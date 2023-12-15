EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Bond

niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group intends to terminate and repay the convertible loan note 2021/2026 early and to conclude a funding agreement with Neptune BidCo AG



15-Dec-2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR



niiio finance group intends to terminate and repay the convertible loan note 2021/2026 early and to conclude a funding agreement with Neptune BidCo AG



Goerlitz, 15th December 2023

niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332) („Company“) intends to terminate the convertible loan note 2021/2026 (“CLN”) issued by the Company in accordance with section 3.3 of the CLN’s terms and conditions in the corrected version of 9th February 2022 and to repay the CLN early (“CLN Termination”). Furthermore, the Company and its future majority shareholder Neptune BidCo AG (see also the ad-hoc announcement of 27th October 2023) intend to sign a funding agreement („Funding Agreement“) to provide sufficient liquidity to the Company to repay the CLN. Neptune BidCo AG has committed to the signing of the Funding Agreement vis-á-vis the Company today, the documentation of which shall be finalised shortly.

The Company’s supervisory board has already consented to the termination of the CLN under the condition precedent of a signing of the Funding Agreement between the two parties. The Company’s executive board plans to announce the termination of the CLN in accordance with section 14 of the CLN’s terms and conditions by the end of 2023 once the Funding Agreement has been concluded.

The termination of the CLN is linked to the formal closing of the subscription and contribution agreement between niiio shareholders and investment funds managed or advised by Pollen Street Capital Holdings Ltd. which was executed today.



Contact:

Johann Horch

E-Mail: ir@niiio.finance

Phone: +49 35 81 / 374 99 – 0



About niiio finance group AG

niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of activities on a rapid and compliant basis for its clients. niiio finance group’s goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically. The group employs over 80 people, and serves more than 150 clients across 7 countries.



Disclaimer:

This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, as well as the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Board’s knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Company’s control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to revise forecasts, we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.











End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

