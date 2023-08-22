NIIT MTS Launches Xsel - A Next Generation Learning Platform for Real Estate Brokerages and their Agents

Toronto, August 22, 2023 : NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS) has announced the launch of "Xsel," it's Real Estate Learning Platform, designed exclusively for real estate brokerages and their agents. Powered by NIIT MTS, a global leader in managed learning solutions and services, Xsel is a comprehensive and cutting-edge learning solution tailored to the needs of real estate professionals.

Drawing upon its expertise in Real Estate Learning in Canada, as the official Designate of the Real Estate Salesperson Program in Ontario, NIIT MTS has developed Xsel as a next generation learning platform designed to solve challenges in learning, performance, and professional development for real estate agents at brokerages.

Xsel empowers real estate professionals with dynamic and interactive learning experiences, merging technology and educational expertise to enhance knowledge, skills, and success in the evolving industry. It offers a diverse collection of expert-curated courses covering legal frameworks, sales strategies, marketing techniques, compliance, and technology adoption. The platform incorporates innovative learning formats like immersive simulations, VR experiences, gamification, coaching, mentoring, and interactive assessments, fostering engagement and effective knowledge retention.

This highly customizable platform allows real estate brokerages to brand the user interface, customize learning paths based on roles, skills, and career goals, addressing training needs and promoting growth. Xsel connects learners with industry experts, faculty, and mentors for guidance and practical knowledge. Advanced analytics and performance tracking features allow organizations to monitor progress, identify areas for improvement, and link performance to training. The platform's features enable real estate agents to enhance their professional skills and growth thereby promoting recruitment and retention at brokerages.

Xsel provides ongoing resources and updates, on industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging technologies. This commitment to continuous learning equips agents with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet changing client needs and industry shifts.

"We are thrilled to introduce Xsel, the ultimate Real Estate Learning Platform, designed to empower real estate brokerages and their agents," said Alexander Orlando, Vice President Business Development at NIIT MTS. "Building upon our extensive research of brokerage and agent L&D needs in Real Estate training, we aim to provide a state-of-the-art learning experience that equips professionals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in the dynamic world of real estate."

