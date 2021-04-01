Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NIKE, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Judge Grants Nike Request to Stop Sales of Satan Shoes

04/01/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Allison Prang

A federal judge granted Nike Inc.'s request to halt shipments of the Satan Shoes, and the marketing company that released the customized sneakers said it wouldn't proceed with plans to give away the final pair.

U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee on Thursday granted Nike's request for a temporary restraining order against MSCHF Product Studio Inc., according to the court docket in the Eastern District for New York. Lawyers for the two sides were in court earlier in the day.

MSCHF last week released black-and-red sneakers with satanic symbols in collaboration with Lil Nas X to promote the rapper's latest song and music video. Nike filed a trademark lawsuit on Monday and said it hadn't authorized the product.

As part of the campaign, Lil Nas X had tweeted that he would pick someone on Twitter to get the 666th pair of Satan Shoes. The $1,018 shoes quickly sold out and set off a social-media uproar.

In a written statement Thursday, MSCHF described the Satan Shoes as artwork and said Nike didn't file a lawsuit against the company in 2019 when it modified another pair of Nike sneakers and called them the Jesus Shoes.

"As a manifested speculative artwork Jesus Shoes conflates celebrity collab culture and brand worship with religious worship into a limited edition line of art objects," MSCHF said in a written statement. "Last week's release of the Satan Shoes, in collaboration with Lil Nas X, was no different."

MSCHF creates publicity stunts and viral marketing campaigns. The Brooklyn company said it looked forward to working with Nike to resolve the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified financial damages.

"MSCHF strongly believes in the freedom of expression, and nothing is more important than our ability, and the ability of other artists like us, to continue with our work over the coming years," the company said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1928ET

All news about NIKE, INC.
05:28pJudge Grants Nike Request to Stop Sales of Satan Shoes
DJ
04:44pNIKE  : Wins Restraining Order Halting Sales of 'Satan Shoes'
MT
09:08aNIKE  : Classic American Sportswear, Refashioned by Kim Jones
PU
09:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Out with the old, in with the new
03/31Chinese Propaganda Officials Celebrate Social-Media Attacks on H&M in Counter..
DJ
03/31NIKE  : Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are Inviting Community Organizations to ..
PU
03/31NIKE  : Helping You Maximize Space, the Greater Than Series Helps Maximize Your ..
PU
03/31NIKE  : HSBC Adjusts Nike's Price Target to $162 From $158, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
03/31H&M, Under Attack In China, Sticks to Stance That Angered Beijing
DJ
03/31H&M vows to rebuild trust in China after Xinjiang backlash
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 428 M - -
Net income 2021 5 018 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NIKE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 164,65 $
Last Close Price 132,89 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann Miller Secretary, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-6.02%209 594
ADIDAS AG-10.64%60 936
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.27%44 089
PUMA SE-9.47%14 667
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.22%9 174
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.16.05%6 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ