  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 03:36:24 pm EDT
117.31 USD   -6.94%
02:45pNIKE Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/04Sanrio and Nike Debut Limited Edition Co-Branded Collection; Partnership includes limited edition Hello Kitty and Nike merchandise; including a variety of unisex apparel and the highly anticipated Nike Air Presto
AQ
05/03NIKE INC : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKE Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $118.07, down $7.99 or 6.34%


--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $117.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 7.62%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 29.16% year-to-date

--Down 33.49% from its all-time closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Down 11.55% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $133.49

--Down 33.49% from its 52-week closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Up 0.43% from its 52-week closing low of $117.57 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $117.98; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $117.75

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.26%

--Second worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 52.66 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:25:27 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1444ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.61% 32852.95 Real-time Quote.-6.27%
NIKE, INC. -7.32% 116.81 Delayed Quote.-24.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 823 M - -
Net income 2022 5 980 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 73 300
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 126,06 $
Average target price 166,54 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-24.37%198 389
ADIDAS AG-23.46%37 814
ON HOLDING AG-31.95%8 064
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.63%5 756
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.00%3 646
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.50%1 070