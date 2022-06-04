Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  NIIT Limited
  News
  Summary
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
472.70 INR   +1.32%
03:12aNIIT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
06/01NIIT : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/25NIIT's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
NIIT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

06/04/2022 | 03:12am EDT
June 4, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza,

Rotunda Building,

5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Intimation of allotment of shares under the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2005 (ESOP-2005) of the Company

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of the Company on June 3, 2022, has allotted, 44,672 (Forty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Two only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in accordance with the terms of ESOP- 2005.

We are in the process of completing the other formalities with respect to the listing of the said shares and will file a listing application along with requisite documents with the exchange shortly for seeking listing & trading approval.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
