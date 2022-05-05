NIKE Down Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $118.07, down $7.99 or 6.34%

--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $117.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 7.62%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 29.16% year-to-date

--Down 33.49% from its all-time closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Down 11.55% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $133.49

--Down 33.49% from its 52-week closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Up 0.43% from its 52-week closing low of $117.57 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $117.98; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $117.75

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.26%

--Second worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 52.66 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:25:27 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1444ET