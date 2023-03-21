Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Nike, Inc.
News
Summary
NKE
US6541061031
NIKE, INC.
(NKE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
125.61
USD
+3.64%
05:42p
Nike exec - expect transitory headwinds to begin to recover in f…
RE
05:41p
Nike exec - going to exit fiscal year 2023 with healthy inventor…
RE
05:33p
Nike exec - expect 2023 gross margin to decline about 250 basis…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
NIKE EXEC - IN Q4 EXPECTS FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROW…
03/21/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
NIKE EXEC - IN Q4 EXPECTS FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2023
All news about NIKE, INC.
05:42p
Nike exec - expect transitory headwinds to begin to recover in f…
RE
05:41p
Nike exec - going to exit fiscal year 2023 with healthy inventor…
RE
05:33p
Nike exec - expect 2023 gross margin to decline about 250 basis…
RE
05:32p
Nike exec - in q4 expects flat to low single-digit revenue grow…
RE
05:32p
Nike exec - expect 2023 reported revenue to grow high single-d…
RE
05:23p
Nike exec - starting in january began to see a rebound in china…
RE
05:20p
Nike exec - in q3 north america apparel units were down high sin…
RE
05:19p
Nike inc exec - in q3 total apparel units were down year-over-y…
RE
05:11p
Nike : Q3fy23 earnings call unofficial transcript
PU
05:06p
Nike Fiscal Third-Quarter Results Top Views Despite Lower Sales in China
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
03/17
Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on Nike to $138 From $133, Maintains Outperf..
MT
03/17
NIKE INC : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/16
Redburn Initiates Nike at Sell With $100 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
50 052 M
-
-
Net income 2023
4 943 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
3 160 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
38,4x
Yield 2023
1,07%
Capitalization
188 B
188 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,69x
EV / Sales 2024
3,41x
Nbr of Employees
79 100
Free-Float
80,2%
More Financials
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
39
Last Close Price
121,20 $
Average target price
130,98 $
Spread / Average Target
8,07%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker
Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.
3.58%
187 928
ADIDAS AG
11.14%
27 093
ON HOLDING AG
25.70%
6 849
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
-10.65%
5 352
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.
51.68%
2 988
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
-9.09%
2 527
More Results
