    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:20 2022-12-20 pm EST
115.50 USD   +11.91%
05:35pNike inc exec - expect q3 gross margin to decline at a similar r…
RE
05:34pNike inc exec - expect about 700 basis points of foreign excha…
RE
05:34pNike inc exec - expect full year revenue to grow low teens on a…
RE
NIKE INC EXEC - LEBRON 20, KD AND JANIS FUELED DOUBLE-DIGIT GRO…

12/20/2022 | 05:28pm EST
NIKE INC EXEC - LEBRON 20, KD AND JANIS FUELED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN BASKETBALL - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
04:48pTOP NEWS: Nike boasts double-digit rise in quarterly revenue
AN
04:38pNike Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:35pNike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 107 M - -
Net income 2023 4 720 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 103,05 $
Average target price 117,01 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-36.43%161 231
ADIDAS AG-52.14%24 840
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-19.44%5 513
ON HOLDING AG-56.78%5 188
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.00%2 934
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.12.54%1 960