Financial Results FY24
May 24, 2024
Agenda
- Environment
- Key Highlights
- Results
- Outlook
2
Environment
GDP growth in India expected to remain robust driven by resilience in private consumption and investment, and growth in the domestic services sector. IMF
expects that India will emerge as the world's third largest economy
by 2027
Headcount in GSIs down an unprecedented six consecutive quarters, as companies adjust talent inventory on flattening of growth trajectory. Expectations of recovery pushed out to H2 FY25. Opportunity in reskilling
Most companies interested in understanding and leveraging Generative AI and starting to look at Use Cases to improve business processes.
India continues to attract large number of GCCs. Existing GCCs also expanding
Hiring demand by large private sector banks remains robust contributed by Branch expansion and deeper participation in Wealth Management
3
FY24: In Perspective
- Revenue at INR 3,035 Mn; down 11% YoY.
- Business has seen strong recovery during the last four quarters. Despite continuing freeze in IT Sector hiring and compression in spending, the business has exited the year with YoY growth in Q4 after starting Q1 with a steep decline
- Recovery was led by increased penetration in BFSI, GCCs/ Tier II GSIs and India Enterprise segment
- Revenue from BFSI & Other programs at INR 935 Mn up 39% YoY; contributes 31% vs 20% last year
- Revenue from Technology programs at INR 2,100 Mn down 23% YoY; contributes 69%
- Change in Business mix has resulted in a more balanced portfolio with contribution from both Early Careers and Work Pros at 50% each
- Despite negative growth in Revenue, EBITDA at INR 48 Mn vs INR 10 Mn in FY23 driven by rationalization of operating expenses
- OM at 2% up 129 bps YoY
- PAT at INR 384 Mn up from INR 32 Mn last year; EPS at INR 2.85 up from INR 0.24 last year
- Net Cash of INR 7,185 Mn
The Business has pivoted to pursue growth opportunities and has seen early success
4
Q4 FY24: In Perspective
- Business continues to see recovery in a seasonally weak quarter. Overall Revenue at INR 743 Mn; up 24% YoY and down 13% QoQ
- Revenue from BFSI & Other programs at INR 265 Mn up 5% QoQ and 83% YoY; contributed 36% (vs 24% LY)
- Revenue from Technology programs at INR 478 Mn, down 20% QoQ but up 5% YoY; contributed 64% to overall revenue (vs 76% LY)
- Programs for Working Professionals contributed INR 390 Mn, up 32% YoY and contributed 52% to overall revenue (vs 49% LY), while Programs for Early Career Professionals at INR 353 Mn, up 16% YoY and contributed the balance 48% (vs 51% LY)
- EBITDA at INR 13 Mn vs INR (95) Mn in Q4FY23
- OM at 2% vs (16)% in Q4 FY23
- PAT at INR 112 Mn up from INR (94) Mn last year; EPS at INR 0.83 up from INR (0.70) last year
BFSI & India Consumption is powering growth in a seasonally weak quarter
5
Key Financials
INR Mn Net Revenue Operating expenses EBITDA EBITDA% Depreciation Net Other Income/ (Expense) Operational PBT Tax Profit/ (loss) from discontinued Operations & Assets held for Sale Non Controlling Interests PAT EPS (Basic) - INR
Q4 FY24 743 730 13 2% 50 166 129 14
(1)
(2) 112 0.83
Q4 FY23 600 696 (95) -16% 41 103 (34) 63
2
1 (94) (0.70)
YoY 24% 5% 114% 1,764 bps 21% 61% 482% -78%
-3 mn
-3 mn 219% 219%
Q3 FY24 852 774 78 9% 48 154 183 32
(1)
(7) 144 1.07
QoQ -13% -6%-83% -740bps 4% 8% -30% -56%
0 mn
5 mn -22%-22%
FY24 3,035 2,986 48 2% 184 594 459 60
(4)
(11) 384 2.85
FY23 3,413 3,402 10 0% 164 313 159 48
(28)
(52) 32 0.24
YoY -11% -12%364%
129 bps 12%
281 mn
188%
25%
85%
78% 1108% 1088%
Note: Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter for the business. Therefore, YoY changes are more appropriate for comparison
- For Q4: Net Other Income includes treasury income Rs 139 million
- For FY24: Net Other Income includes treasury income Rs 497 million
6
Revenue Split
Q4 FY24
Early
BFSI &
Career
Others
48%
Work Pro
36%
Technology
52%
64%
Q4 FY23
BFSI &
Others
Early
Work Pro
24%
Career
49%
Technology
51%
76%
FY24
BFSI &
Others
Early
Work Pro
31%
Career
50%
Technology
50%
69%
FY23
BFSI & Others 20%
Early
Work Pro
46%
Career
Technology
54%
80%
7
People
959 906
843
778
753
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
- Headcount down 25 QoQ and down 206 YoY
* excludes project retainers
8
Share Holding Pattern
31.3%
31.8%
33.7%
34.1%
34.5%
13.1%
12.3%
12.7%
12.7%
12.6%
20.7%
21.1%
18.8%
18.4%
18.2%
*
34.8%
34.8%
34.8%
34.7%
34.7%
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Promoters
FPIs
DIIs
Individuals and Corporates
* Includes impact dilution of shareholding percentage due to of exercise of ESOPs
9
