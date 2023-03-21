Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
125.61 USD   +3.64%
05:42pNike exec - expect transitory headwinds to begin to recover in f…
RE
05:41pNike exec - going to exit fiscal year 2023 with healthy inventor…
RE
05:33pNike exec - expect 2023 gross margin to decline about 250 basis…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKE EXEC - IN Q4 EXPECTS FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROW…

03/21/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
NIKE EXEC - IN Q4 EXPECTS FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 052 M - -
Net income 2023 4 943 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,4x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 121,20 $
Average target price 130,98 $
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.3.58%187 928
ADIDAS AG11.14%27 093
ON HOLDING AG25.70%6 849
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-10.65%5 352
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.51.68%2 988
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.09%2 527