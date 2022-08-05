Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NIIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
358.70 INR   +0.20%
12:21aNIIT : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : NIIT Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28NIIT : announces Q1 FY23 (April- June 2022) results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIIT : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

08/05/2022 | 12:21am EDT
August 4, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department,

Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Sub: Reporting of non-compliance by Designated Person of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Scrip Code : BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the above-mentioned subject.

Please find attached herewith a Report (in prescribed format) on non-compliance by Designated Persons of NIIT Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitory and Report Trading by Designated Person as required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt. Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encs: a/a

Report by NIIT Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)

Regulations 2015

S.No.

Particulars

Details

1. Name of the listed company/Intermediary/Fiduciary

NIIT Limited

2.

Please tick appropriate checkbox

Listed Company

Reporting In Capacity Of:

Listed Company

Intermediary

Fiduciary

3.

A. Details of Designated Person (DP)

i. Name of the DP

Vaibhav Behl

ii. PAN of the DP

AOZPB7685M

iii. Designation of DP

Senior Manager

iv. Functional Role of DP

Member - Internal Audit Team

v. Whether DP

is Promoter or belongs to Promoter

No

Group

B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

Not applicable

i. Name of the immediate relative of DP

-

ii. PAN of the immediate relative of DP

-

C. Details of transaction(s)

i. Name of the scrip

Equity Share of NIIT Limited

ii. No. of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)

Purchase :

June 01, 2022: 409 equity shares, Rs. 194,286.85

Sale:

June 17, 2022; 409 equity shares; Rs. 152,016.05

D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs. 10 lacs in a calendar quarter -

i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned DP/

Not applicable

director/ Promoter/ Promoter Group to Company under

regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)

Regulations 2015

ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by Company to Stock

Not applicable

Exchange under regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of

Insider Trading) Regulations 2015

2

4.

Details of violations observed under SEBI (Prohibition of

Contra Trade i.e., selling

Company shares within 6

months of buying the same as per Clause 11.1 of NIIT

Insider Trading) Regulations 2015

Code (as per compliance of Clause 10 of Schedule B of

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015)

5.

Action taken by Listed Company/ Intermediary/

The Company has taken

following actions against

Fiduciary

Mr. Vaibhav Behl:

- Levied a monetary penalty of Rs. 10,000/-, to be

deposited in SEBI-IPEF account.

- Issued warning letter to be more cautious in future

or face severe consequences and to comply with

the provisions of the Code in letter and spirit.

6.

Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated

- The first transaction of PURCHASE & the contra

above

trade of SALE transaction were done in the same

month instead of giving a gap of six months, as per

the Company's PIT Code.

- Both transactions were done while trading window

was open

- Taken together, DP did not make any profit;

instead, a loss of Rs. 42,270.80

- DP confirmed that he was not holding UPSI

- The value of the transactions were lower than the

threshold set for taking pre-clearance from the CO

- This was the first time this DP has dealt in the

Company's shares

- First instance of non-compliance by this DP

- Present lapse appeared to be an inadvertent action

and did not seem to reflect any mala-fide intent on

the part of DP

7.

Details of the previous instances of violations, if any,

None

since last financial year

8.

If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)

Yes

i. Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF

Online transfer

ii. Details of transfer/payment made On-line

Particulars

Details

Name of the transferor

Vaibhav Behl

Bank Name, branch and

ICICI Bank -

Account number

xxxxxxxxx48

UTR/ Transaction

456947034

reference number

Transaction date

01-08-2022

Transaction Amount (in

Rs. 10,000.00

Rs.)

9.

Any other relevant information

N.A.

Yours Faithfully,

Name of Compliance Officer: Deepak Bansal

PAN: ABTPB4125B

Email ID: deepak.bansal@niit.com

Date: August 4, 2022

Place: Delhi

3

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
