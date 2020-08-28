Log in
Fed's Harker sees shape of recovery as 'bumpy swoosh'

08/28/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday he does not expect the economy, now growing quickly after a sharp downturn, to reverse course into a double dip recession, but he does expect the recovery to be uneven and slow.

"I see a swoosh, a Nike-swoosh type recovery, but a very bumpy Nike-swoosh recovery - we are going to go up and down ... fits and starts until we get over this health crisis," Harker told Fox Business Network. Even after what he expects to be strong economic growth in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, unemployment will likely still be at an elevated 7% by the end of next year, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Tom Brown)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 122 M - -
Net income 2021 3 599 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 79,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.9.41%172 898
ADIDAS AG-11.80%58 800
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED17.63%28 547
PUMA SE2.59%12 369
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION24.85%5 907
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.7.08%5 250
