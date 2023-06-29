NIKE EXEC - EXPECT FY 2024 REPORTED REVENUE TO GROW MID SINGLE DIGIT - CONF CALL
Today at 05:39 pm
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06:52:59 2023-06-29 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|108.75 USD
|-4.08%
|+2.63%
|-3.11%
|12:03am
NIKE EXEC - EXPECT FY 2024 REPORTED REVENUE TO GROW MID SINGLE DIGIT - CONF CALL
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|108.75 USD
|-4.08%
|+2.63%
|174 B $
|
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|113.37 $
|-4.08%
|12 324 392
|2023-06-29
|113.37 $
|+0.30%
|8,501,428
|2023-06-28
|113.03 $
|-0.51%
|6,765,974
|2023-06-27
|113.61 $
|+1.67%
|7,138,587
|2023-06-26
|111.74 $
|+2.03%
|6,887,058
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.11%
|174 B $
|+36.14%
|30 341 M $
|+84.21%
|10 149 M $
|-3.15%
|5 666 M $
|+146.34%
|4 465 M $
|-8.40%
|2 628 M $
|+12.31%
|1 016 M $
|+37.58%
|859 M $
|-9.87%
|851 M $
|+0.43%
|412 M $