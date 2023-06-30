NIKE INC : Buy rating from Jefferies
Today at 03:21 am
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at USD 160.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:59:40 2023-06-29 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|108.68 USD
|-4.14%
|+2.63%
|-3.11%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|113.37 $
|-4.14%
|12 465 528
|2023-06-29
|113.37 $
|+0.30%
|12,465,528
|2023-06-28
|113.03 $
|-0.51%
|6,765,974
|2023-06-27
|113.61 $
|+1.67%
|7,138,587
|2023-06-26
|111.74 $
|+2.03%
|6,887,058
Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:00:01 2023-06-29 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.11%
|174 B $
|+36.61%
|30 448 M $
|+84.21%
|10 032 M $
|-3.15%
|5 675 M $
|+146.34%
|4 666 M $
|-8.06%
|2 559 M $
|+12.01%
|987 M $
|+37.58%
|868 M $
|-9.87%
|838 M $
|+0.43%
|426 M $