    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
120.90 USD   -2.26%
04:57pNike Names KeJuan Wilkins Chief Communications Officer
MT
04:45pNIKE, Inc. Names KeJuan Wilkins Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer
BU
04/03Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, chairman Parker and other board nominees
RE
NIKE, Inc. Names KeJuan Wilkins Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

04/05/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
Nigel Powell, Nike’s long-time CCO, will retire after 24 years with the company

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced a change in its senior executive leadership team (ELT) today. KeJuan Wilkins, Vice President of Enterprise Communications, will become the company’s new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer (CCO). In his new role, Wilkins will lead all global corporate, consumer, and employee communications for NIKE, Inc. He succeeds Nigel Powell, the company’s long-time EVP, Chief Communications Officer, who will retire this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005699/en/

KeJuan Wilkins, Vice President of Enterprise Communications, will become the company’s new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer (CCO). (Photo: NIKE, Inc.)

KeJuan Wilkins, Vice President of Enterprise Communications, will become the company’s new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer (CCO). (Photo: NIKE, Inc.)

“KeJuan is a best-in-class communications expert who is well poised to help lead us into Nike’s next growth phase,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO of NIKE, Inc. “His knowledge, insights, and forward-thinking will be great assets to our executive leadership team.”

As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership team, Wilkins will report directly to Donahoe. Wilkins, a 17-year veteran of the company, most recently led corporate and employee communications globally for Nike. He has previously led communications for Nike’s North America geography and the Jordan Brand. Before Nike, Wilkins held roles in the athletic footwear industry and with the New York Knicks. A native of Flint, Mich., he graduated from the University of Michigan.

“For the last 24 years, Nigel has been a visionary communicator leading and driving some of the biggest, most complex, and impactful moments for the brand,” said Donahoe. “We thank him for his years of service to the business and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Powell joined Nike in 1999 and held leadership positions in EMEA and North America before taking on the EVP, CCO role. This leadership change is effective June 1.

ABOUT NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com/. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/ and follow NIKE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
