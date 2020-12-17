|
niiio finance group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.12.2020 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Johann
|Last name(s):
|Horch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8332
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.93 EUR
|744000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.9300 EUR
|744000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|niiio finance group AG
|
|Elisabethstraße 42/43
|
|02826 Görlitz
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.niiio.finance
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
64000 17.12.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
0,24 M
0,29 M
0,29 M
|Net income 2019
|
-3,82 M
-4,67 M
-4,67 M
|Net cash 2019
|
1,57 M
1,92 M
1,92 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-3,11x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
22,6 M
27,5 M
27,7 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|24,1x
|EV / Sales 2019
|42,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|4
|Free-Float
|27,3%
|
|Chart NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution