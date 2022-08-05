NIIT : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

August 4, 2022 The Manager The Manager National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department, Exchange Plaza 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, 5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block Rotunda Building Bandra Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Sub: Reporting of non-compliance by Designated Person of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Scrip Code : BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the above-mentioned subject.

Please find attached herewith a Report (in prescribed format) on non-compliance by Designated Persons of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt. Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encs: a/a