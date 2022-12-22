NIIT : Acquisition

Subject: Disclosure / Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Ref: Scrip Code : BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD
Dear Sir,
This is in continuation to our disclosure dated October 1, 2021 whereby the board of directors of NIIT Limited ("Board"), had approved the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in RPS Consulting Private Limited ("RPS") in three tranches from RPS promoters, and executed Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and other definitive agreements ("Transaction Documents") with them. Pursuant to receipt of such approval, NIIT had acquired 70% equity shareholding of RPS on the same date.
The Board at its meeting held today i.e. December 22, 2022 has approved the acquisition of additional 20% equity shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche for a consideration of Rs. 357,494,364/-, as per the Transaction Documents.
Details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is provided in Annexure A.
Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For NIIT Limited
DEEPAK BANSAL
Deepak Bansal
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Annexure A
Details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Particulars
Remarks/Details
1
Name of the target entity, details in brief
RPS Consulting Private Limited ("RPS")
such as size, turnover etc.
RPS had Revenue of INR 1,269 million in FY22.
2
Whether the acquisition would fall
The acquisition does not fall under the category
within related party transaction(s) and
of related party transaction(s) and the promoter/
whether the promoter/ promoter group/
promoter group/ group companies do not have
group companies have any interest in
any interest in the Sellers.
the entity being acquired? If yes, nature
of interest and details thereof and
whether the same is done at "arms
length
3
Industry to which the entity being
IT Training and Certification
acquired belongs
4
Objects and effects of acquisition
The acquisition of additional 20% equity
(including but not limited to, disclosure
shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche as per the
of reasons for acquisition of target
terms of the Transaction Documents executed
entity, if its business is outside the main
on October 1, 2021.
line of business of the listed entity);
As shared earlier, the acquisition added new
capabilities that help to expand NIIT's expertise
to accelerate digital transformation journeys of
large enterprises.
5
Brief details of any governmental or
Not applicable
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition
6
Indicative time period for completion of
The acquisition has been completed on
the acquisition
December 22, 2022
7
Nature of consideration - whether cash
Cash consideration.
consideration or share swap and details
of the same;
8
Cost of acquisition or the price at which
The amount paid for acquisition of 20% equity
the shares are acquired
shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche is Rs.
357,494,364/-.
9
Percentage of shareholding/ control
NIIT Limited has acquired 20% equity
acquired and or number of shares
shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) in RPS on
acquired (Post acquisition of securities)
December 22, 2022.
NIIT Limited now holds 90% equity
shareholding in RPS.
The remaining 10% shareholding will be
acquired by NIIT Limited in the 3rd tranche as
per the terms of Transaction Documents.
10
Brief background about the entity
RPS was incorporated on December 14, 2006
acquired in terms of products/line of
under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956
business
acquired,
date
of
having its registered office in Bengaluru,
incorporation, history of last 3 years
Karnataka.
turnover, country in which the acquired
entity has presence and any other
RPS is a leading provider of training programs
significant information (in brief);
on emerging digital technologies for
experienced
technology
professionals,
specifically addressing the needs of Global
Systems Integrators and Capability Centers of
large multinational companies.
RPS offers:
• Advanced
technology
training
to
experienced
technology
professionals
of
over 260 companies across key IT hubs in
India,
including
Bengaluru,
NCR,
Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai.
Comprehensive program catalog with over 2000 courses on emerging technologies from 30+ global technology partners (including Microsoft, Red Hat, VMware, Citrix, Dell EMC, Google, AWS, ISC2 among others)
Specialized Role based training solutions with assessments and Capstone projects on emerging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence ,Machine Learning, Data Science, DevOps, Automation, and Cybersecurity.
A digital Learning Academy and Cloud labs on a platform that enables real-world, hands- on virtual labs on a multitude technologies,
supported by an extensive pool of over 700 certified mentors."
