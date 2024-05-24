NIIT Limited is an India-based information technology services company. The Company is engaged in providing skills and talent development solutions to individuals, enterprises, and institutions. The Company provides a range of managed training services, which includes curriculum design and custom content development, learning delivery, learning administration, strategic sourcing, learning technology and advisory services. The Company provides specialized solutions, which include customer education, gamification, augmented reality and virtual reality, application rollouts, content curation and learner engagement and talent pipeline as a service. It offers content development, with capabilities that include gaming and simulation, two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) animation, and high-end video. Its content curation solution uses a process-driven approach with structured learning pathways designed to filter content to the learner in a phased manner.

Sector Professional Information Services