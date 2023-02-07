NIIT : Intimation about Investor Call- February 8, 2023 and February 9, 2023
February 7, 2023
Subject: Disclosure / Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD
Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III, this is to inform you that company representatives shall be meeting investors as per the schedule given below:
Date and Time
Company's Attendees
Investor/
Meeting
Mode/
Analyst/ Event
Type
Location
February 8, 2023
1.
Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla -
Non-Deal
One to One
In-Person/
9 AM to 6 PM
Executive Director & Chief
Road Show
Mumbai
Executive Officer
2.
Mr. Kapil Saurabh - Head
February 9, 2023
M&A & Investor Relations
9 AM to 4:30 PM
Presentation for the above meetings is available on our website:
