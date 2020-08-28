Fed's Harker sees shape of recovery as 'bumpy swoosh'

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
President Patrick Harker said on Friday he does not expect the
economy, now growing quickly after a sharp downturn, to reverse
course into a double dip recession, but he does expect the
recovery to be uneven and slow.
"I see a swoosh, a Nike-swoosh type recovery, but a very
bumpy Nike-swoosh recovery - we are going to go up and down ...
fits and starts until we get over this health crisis," Harker
told Fox Business Network. Even after what he expects to be
strong economic growth in the second half of 2021 and in 2022,
unemployment will likely still be at an elevated 7% by the end
of next year, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Tom Brown)