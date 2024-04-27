NIIT Limited announced that Mr. Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President - Enterprise Business India, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from services of the Company to pursue new opportunity. Effective April 26, 2024.
