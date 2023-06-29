Nike, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports shoes, clothing, and equipment. The group's products are sold primarily under the names Nike, Jordan, Converse Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - footwear (66.9%); - clothing (29.3%); - sports equipments (3.5%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, etc.), bags, balls, etc.; - other (0.3%). At the end of May 2022, products were being marketed through a network of 1,046 stores worldwide, through independent distributors, and via the Internet. Net sales break down geographically as follows: North America (39.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.7%), China (16.2%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (12.7%) and other (5.1%).

