niiio finance : Investoren-Präsentation Oktober 2022
Building The Pan- European
WealthTech Platform for Asset and
Wealth Management
Johann Horch | CEO
OCTOBER 2022
AGENDA
Company and
Financials &
niiio share
strategy
Milestones 2022
presentation
niiio finance group AG:
We are experts for digitising asset and wealth management
Founded in 2006 (almost 20 years of technical know how): Listing in 2016, 80+ employees group-wide
The SaaS platform of niiio finance group AG focuses on end-to-end solutions for banks, savings banks and asset & wealth managers, currently servicing more than 160 customers in the industry
Operating in native private cloud - to concentrate relevant solutions and microservices on platform
Savings Banks
Wealth Management
Retail Banks Private Banking
2006: Algo as a
2010: SaaS One-
2016: WealthTech platform
Service for Private
Stop-Shop for AWM
catering to client segments
Banking
for Savings Banks
Savings Banks
Wealth Management
Retail Banks Private Banking
Asset Management
FinTechs
2021+: Pan-European WealthTech Hub End-to-end service provider for all AWM client segments / internationalization
Our vision:
Create the dominant and scalable pan-european WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovation to empower digital wealth management leaders
TOP 5 SaaS
Innovator for
provider in
More than 1,000
cutting edge
EUR 300+m
Wealth Mgmt in
clients
technology
Revenues
Europe
(institutions)
Our team:
We have built a powerful management team to support and pursue our strategy
Management Team
Supervisory Board
Advisory Board
Johann Horch
Dr. Daniel Berndt
Ina Just
Steffen Seeger
Dr. Martin Setzer
Stefan Krause
Dr. Martin Deckert
Philip Laucks
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Group Product Development
Chairman
Banks / insurance,
Chairman
Regulatory IT and banking
Private and Business banking
technology
Inga Gerlinger
Heribert Steuer
Axel Apfelbacher
Henning Gebhardt
Malte Spieß
Dr. Olaf Scheer
Dr. Jörg Richter
Philipp von Girsewald
Corporate Development
Product Development &
Finance
Asset and Wealth
Private Banking
Partner
Partner
M&A
Techology
Management
Carsten Osswald
Prof. Dr. Peter Balzer
Jörg Brand
Stefanie Salata
Sales & Marketing
Banks & markets reg. law
Finance, M&A, PMI
Sales
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar
hier.
Disclaimer
Niiio Finance Group AG published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:51:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Sales 2022
7,50 M
7,38 M
7,38 M
Net income 2022
-1,70 M
-1,67 M
-1,67 M
Net cash 2022
0,20 M
0,20 M
0,20 M
P/E ratio 2022
-16,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
26,2 M
25,8 M
25,8 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,47x
EV / Sales 2023
2,90x
Nbr of Employees
45
Free-Float
51,3%
Chart NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,81 €
Average target price
1,60 €
Spread / Average Target
98,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.