    NIIN   DE000A2G8332

NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG

(NIIN)
Delayed Xetra  -  06:52 2022-10-04 am EDT
0.8500 EUR   +5.46%
08:52aNiiio Finance : Investoren-Präsentation Oktober 2022
PU
09/30Niiio finance group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Niiio posts significant revenue and earnings growth in H1 2022 and is on track for the full year
EQ
niiio finance : Investoren-Präsentation Oktober 2022

10/04/2022 | 08:52am EDT
Building The Pan- European

WealthTech Platform for Asset and

Wealth Management

Johann Horch | CEO

OCTOBER 2022

1

AGENDA

Company and

Financials &

niiio share

strategy

Milestones 2022

presentation

2

niiio finance group AG:

We are experts for digitising asset and wealth management

  • Founded in 2006 (almost 20 years of technical know how): Listing in 2016, 80+ employees group-wide
  • The SaaS platform of niiio finance group AG focuses on end-to-endsolutions for banks, savings banks and asset & wealth managers, currently servicing more than 160 customers in the industry
  • Operating in native private cloud - to concentrate relevant solutions and microservices on platform

Savings Banks

Wealth Management

Retail Banks Private Banking

2006: Algo as a

2010: SaaS One-

2016: WealthTech platform

Service for Private

Stop-Shop for AWM

catering to client segments

Banking

for Savings Banks

Savings Banks

Wealth Management

Retail Banks Private Banking

Asset Management

FinTechs

2021+: Pan-European WealthTech Hub End-to-end service provider for all AWM client segments / internationalization

Our vision:

Create the dominant and scalable pan-european WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovation to empower digital wealth management leaders

TOP 5 SaaS

Innovator for

provider in

More than 1,000

cutting edge

EUR 300+m

Wealth Mgmt in

clients

technology

Revenues

Europe

(institutions)

10

Our team:

We have built a powerful management team to support and pursue our strategy

Management Team

Supervisory Board

Advisory Board

Johann Horch

Dr. Daniel Berndt

Ina Just

Steffen Seeger

Dr. Martin Setzer

Stefan Krause

Dr. Martin Deckert

Philip Laucks

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Group Product Development

Chairman

Banks / insurance,

Chairman

Regulatory IT and banking

Private and Business banking

technology

Inga Gerlinger

Heribert Steuer

Axel Apfelbacher

Henning Gebhardt

Malte Spieß

Dr. Olaf Scheer

Dr. Jörg Richter

Philipp von Girsewald

Corporate Development

Product Development &

Finance

Asset and Wealth

Private Banking

Partner

Partner

M&A

Techology

Management

Carsten Osswald

Prof. Dr. Peter Balzer

Jörg Brand

Stefanie Salata

Sales & Marketing

Banks & markets reg. law

Finance, M&A, PMI

Sales

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Niiio Finance Group AG published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7,50 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
Net income 2022 -1,70 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2022 0,20 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,2 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
niiio finance group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 €
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Horch Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Seeger Chairman-Supervisory Board
dr Daniel Berndt Chief Operating Officer
Peter Balzer Member-Supervisory Board
Jörg Karsten Brand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG-40.95%26
INTUIT INC.-38.31%111 846
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-30.06%46 413
ADYEN N.V.-43.16%40 032
WORLDLINE-17.45%11 202
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-43.13%8 891