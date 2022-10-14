Advanced search
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
295.35 INR   -2.93%
03:43aNiit : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
10/03Niit : announces strategic investment in KNOLSKAPE, a leading experiential learning platform
PU
09/03Niit : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
NIIT : Newspaper Advertisements

10/14/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIIT Limited

Registered Office

Plot No. 85, Sector 32,

Institutional Area,

Gurugram 122 001,

Haryana, India

Tel: +91 (124) 4293000

Fax: +91 (124) 4293333

Email: info@niit.com

CIN: L74899HR1981PLC107123

www.niit.com October 14, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza

Rotunda Building

5th Floor, Plot no C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400 051

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 47 read with Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - newspaper publication of Notice of meeting of the Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors scheduled to be convened as per the directions Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench

Scrip Code: BSE - 500304; NSE - NIITLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is in continuation to our letters dated October 12, 2022 informing that a meeting of the Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, pursuant to the directions of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench regarding approval of Composite Scheme of Arrangement between NIIT Limited ("Transferor Company/ the Company") and NIIT Learning Systems Limited ("Transferee Company") and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").

Pursuant to the Order dated August 29, 2022 read with Order dated September 08, 2022 passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder and Regulations 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper advertisements published today i.e. on October 14, 2022 in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) having circulation in Delhi NCR.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For NIIT Limited

Deepak Bansal

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encls : a/a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
