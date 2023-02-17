Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NIIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
358.25 INR   -2.58%
05:06aNiit : Intimation about Investor Call- February 17, 2023
PU
02/07Niit : Intimation about Investor Call- February 8, 2023 and February 9, 2023
PU
01/31Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIIT : Intimation about Investor Call- February 17, 2023

02/17/2023 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 17, 2023

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza

Rotunda Building

5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Disclosure / Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III, this is to inform you that company representatives shall be meeting investors as per the schedule given below:

Date and Time

Company's Attendees

Investor/

Meeting

Mode/

Analyst/ Event

Type

Location

February

17,

1.

Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla -

DART India

1*1 / Small

Virtual

2023

Executive Director

&

Chief

Small Cap

Group

Executive Officer

Conference -

3 PM to 4 PM

2.

Mr. Kapil Saurabh

-

Head

'The Next

M&A & Investor Relations

Multi-billions'

Presentation for the above meetings is available on our website: https://www.niit.com/authoring/Documents/Presentation/NIIT%20Results%20Q3%20FY23.pdf

Note:

  1. Date/Time of the aforesaid meeting is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Investors / Company.
  2. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting.

Thanks & Regards

For NIIT LIMITED

DEEPAK BANSAL

Digitally signed by

DEEPAK BANSAL Date: 2023.02.17 10:36:25 +05'30'

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIIT LIMITED
05:06aNiit : Intimation about Investor Call- February 17, 2023
PU
02/07Niit : Intimation about Investor Call- February 8, 2023 and February 9, 2023
PU
01/31Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
2022NIIT Acquires Additional 20% Stake in RPS Consulting
MT
2022Niit : Acquisition
PU
2022NIIT Limited acquired additional 20% stake in RPS Consulting Pvt Ltd from RPS promoters..
CI
2022Niit : Intimation about Investor Call- December 20, 2022
PU
2022HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Partners with NIIT to Create Large Pool of Develope..
CI
2022Transcript : NIIT Limited, St. Charles Consulting Group, LLC - M&A Call
CI
2022NIIT Acquires US-Based Consultancy Firm for Up to $65 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17 189 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2023 2 002 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net cash 2023 13 340 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 48 208 M 582 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 104
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart NIIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 358,25 INR
Average target price 400,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sapnesh Kumar Lalla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjay Mal Executive Vice President & Head-Strategic Finance
Rajendra Singh Pawar Non-Executive Chairman
Sunil Sirohi Chief Information Officer
Deepak Bansal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIIT LIMITED14.79%582
ACCENTURE PLC5.39%177 096
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.25%157 308
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.18%122 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.61%94 257
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%79 670