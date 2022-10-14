NIIT : Newspaper Advertisements

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 47 read with Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - newspaper publication of Notice of meeting of the Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors scheduled to be convened as per the directions Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench
Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is in continuation to our letters dated October 12, 2022 informing that a meeting of the Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, pursuant to the directions of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench regarding approval of Composite Scheme of Arrangement between NIIT Limited ("Transferor Company/ the Company") and NIIT Learning Systems Limited ("Transferee Company") and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").
Pursuant to the Order dated August 29, 2022 read with Order dated September 08, 2022 passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder and Regulations 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper advertisements published today i.e. on October 14, 2022 in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) having circulation in Delhi NCR.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For NIIT Limited
Deepak Bansal
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encls : a/a
