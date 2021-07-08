Log in
    500304   INE161A01038

NIIT LIMITED

(500304)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/08
290.9 INR   +0.03%
NIIT : and Axis Bank partner to launch a Digital Banking Academy

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
2021
NIIT and Axis Bank partner to launch a Digital Banking Academy

-Programme designed to build future ready FinTech Professionals for Axis Bank

New Delhi, July 08, 2021: NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance(NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, and Axis Bank, third largest private sector bank in India,havelaunched a FinTech Professional Programme under the Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy. The course is designed to build future ready FinTech Professionals for Axis Bank.

The FinTech Professional Programme is the first programme being launched under this Academy and offers graduates with 0-3 years of experience an opportunity to join Axis Bank as Deputy Manager (IT).

The programme is immersive in nature, where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity, as they would face in their role. Post successful completion of this 18-week programme, the candidate will be deployed at Axis Bank under any of the following FinTech roles:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • BA Product Owner
  • Infra and DevOps
  • Quality AssuranceSpeaking on the launch Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd.,said,At NIIT, we have been working with the Industry for close to four decades and are focused on delivering training programmes in line with the emerging talent requirements of the industry. We are delighted to launch a fresh batch of FinTech Professional Programme powered by Axis Bank. The programme is an initiative of 'Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy', to create future-ready FinTech Professionals. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to the bank's growth plans by creating industry ready FinTech professionals.'

For more information please visit: https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/banking-and-finance/fintech-professional-programme

About Axis Bank

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses. With its 4,594 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 11,333 ATMs across the country as on 31st March 2021, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,559 centers, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge and Axis Bank Foundation.

For further information on Axis Bank, please refer to the website: https://www.axisbank.com

About NIIT

NIIT Limited is a global skills and talent development company and a leading provider of managed training services. Set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, the organisation today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, it offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe - Corporate Learning Group and Skills & Careers Business.

NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), is the preferred training partner for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector offering standard as well as customized training solutions targeted at Banks, Insurance Companies, Financial Services Organizations and IT/TES organizations. For more details, please visit www.ifbi.com

For media queries, please contact:

Prateek Chatterjee

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing, NIIT Limited

Ph: (Cell) +91 9910201085, (Dir) +91 124 4293041

Email:prateek.chatterjee@niit.com

Swati Sharma

Corporate Communications & Marketing, NIIT Limited

Ph: (Cell) +91 9999601154, (Dir) +91 124 4293042

Email: swati.sharma@niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd

Disclaimer

NIIT Limited published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
