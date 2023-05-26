EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

niiio finance group confirms profitable growth in 2022 and starts dynamically into the financial year 2023



26.05.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press release niiio finance group confirms profitable growth in 2022 and starts dynamically into the financial year 2023 Revenues more than tripled to EUR 7.5 million in 2022 compared to previous year

Significantly improved EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million achieved in 2022

Encouraging revenue and earnings performance continues in Q1 2023

niiio already generates 40% of full-year EBITDA in 2022 in Q1 2023 on approx. EUR 2 million in revenue Görlitz, 26.05.2023 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), software-as-a-service platform for asset and wealth management, published its full report for the financial year 2022 today. According to the report, the niiio group succeeded in significantly strengthening its licensing business last year as planned. The share of recurring revenues from the licensing business in the group's total revenues increased to around 84% (previous year: 70%), while revenues from project business and other revenues contributed around 16% to total revenues (previous year: 30%). This change is mainly due to the acquisitions of PATRONAS and FIXhub, which mostly receive recurring licence payments. Overall, the group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 7.5 million (previous year: EUR 2.4 million).



At the same time, niiio succeeded in significantly increasing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). EBITDA in the financial year 2022 amounted to EUR 0.8 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 11% (previous year: EUR -0.9 million). This reflects the first positive effects from the acquisitions that have been made. The revenue development was thus at the lower end of the forecast, whereas the EBITDA development was more positive than expected due to lower costs and higher capitalisation of internal investments in the software platforms of the corporate group.



niiio was able to continue its momentum in the current financial year 2023. On the basis of unaudited figures before consolidation, the revenue in the first quarter of 2023 within the niiio Group amounted to around EUR 2 million (previous year: around EUR 1.8 million (pro forma)). In particular, niiio succeeded in generating a positive EBITDA of around EUR 0.35 million, which is approximately 40% of the full year 2022. This is due to both positive revenue and cost effects resulting from the conclusion of contracts and cost measures in 2022.



Johann Horch, CEO of niiio finance group AG: "2022 was a successful financial year for us. We were able to notably increase our revenue, significantly increased the share of recurring revenue and generated a positive EBITDA. The developments of the first quarter make us very confident that we will be able to continue on this course in 2023. Due to the continuing major uncertainties about the further development of the geopolitical, global economic and financial situation, we do not consider a forecast for the 2023 financial year to be meaningful. After the end of the 1st half of the year, a reassessment of this forecast will be made. With the results achieved so far in 2022 and Q1 2023, we nevertheless believe niiio is on track overall, both strategically and operationally, to become a leading European SaaS platform for asset and wealth management solutions in the long term."



The full report on the 2022 financial year is available on the company website www.niiio.finance in the Investor Relations section.







About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalise their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a “one-stop shop”, the company digitalises the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. niiio’s vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT – and, as a consequence, decentralised settlement based on blockchain technology.



Disclaimer:

This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, as well as the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Board’s knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Company’s control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to revise forecasts, we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.







Contact:

Carsten Osswald

niiio finance group AG

E-Mail: ir@niiio.finance

26.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

