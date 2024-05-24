Delayed
Bombay S.E.
06:00:50 2024-05-24 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
107.4
INR
+5.97%
+2.92%
-6.24%
NIIT : Q4 23-24 Data Sheet
May 24, 2024 at 05:54 am EDT
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
For the Period ended March 31, 2024
Particulars (INR Mn)
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Net Revenue
600
3,413
625
814
852
743
3,035
YoY
-26%
36%
-33%
-13%
-9%
24%
-11%
QoQ
-36%
4%
30%
5%
-13%
Operating Expenses
696
3,402
690
792
774
730
2,986
Operating Profit (EBITDA)
(95)
10
(64)
22
78
13
48
EBITDA margin
-16%
0%
-10%
3%
9%
2%
2%
Depreciation
41
164
41
45
48
50
184
Other Income (incl Net Interest, Forex Gain/ (Loss), Misc Income &
103
313
138
137
154
166
594
Exceptional Items)
Profit Before Tax
(34)
159
33
114
183
129
459
Tax
63
48
7
7
32
14
60
PAT before Non Controlling Interests / Profit/ (loss) from Assets
(97)
111
26
107
151
115
399
held for Sale and Discontinued Operations
(Non Controlling Interests)
1
(52)
(2)
0
(7)
(2)
(11)
Profit/ (loss) from Assets held for Sale and Discontinued Operations
2
(28)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(4)
PAT
(94)
32
22
106
144
112
384
EPS (INR)
(0.70)
0.24
0.16
0.79
1.07
0.83
2.85
1 of 3
By Product - Share of Net Revenue
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Tech
76%
80%
77%
66%
71%
64%
69%
BFSI & Others
24%
20%
23%
34%
29%
36%
31%
By type of Learner - Share of Net Revenue
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Early Career
51%
54%
53%
49%
52%
48%
50%
Work Pro
49%
46%
47%
51%
48%
52%
50%
StackRoute & TPaaS
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Revenue Contribution %
23%
32%
21%
32%
23%
27%
26%
Total Enrollments
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Numbers
28,289
178,397
28,976
49,043
42,738
46,253
167,009
Enrollment Mix - Product Mix
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Tech
72%
82%
70%
64%
53%
56%
60%
BFSI & Others
28%
18%
30%
36%
47%
44%
40%
Enrollment Mix - By type of Learner
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Early Career
29%
37%
24%
43%
28%
31%
33%
Work Pro
71%
63%
76%
57%
72%
69%
67%
2 of 3
Balance Sheet Metrics
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
DSO days
61
61
58
94
94
75
75
Net Cash (INR Mn)
7,157
7,157
7,056
6,974
7,179
7,185
7,185
People
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Headcount*
959
959
906
843
778
753
753
* Not including retainers/ project resources
Shareholding Pattern
Particulars
Q4 FY23
FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
FY24
Promoters
34.8%
34.8%
34.8%
34.8%
34.7%
34.7%
34.7%
FPIs
20.7%
20.7%
21.1%
18.8%
18.4%
18.2%
18.2%
MFs, AIFs, FIs and Banks
13.1%
13.1%
12.3%
12.7%
12.7%
12.6%
12.6%
Others
31.3%
31.3%
31.8%
33.7%
34.1%
34.5%
34.5%
Total*
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
* Percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding
3 of 3
Disclaimer NIIT Limited published this content on
24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
24 May 2024 09:53:02 UTC.
NIIT Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24
03:49am
CI
NIIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
03:46am
CI
NIIT Limited Announces Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President - Enterprise Business India
Apr. 27
CI
NIIT Names CEO
Apr. 08
MT
NIIT Limited Announces Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as CEO, Effective July 1, 2024
Apr. 08
CI
NIIT Limited Announces Board Cessations
Apr. 01
CI
NIIT Limited Announces Board Appointments
Mar. 15
CI
Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Feb. 02
NIIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 02
CI
NIIT Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
23-10-31
CI
Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
23-10-31
NIIT Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024
23-10-31
CI
NIIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
23-10-31
CI
KIC Innoenergy SE announced that it has received ?140 million in funding from a group of investors
23-09-04
CI
NIIT Launches Real Estate Learning Platform
23-08-21
MT
NIIT Ltd. Integrates Generative AI in its Existing Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering Programs
23-08-17
CI
Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
23-08-11
NIIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-11
CI
Indian Equities Slip Lower on Weak Global Cues, Investor Caution Ahead of Domestic Monetary Policy Release
23-08-08
MT
NIIT Learning Systems Debuts on Indian Bourses Aug. 8
23-08-08
MT
NIIT Limited Announces Board Appointments
23-08-04
CI
NIIT Limited Appoints Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla as Chief Executive Officer
23-08-04
CI
Transcript : NIIT Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023
23-05-29
NIIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-29
CI
NIIT Limited Announces Executive Changes
23-05-24
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
NIIT Limited is an India-based information technology services company. The Company is engaged in providing skills and talent development solutions to individuals, enterprises, and institutions. The Company provides a range of managed training services, which includes curriculum design and custom content development, learning delivery, learning administration, strategic sourcing, learning technology and advisory services. The Company provides specialized solutions, which include customer education, gamification, augmented reality and virtual reality, application rollouts, content curation and learner engagement and talent pipeline as a service. It offers content development, with capabilities that include gaming and simulation, two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) animation, and high-end video. Its content curation solution uses a process-driven approach with structured learning pathways designed to filter content to the learner in a phased manner.
More about the company
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Last Close Price
101.3
INR
Average target price
120
INR
Spread / Average Target
+18.46% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1