Consumer companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for profit-margin growth in an era of inflation.

Nike shares rose slightly ahead of the sneaker maker's earnings, but are down almost 5% for the year to date, as investors anticipate price cuts from the firm due to overstocking.

Spicemaker McCormick raised its full-year profit projection as the seller of Cholula Hot Sauce continues to be aided by higher prices.

U.S. pending-home sales fell in May, according to the latest estimate from the National Association of Realtors.

