NIKE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
Today at 08:59 am
Share
JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is reduced from USD 152 to USD 146.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09:07:14 2023-06-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|113.80 USD
|+0.16%
|+3.72%
|-2.91%
|02:59pm
|NIKE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|01:21pm
|Nike's 2024 pressured by weak North American demand, inventory glut
|RE
|
NIKE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
|MD
|
Nike's 2024 pressured by weak North American demand, inventory glut
RE
|RE
|
FTSE 100 edges up after strong start in New York
AN
|AN
|
JD Sports says still on track despite North American slowdown
RE
|RE
|
Consumer Cos Down on Spending Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
|DJ
|
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Monday
MT
|MT
|
Sector Update: Consumer
MT
|MT
|
US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Nike, Adidas Patent Dispute
MT
|MT
|
Nike, Adidas Patent Dispute Reportedly Turned Down by US Supreme Court
MT
|MT
|
US Supreme Court turns down Nike, Adidas patent dispute
RE
|RE
|
Grey clouds are mounting on the horizon
|
Papa John's International Names Ravi Thanawala CFO
MT
|MT
|
Futures Fall in Premarket Trading Following Russia Turmoil; Asia, Europe Down
MT
|MT
|
In the Market: How to harness the benefits of corporate diversity
RE
|RE
|
Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
|DJ
|
Nike Expected to Report Better-Than-Projected Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
|MT
|
Forecasts show U.S. earnings decline in second quarter
RE
|RE
|
Deutsche Bank Cuts Nike's Price Target to $126 From $133, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
|MT
|
Nike Fiscal Q4 Results Likely to Top Market Expectations, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
|MT
|
Deutsche Bank Cuts Nike's Price Target to $126 From $133, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
|MT
|
NIKE, Inc.(NYSE:NKE) added to Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
|CI
|
NIKE, Inc.(NYSE:NKE) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
|CI
|
NIKE, Inc.(NYSE:NKE) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
|CI
|
Nike's North America Inventory Is a 'Concern,' Wedbush Securities Says; 'Demand Remains Healthy'
MT
|MT
|
Wedbush Lowers Nike's PT to $129 From $139, Says North America Inventory a Concern, But Demand Remains Healthy; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
|MT
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|113.61 $
|+0.16%
|7 138 587
|2023-06-27
|113.61 $
|+1.67%
|7,138,587
|2023-06-26
|111.74 $
|+2.03%
|6,887,058
|2023-06-23
|109.52 $
|-0.85%
|14,329,235
|2023-06-22
|110.46 $
|+0.44%
|6,003,494
Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:00:01 2023-06-27 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.91%
|175 B $
|+36.89%
|30 652 M $
|+82.40%
|9 933 M $
|-3.87%
|5 641 M $
|+134.15%
|4 455 M $
|-5.98%
|2 670 M $
|+15.62%
|998 M $
|+35.42%
|867 M $
|-9.54%
|842 M $
|-5.20%
|409 M $