NIIT : Intimation about Investor Call- February 17, 2023

Subject: Disclosure / Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III, this is to inform you that company representatives shall be meeting investors as per the schedule given below:

Date and Time Company's Attendees Investor/ Meeting Mode/ Analyst/ Event Type Location February 17, 1. Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla - DART India 1*1 / Small Virtual 2023 Executive Director & Chief Small Cap Group Executive Officer Conference - 3 PM to 4 PM 2. Mr. Kapil Saurabh - Head 'The Next M&A & Investor Relations Multi-billions'

Presentation for the above meetings is available on our website: https://www.niit.com/authoring/Documents/Presentation/NIIT%20Results%20Q3%20FY23.pdf

Date/Time of the aforesaid meeting is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Investors / Company. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting.

