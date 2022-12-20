Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Nike, Inc.
News
Summary
NKE
US6541061031
NIKE, INC.
(NKE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
06:20 2022-12-20 pm EST
115.50
USD
+11.91%
05:35p
Nike inc exec - expect q3 gross margin to decline at a similar r…
RE
05:34p
Nike inc exec - expect about 700 basis points of foreign excha…
RE
05:34p
Nike inc exec - expect full year revenue to grow low teens on a…
RE
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
NIKE INC EXEC - LEBRON 20, KD AND JANIS FUELED DOUBLE-DIGIT GRO…
12/20/2022 | 05:28pm EST
NIKE INC EXEC - LEBRON 20, KD AND JANIS FUELED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN BASKETBALL - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
05:35p
Nike inc exec - expect q3 gross margin to decline at a similar r…
RE
05:34p
Nike inc exec - expect about 700 basis points of foreign excha…
RE
05:34p
Nike inc exec - expect full year revenue to grow low teens on a…
RE
05:28p
Nike inc exec - lebron 20, kd and janis fueled double-digit gro…
RE
05:23p
Nike inc exec - in greater china 11/11 demand grew mid-teens ou…
RE
05:23p
Nike inc exec says in emea "we closed our biggest cyber week eve…
RE
05:21p
Nike inc exec - in north america black friday and cyber week pe…
RE
04:48p
TOP NEWS: Nike boasts double-digit rise in quarterly revenue
AN
04:38p
Nike Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:35p
Nike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
05:48a
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Cigna, Lowe's, Nike, Tesla...
04:23a
NIKE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/16
Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on Nike to $122 From $110, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
49 107 M
-
-
Net income 2023
4 720 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
3 302 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
33,9x
Yield 2023
1,23%
Capitalization
161 B
161 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,22x
EV / Sales 2024
2,95x
Nbr of Employees
79 100
Free-Float
79,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
103,05 $
Average target price
117,01 $
Spread / Average Target
13,5%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker
Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.
-36.43%
161 231
ADIDAS AG
-52.14%
24 840
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
-19.44%
5 513
ON HOLDING AG
-56.78%
5 188
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
-30.00%
2 934
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.
12.54%
1 960
Slave