NIIT : Acquisition

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated October 1, 2021 whereby the board of directors of NIIT Limited ("Board"), had approved the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in RPS Consulting Private Limited ("RPS") in three tranches from RPS promoters, and executed Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and other definitive agreements ("Transaction Documents") with them. Pursuant to receipt of such approval, NIIT had acquired 70% equity shareholding of RPS on the same date.

The Board at its meeting held today i.e. December 22, 2022 has approved the acquisition of additional 20% equity shareholding of RPS in 2nd tranche for a consideration of Rs. 357,494,364/-, as per the Transaction Documents.

Details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is provided in Annexure A.

