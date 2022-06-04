NIIT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

June 4, 2022 The Manager The Manager BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Exchange Plaza, Rotunda Building, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Intimation of allotment of shares under the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2005 (ESOP-2005) of the Company

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of the Company on June 3, 2022, has allotted, 44,672 (Forty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Two only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in accordance with the terms of ESOP- 2005.

We are in the process of completing the other formalities with respect to the listing of the said shares and will file a listing application along with requisite documents with the exchange shortly for seeking listing & trading approval.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer