April 19 (Reuters) -
* APPROXIMATELY 740 NIKE EMPLOYEES BEING LAID OFF IN OREGON; LAYOFF WILL TAKE EFFECT BY JUNE 28, 2024 - WARN NOTICE Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|94.66 USD
|-1.12%
|+3.23%
|-12.53%
|09:52pm
|Nike Reduces Workforce in Oregon
|MT
|09:41pm
|Approximately 740 Nike Employees Being Laid Off In Oregon Layoff Will Take Effect By June 28, 2024 - WARN Notice
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.51%
|145B
|+21.96%
|43.01B
|+17.41%
|10.52B
|+50.16%
|7.89B
|-12.29%
|4.82B
|-8.06%
|3.11B
|+3.17%
|1.44B
|+28.53%
|1.18B
|-20.75%
|828M
|-17.23%
|648M