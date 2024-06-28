Nike, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports shoes, clothing, and equipment. The group's products are sold primarily under the names Nike, Jordan, Converse Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - footwear (68.9%); - clothing (27.2%); - sports equipment (3.4%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, etc.), bags, balls, etc.; - other (0.5%). At the end of May 2023, products were being marketed through a network of 1,032 stores worldwide, through independent distributors, and via the Internet. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (44.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.5%), China (14.9%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (13.2%) and other (0.1%).

Sector Footwear