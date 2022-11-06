Advanced search
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
293.65 INR   +0.31%
11/04Niit : Acquires St. Charles Consulting Group
PU
10/31NIIT Fiscal Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls
MT
10/28Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
NIIT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
November 6, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza,

Rotunda Building,

5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Intimation of allotment of shares under the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2005 (ESOP-2005) of the Company

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of the Company on November 5, 2022, has allotted 6,666 (Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Six only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in accordance with the terms of ESOP-2005.

We are in the process of completing the other formalities with respect to the listing of the said shares and will file a listing application along with requisite documents with the exchange shortly for seeking listing & trading approval.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

DEEPAK BANSAL

Digitally signed by

DEEPAK BANSAL Date: 2022.11.06 11:56:28 +05'30'

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
