    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
306.35 INR   -1.18%
12/21Niit : Intimation about Investor Call- December 20, 2022
PU
12/08HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Partners with NIIT to Create Large Pool of Developers
CI
11/09Transcript : NIIT Limited, St. Charles Consulting Group, LLC - M&A Call
CI
NIIT : Acquisition

12/22/2022 | 09:40am EST
December 22, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department,

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza

Rotunda Building

5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Disclosure / Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Ref: Scrip Code : BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated October 1, 2021 whereby the board of directors of NIIT Limited ("Board"), had approved the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in RPS Consulting Private Limited ("RPS") in three tranches from RPS promoters, and executed Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and other definitive agreements ("Transaction Documents") with them. Pursuant to receipt of such approval, NIIT had acquired 70% equity shareholding of RPS on the same date.

The Board at its meeting held today i.e. December 22, 2022 has approved the acquisition of additional 20% equity shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche for a consideration of Rs. 357,494,364/-, as per the Transaction Documents.

Details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is provided in Annexure A.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

DEEPAK BANSAL

Digitally signed by

DEEPAK BANSAL Date: 2022.12.22 19:16:19 +05'30'

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Annexure A

Details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Particulars

Remarks/Details

1

Name of the target entity, details in brief

RPS Consulting Private Limited ("RPS")

such as size, turnover etc.

RPS had Revenue of INR 1,269 million in FY22.

2

Whether the acquisition would fall

The acquisition does not fall under the category

within related party transaction(s) and

of related party transaction(s) and the promoter/

whether the promoter/ promoter group/

promoter group/ group companies do not have

group companies have any interest in

any interest in the Sellers.

the entity being acquired? If yes, nature

of interest and details thereof and

whether the same is done at "arms

length

3

Industry to which the entity being

IT Training and Certification

acquired belongs

4

Objects and effects of acquisition

The acquisition of additional 20% equity

(including but not limited to, disclosure

shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche as per the

of reasons for acquisition of target

terms of the Transaction Documents executed

entity, if its business is outside the main

on October 1, 2021.

line of business of the listed entity);

As shared earlier, the acquisition added new

capabilities that help to expand NIIT's expertise

to accelerate digital transformation journeys of

large enterprises.

5

Brief details of any governmental or

Not applicable

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition

6

Indicative time period for completion of

The acquisition has been completed on

the acquisition

December 22, 2022

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash consideration.

consideration or share swap and details

of the same;

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at which

The amount paid for acquisition of 20% equity

the shares are acquired

shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche is Rs.

357,494,364/-.

9

Percentage of shareholding/ control

NIIT Limited has acquired 20% equity

acquired and or number of shares

shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) in RPS on

acquired (Post acquisition of securities)

December 22, 2022.

NIIT Limited now holds 90% equity

shareholding in RPS.

The remaining 10% shareholding will be

acquired by NIIT Limited in the 3rd tranche as

per the terms of Transaction Documents.

10

Brief background about the entity

RPS was incorporated on December 14, 2006

acquired in terms of products/line of

under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956

business

acquired,

date

of

having its registered office in Bengaluru,

incorporation, history of last 3 years

Karnataka.

turnover, country in which the acquired

entity has presence and any other

RPS is a leading provider of training programs

significant information (in brief);

on emerging digital technologies for

experienced

technology

professionals,

specifically addressing the needs of Global

Systems Integrators and Capability Centers of

large multinational companies.

RPS offers:

• Advanced

technology

training

to

experienced

technology

professionals

of

over 260 companies across key IT hubs in

India,

including

Bengaluru,

NCR,

Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai.

  • Comprehensive program catalog with over 2000 courses on emerging technologies from 30+ global technology partners (including Microsoft, Red Hat, VMware, Citrix, Dell EMC, Google, AWS, ISC2 among others)
  • Specialized Role based training solutions with assessments and Capstone projects on emerging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence ,Machine Learning, Data Science, DevOps, Automation, and Cybersecurity.
  • A digital Learning Academy and Cloud labs on a platform that enables real-world, hands- on virtual labs on a multitude technologies,

supported by an extensive pool of over 700 certified mentors."

Period

Turnover

(INR Million)

FY20 (IGAAP)

845

FY21 (IND AS)

732

FY22 (IND AS)

1269

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
