52,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 24,1x
EV / Sales 2019 42,8x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
niiio finance group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Horch Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Seeger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Balzer Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Mellinghoff Member-Supervisory Board
Jörg Karsten Brand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG76.53%53
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.82%91 072
ADYEN N.V.-2.19%68 933
WORLDLINE-3.91%25 857
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED238.14%22 690
STONECO LTD.-23.58%19 843