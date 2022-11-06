NIIT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Subject: Intimation of allotment of shares under the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2005 (ESOP-2005) of the Company
Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of the Company on November 5, 2022, has allotted 6,666 (Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Six only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in accordance with the terms of ESOP-2005.
We are in the process of completing the other formalities with respect to the listing of the said shares and will file a listing application along with requisite documents with the exchange shortly for seeking listing & trading approval.
NIIT Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.