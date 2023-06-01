Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
103.63 USD   -1.55%
04:20pNIKE, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
04:02pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Thursday Trading
MT
03:35pSector Update: Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKE, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call

06/01/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, July 20, 2023.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com/. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/ and follow NIKE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NIKE, INC.
04:20pNIKE, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
04:02pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Thursday Trading
MT
03:35pSector Update: Consumer
MT
12:52pNike, Electronic Arts Partner to Boost Virtual Sports Experience
MT
11:12aMacy's Lowers Full-Year Guidance as Fiscal First-Quarter Comparable Sales Decline
MT
09:23aMacy's Says Nike to Return to Its Online Platform, Certain Locations
MT
05/30Omron to open its first Indian medical devices plant in Tamil Nadu
RE
05/25Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/24Nike Outlines Leadership Changes Aimed at Streamlining Focus
DJ
05/24Nike Details Senior Leadership Changes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 937 M - -
Net income 2023 5 078 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 105,26 $
Average target price 136,03 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-8.97%161 783
ADIDAS AG18.86%26 023
ON HOLDING AG59.97%8 711
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-7.26%5 474
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.182.93%5 465
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.97%2 533
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer