NIIT : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
08/05/2022 | 12:21am EDT
August 4, 2022
The Manager
The Manager
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Corporate Relationship Department,
Exchange Plaza
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block
Rotunda Building
Bandra Kurla Complex
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001
Sub: Reporting of non-compliance by Designated Person of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Scrip Code : BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to the above-mentioned subject.
Please find attached herewith a Report (in prescribed format) on non-compliance by Designated Persons of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt. Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For NIIT Limited
Deepak Bansal
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encs: a/a
Report by NIIT Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)
Regulations 2015
S.No.
Particulars
Details
1. Name of the listed company/Intermediary/Fiduciary
NIIT Limited
2.
Please tick appropriate checkbox
Listed Company
Reporting In Capacity Of:
Listed Company
Intermediary
Fiduciary
3.
A. Details of Designated Person (DP)
i. Name of the DP
Vaibhav Behl
ii. PAN of the DP
AOZPB7685M
iii. Designation of DP
Senior Manager
iv. Functional Role of DP
Member - Internal Audit Team
v. Whether DP
is Promoter or belongs to Promoter
No
Group
B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP
Not applicable
i. Name of the immediate relative of DP
-
ii. PAN of the immediate relative of DP
-
C. Details of transaction(s)
i. Name of the scrip
Equity Share of NIIT Limited
ii. No. of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)
Purchase :
June 01, 2022: 409 equity shares, Rs. 194,286.85
Sale:
June 17, 2022; 409 equity shares; Rs. 152,016.05
D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs. 10 lacs in a calendar quarter -
i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned DP/
Not applicable
director/ Promoter/ Promoter Group to Company under
regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)
Regulations 2015
ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by Company to Stock
Not applicable
Exchange under regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of
Insider Trading) Regulations 2015
2
4.
Details of violations observed under SEBI (Prohibition of
Contra Trade i.e., selling
Company shares within 6
months of buying the same as per Clause 11.1 of NIIT
Insider Trading) Regulations 2015
Code (as per compliance of Clause 10 of Schedule B of
SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015)
5.
Action taken by Listed Company/ Intermediary/
The Company has taken
following actions against
Fiduciary
Mr. Vaibhav Behl:
- Levied a monetary penalty of Rs. 10,000/-, to be
deposited in SEBI-IPEF account.
- Issued warning letter to be more cautious in future
or face severe consequences and to comply with
the provisions of the Code in letter and spirit.
6.
Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated
- The first transaction of PURCHASE & the contra
above
trade of SALE transaction were done in the same
month instead of giving a gap of six months, as per
the Company's PIT Code.
- Both transactions were done while trading window
was open
- Taken together, DP did not make any profit;
instead, a loss of Rs. 42,270.80
- DP confirmed that he was not holding UPSI
- The value of the transactions were lower than the
threshold set for taking pre-clearance from the CO
- This was the first time this DP has dealt in the
Company's shares
- First instance of non-compliance by this DP
- Present lapse appeared to be an inadvertent action
and did not seem to reflect any mala-fide intent on
the part of DP
7.
Details of the previous instances of violations, if any,
None
since last financial year
8.
If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)