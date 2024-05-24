Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

For the Period ended March 31, 2024

Particulars (INR Mn)

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Net Revenue

600

3,413

625

814

852

743

3,035

YoY

-26%

36%

-33%

-13%

-9%

24%

-11%

QoQ

-36%

4%

30%

5%

-13%

Operating Expenses

696

3,402

690

792

774

730

2,986

Operating Profit (EBITDA)

(95)

10

(64)

22

78

13

48

EBITDA margin

-16%

0%

-10%

3%

9%

2%

2%

Depreciation

41

164

41

45

48

50

184

Other Income (incl Net Interest, Forex Gain/ (Loss), Misc Income &

103

313

138

137

154

166

594

Exceptional Items)

Profit Before Tax

(34)

159

33

114

183

129

459

Tax

63

48

7

7

32

14

60

PAT before Non Controlling Interests / Profit/ (loss) from Assets

(97)

111

26

107

151

115

399

held for Sale and Discontinued Operations

(Non Controlling Interests)

1

(52)

(2)

0

(7)

(2)

(11)

Profit/ (loss) from Assets held for Sale and Discontinued Operations

2

(28)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(4)

PAT

(94)

32

22

106

144

112

384

EPS (INR)

(0.70)

0.24

0.16

0.79

1.07

0.83

2.85

By Product - Share of Net Revenue

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Tech

76%

80%

77%

66%

71%

64%

69%

BFSI & Others

24%

20%

23%

34%

29%

36%

31%

By type of Learner - Share of Net Revenue

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Early Career

51%

54%

53%

49%

52%

48%

50%

Work Pro

49%

46%

47%

51%

48%

52%

50%

StackRoute & TPaaS

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Revenue Contribution %

23%

32%

21%

32%

23%

27%

26%

Total Enrollments

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Numbers

28,289

178,397

28,976

49,043

42,738

46,253

167,009

Enrollment Mix - Product Mix

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Tech

72%

82%

70%

64%

53%

56%

60%

BFSI & Others

28%

18%

30%

36%

47%

44%

40%

Enrollment Mix - By type of Learner

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Early Career

29%

37%

24%

43%

28%

31%

33%

Work Pro

71%

63%

76%

57%

72%

69%

67%

Balance Sheet Metrics

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

DSO days

61

61

58

94

94

75

75

Net Cash (INR Mn)

7,157

7,157

7,056

6,974

7,179

7,185

7,185

People

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Headcount*

959

959

906

843

778

753

753

* Not including retainers/ project resources

Shareholding Pattern

Particulars

Q4 FY23

FY23

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

FY24

Promoters

34.8%

34.8%

34.8%

34.8%

34.7%

34.7%

34.7%

FPIs

20.7%

20.7%

21.1%

18.8%

18.4%

18.2%

18.2%

MFs, AIFs, FIs and Banks

13.1%

13.1%

12.3%

12.7%

12.7%

12.6%

12.6%

Others

31.3%

31.3%

31.8%

33.7%

34.1%

34.5%

34.5%

Total*

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

* Percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding

