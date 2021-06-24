Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/24 04:31:51 pm
139.745 USD   +4.99%
04:29pNIKE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pNike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand
RE
04:25pNIKE  : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q4 as Revenue Almost Doubles - Shares up 5% After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKE : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

06/24/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2021.

  • Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.3 billion, up 96 percent compared to prior year and increasing 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Full year reported revenues increased 19 percent to $44.5 billion.
  • NIKE Direct fourth quarter sales increased 73 percent to $4.5 billion.
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased 850 basis points to 45.8 percent.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.93 and for the full year was $3.56.

“NIKE’s strong results this quarter and full fiscal year demonstrate NIKE’s unique competitive advantage and deep connection with consumers all over the world,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. “FY21 was a pivotal year for NIKE as we brought our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy to life across the marketplace. Fueled by our momentum, we continue to invest in innovation and our digital leadership to set the foundation for NIKE’s long-term growth.” *

Our fourth quarter revenue growth was led by higher wholesale shipments due to the annualization of COVID-19 related physical retail closures in the prior year in North America, EMEA and APLA. As physical retail re-opened, NIKE Brand Digital continued to deliver strong revenue growth of 41 percent versus prior year and 147 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

North America delivered record revenues, up 141 percent on a reported basis for the fourth quarter, up 29 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, including increased wholesale revenue due to delayed shipments from the previous quarter. As markets re-opened and sport returned, North America Digital growth continued to be strong, increasing 54 percent versus prior year and 177 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

EMEA’s fourth quarter reported revenues increased 124 percent, up 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, despite temporary COVID-19 related store closures throughout the quarter. As physical retail was temporarily closed, EMEA Digital fourth quarter sales increased 40 percent, or 170 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Today, approximately 99 percent of stores in EMEA are open or operating on reduced hours.

Our full year NIKE, Inc. revenues increased 19 percent on a reported basis or 14 percent compared to fiscal year 2019, reflecting growth across all Geographies and Converse, including seven consecutive years of double-digit, currency-neutral** growth for our Greater China business.

“NIKE’s brand momentum is a testament to our authentic consumer connections, digital strength and continued operational execution,” said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “As we advance our consumer-led digital transformation, we are building a new financial model that will continue to fuel long-term sustainable, profitable growth for NIKE.” *

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Review

  • Revenues for NIKE, Inc. rose 96 percent to $12.3 billion, up 88 percent on a currency-neutral basis, largely driven by the recovery of our business operations due to the impact of COVID-19 in the prior year.
    • Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $11.8 billion, up 88 percent to prior year on a currency-neutral basis, driven by triple-digit growth in our wholesale business and strong double-digit growth in NIKE Direct.
    • Revenues for Converse were $596 million, up 85 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by strong marketplace demand in North America and Western Europe.
  • Gross margin increased 850 basis points to 45.8 percent, primarily due to annualizing the impacts of COVID-19 including lower factory cancellation charges, lower inventory obsolescence reserves as well as the favorable rate impact of supply chain fixed costs on a higher volume of wholesale shipments. The increase in gross margin also reflects favorable margins in our NIKE Direct business.
  • Selling and administrative expense increased 17 percent to $3.7 billion.
    • Demand creation expense was $997 million, up 21 percent, primarily due to the return of sport and brand events driving increased advertising and marketing expense as well as digital marketing investments.
    • Operating overhead expense increased 16 percent to $2.7 billion, due to an increase in wage-related expenses, higher strategic technology investments and NIKE Direct variable costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense.
  • The effective tax rate was 18.6 percent compared to 1.7 percent for the same period last year, caused by a change in the proportion of earnings taxed in the U.S. related to recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and decreased benefits from discrete items.
  • Net income was $1.5 billion, and Diluted earnings per share was $0.93 compared to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $790 million and a net loss per share of $0.51.

Fiscal 2021 Income Statement Review

  • Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 19 percent to $44.5 billion, up 17 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
    • Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $42.3 billion, up 17 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by growth across NIKE Direct and wholesale, double-digit growth across footwear and apparel, with growth led by Sportswear and the Jordan Brand.
    • NIKE Direct revenues were $16.4 billion, up 32 percent, or 30 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by 64 percent, or 60 percent on a currency-neutral basis, growth in NIKE Brand Digital, with all geographies growing strong double-digits. Despite temporary store closures across the marketplace due to COVID-19, comparable store sales grew 4 percent.
    • Revenues for Converse were $2.2 billion, up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by strong double-digit sales growth in our digital business.
  • Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 44.8 percent, primarily due to annualizing the impacts of COVID-19 including lower factory cancellation charges, lower inventory obsolescence reserves as well as the favorable rate impact of supply chain fixed costs on a higher volume of wholesale shipments. The increase in gross margin also reflects higher full-price product margins across wholesale and NIKE Direct.
  • Selling and administrative expense decreased 1 percent to $13.0 billion.
    • Demand creation expense was $3.1 billion, down 13 percent to prior year, primarily due to lower marketing and advertising expenses for our brand events and retail operations, as well as lower sports marketing expenses as sporting events were postponed due to COVID-19. This activity was partially offset by higher digital marketing investments.
    • Operating overhead expense increased 4 percent to $9.9 billion due to an increase in strategic technology investments, higher NIKE Direct variable costs and approximately $260 million in restructuring-related costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense and lower travel and related expenses.
  • The effective tax rate was 14 percent, compared to 12.1 percent for the same period last year, due to decreased benefits from discrete items such as stock-based compensation.
  • Net income was $5.7 billion, and Diluted earnings per share was $3.56, up 123 percent.

May 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Review

  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $6.9 billion, down 7 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by strong consumer demand as we return to healthy inventory levels across markets closed in the prior year due to COVID-19.
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.5 billion, $4.7 billion higher than last year, primarily due to proceeds from net income partially offset by cash dividends.

Shareholder Returns

NIKE has a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, including 19 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts. In fiscal 2021, the Company returned approximately $2.3 billion to shareholders, including:

  • Dividends of $1.6 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020.
  • Share repurchases totaling approximately $650 million for fiscal 2021, reflecting 4.9 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, NIKE, Inc. resumed share repurchase activity. As of May 31, 2021, a total of 50 million shares for $4.7 billion had been repurchased under this program.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on June 24, 2021, to review fiscal fourth quarter and full year results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, July 15, 2021.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

*

The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

**

See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table or the Supplemental NIKE Brand Revenue table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

%

(In millions, except per share data)

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

Revenues

$

12,344

 

 

$

6,313

 

 

96

%

$

44,538

 

$

37,403

 

19

%

Cost of sales

6,689

 

 

3,960

 

 

69

%

24,576

 

21,162

 

16

%

Gross profit

5,655

 

 

2,353

 

 

140

%

19,962

 

16,241

 

23

%

Gross margin

45.8

 

%

37.3

 

%

 

44.8

%

43.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand creation expense

997

 

 

823

 

 

21

%

3,114

 

3,592

 

-13

%

Operating overhead expense

2,745

 

 

2,368

 

 

16

%

9,911

 

9,534

 

4

%

Total selling and administrative expense

3,742

 

 

3,191

 

 

17

%

13,025

 

13,126

 

-1

%

% of revenues

30.3

 

%

50.5

 

%

 

29.2

%

35.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (income), net

63

 

 

50

 

 

 

262

 

89

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

(4

)

 

(84

)

 

 

14

 

139

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,854

 

 

(804

)

 

331

%

6,661

 

2,887

 

131

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

345

 

 

(14

)

 

2,564

%

934

 

348

 

168

%

Effective tax rate

18.6

 

%

1.7

 

%

 

14.0

%

12.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,509

 

 

$

(790

)

 

291

%

$

5,727

 

$

2,539

 

126

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.96

 

 

$

(0.51

)

 

288

%

$

3.64

 

$

1.63

 

123

%

Diluted

$

0.93

 

 

$

(0.51

)

 

282

%

$

3.56

 

$

1.60

 

123

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1,579.0

 

 

1,555.7

 

 

 

1,573.0

 

1,558.8

 

 

Diluted

1,614.9

 

 

1,555.7

 

 

 

1,609.4

 

1,591.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.275

 

 

$

0.245

 

 

 

$

1.070

 

$

0.955

 

 

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

May 31,

May 31,

% Change

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

9,889

 

$

8,348

 

18

%

Short-term investments

3,587

 

439

 

717

%

Accounts receivable, net

4,463

 

2,749

 

62

%

Inventories

6,854

 

7,367

 

-7

%

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,498

 

1,653

 

-9

%

Total current assets

26,291

 

20,556

 

28

%

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,904

 

4,866

 

1

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

3,113

 

3,097

 

1

%

Identifiable intangible assets, net

269

 

274

 

-2

%

Goodwill

242

 

223

 

9

%

Deferred income taxes and other assets

2,921

 

2,326

 

26

%

TOTAL ASSETS

$

37,740

 

$

31,342

 

20

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

 

$

3

 

-100

%

Notes payable

2

 

248

 

-99

%

Accounts payable

2,836

 

2,248

 

26

%

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

467

 

445

 

5

%

Accrued liabilities

6,063

 

5,184

 

17

%

Income taxes payable

306

 

156

 

96

%

Total current liabilities

9,674

 

8,284

 

17

%

Long-term debt

9,413

 

9,406

 

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

2,931

 

2,913

 

1

%

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

2,955

 

2,684

 

10

%

Redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

12,767

 

8,055

 

58

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

$

37,740

 

$

31,342

 

20

%

NIKE, Inc.

DIVISIONAL REVENUES

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change
Excluding
Currency
Changes1

 

 

 

% Change
Excluding
Currency
Changes1

 

THREE MONTHS
ENDED

%

TWELVE MONTHS
ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

North America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

$

3,793

 

 

$

1,606

 

 

136

%

136

%

$

11,644

 

$

9,329

 

 

25

%

25

%

Apparel

1,448

 

 

563

 

 

157

%

156

%

5,028

 

4,639

 

 

8

%

8

%

Equipment

143

 

 

61

 

 

134

%

132

%

507

 

516

 

 

-2

%

-2

%

Total

5,384

 

 

2,230

 

 

141

%

141

%

17,179

 

14,484

 

 

19

%

19

%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

1,831

 

 

887

 

 

106

%

90

%

6,970

 

5,892

 

 

18

%

13

%

Apparel

1,023

 

 

398

 

 

157

%

137

%

3,996

 

3,053

 

 

31

%

25

%

Equipment

125

 

 

43

 

 

191

%

172

%

490

 

402

 

 

22

%

19

%

Total

2,979

 

 

1,328

 

 

124

%

107

%

11,456

 

9,347

 

 

23

%

17

%

Greater China

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

1,316

 

 

1,149

 

 

15

%

6

%

5,748

 

4,635

 

 

24

%

19

%

Apparel

572

 

 

468

 

 

22

%

13

%

2,347

 

1,896

 

 

24

%

19

%

Equipment

45

 

 

30

 

 

50

%

34

%

195

 

148

 

 

32

%

26

%

Total

1,933

 

 

1,647

 

 

17

%

9

%

8,290

 

6,679

 

 

24

%

19

%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

1,007

 

 

559

 

 

80

%

75

%

3,659

 

3,449

 

 

6

%

8

%

Apparel

396

 

 

211

 

 

88

%

80

%

1,494

 

1,365

 

 

9

%

10

%

Equipment

55

 

 

31

 

 

77

%

74

%

190

 

214

 

 

-11

%

-9

%

Total

1,458

 

 

801

 

 

82

%

76

%

5,343

 

5,028

 

 

6

%

8

%

Global Brand Divisions2

7

 

 

6

 

 

17

%

24

%

25

 

30

 

 

-17

%

-17

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

11,761

 

 

6,012

 

 

96

%

88

%

42,293

 

35,568

 

 

19

%

17

%

Converse

596

 

 

305

 

 

95

%

85

%

2,205

 

1,846

 

 

19

%

16

%

Corporate3

(13

)

 

(4

)

 

 

 

40

 

(11

)

 

 

 

TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES

$

12,344

 

 

$

6,313

 

 

96

%

88

%

$

44,538

 

$

37,403

 

 

19

%

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

$

7,947

 

 

$

4,201

 

 

89

%

83

%

$

28,021

 

$

23,305

 

 

20

%

18

%

Apparel

3,439

 

 

1,640

 

 

110

%

101

%

12,865

 

10,953

 

 

17

%

15

%

Equipment

368

 

 

165

 

 

123

%

113

%

1,382

 

1,280

 

 

8

%

7

%

Global Brand Divisions2

7

 

 

6

 

 

17

%

24

%

25

 

30

 

 

-17

%

-17

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES

$

11,761

 

 

$

6,012

 

 

96

%

88

%

$

42,293

 

$

35,568

 

 

19

%

17

%

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company’s central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUE DETAILS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

% Change
Excluding
Currency
Changes1

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

NIKE Brand Revenues by:

 

 

 

 

Sales to Wholesale Customers

$

25,898

 

$

23,156

 

12

%

10

%

Sales through NIKE Direct

16,370

 

12,382

 

32

%

30

%

Global Brand Divisions2

25

 

30

 

-17

%

-17

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES

$

42,293

 

$

35,568

 

19

%

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

NIKE Brand Revenues on a Wholesale Equivalent Basis:3

 

 

 

 

Sales to Wholesale Customers

$

25,898

 

$

23,156

 

12

%

10

%

Sales from our Wholesale Operations to NIKE Direct Operations

9,872

 

7,452

 

32

%

30

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES

$

35,770

 

$

30,608

 

17

%

15

%

 

 

 

 

 

NIKE Brand Wholesale Equivalent Revenues by:3

 

 

 

 

Men’s

$

18,883

 

$

16,694

 

13

%

11

%

Women’s

8,555

 

6,999

 

22

%

20

%

NIKE Kids’

5,884

 

5,033

 

17

%

15

%

Others4

2,448

 

1,882

 

30

%

26

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES

$

35,770

 

$

30,608

 

17

%

15

%

 

 

 

 

 

NIKE Brand Wholesale Equivalent Revenues by:3

 

 

 

 

Running

$

3,987

 

$

3,830

 

4

%

3

%

NIKE Basketball

1,692

 

1,508

 

12

%

10

%

Jordan Brand

4,711

 

3,609

 

31

%

28

%

Football (Soccer)

1,682

 

1,575

 

7

%

4

%

Training

2,907

 

2,688

 

8

%

7

%

Sportswear

15,053

 

12,285

 

23

%

20

%

Others5

5,738

 

5,113

 

12

%

11

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND WHOLESALE EQUIVALENT REVENUES

$

35,770

 

$

30,608

 

17

%

15

%

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 References to NIKE Brand wholesale equivalent revenues, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, are intended to provide context as to the total size of the Company’s NIKE Brand market footprint if it had no NIKE Direct operations. NIKE Brand wholesale equivalent revenues consist of 1) sales to external wholesale customers and 2) internal sales from the Company’s wholesale operations to its NIKE Direct operations which are charged at prices that are comparable to prices charged to external wholesale customers.

4 Others include all unisex products, equipment and other products not allocated to Men’s, Women’s and NIKE Kids’, as well as certain adjustments that are not allocated to products designated by gender or age.

5 Others include all other categories and certain adjustments that are not allocated at the category level.

NIKE, Inc.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

5/31/2021

5/31/2020

Change

North America

$

1,794

 

 

$

(13

)

 

13,900

%

$

5,089

 

 

$

2,899

 

 

76

%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

550

 

 

(153

)

 

459

%

2,435

 

 

1,541

 

 

58

%

Greater China

691

 

 

571

 

 

21

%

3,243

 

 

2,490

 

 

30

%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

418

 

 

79

 

 

429

%

1,530

 

 

1,184

 

 

29

%

Global Brand Divisions2

(1,110

)

 

(844

)

 

-32

%

(3,656

)

 

(3,468

)

 

-5

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND1

2,343

 

 

(360

)

 

751

%

8,641

 

 

4,646

 

 

86

%

Converse

138

 

 

(27

)

 

611

%

543

 

 

297

 

 

83

%

Corporate3

(564

)

 

(367

)

 

-54

%

(2,261

)

 

(1,967

)

 

-15

%

TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

1,917

 

 

(754

)

 

354

%

6,923

 

 

2,976

 

 

133

%

% of revenues

15.5

 

%

(11.9

)

%

 

15.5

 

%

8.0

 

%

 

Interest expense (income), net

63

 

 

50

 

 

 

262

 

 

89

 

 

 

TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

1,854

 

 

$

(804

)

 

331

%

$

6,661

 

 

$

2,887

 

 

131

%

1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as “EBIT”), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses. For the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2021, Corporate included non-recurring employee termination and related costs associated with the previously announced leadership and operating model changes.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NIKE, INC.
04:29pNIKE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pNike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand
RE
04:25pNIKE  : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q4 as Revenue Almost Doubles - Shares up 5% A..
MT
04:19pNIKE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:18pNIKE  : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
04:17pNike revenue beats estimates on North America growth
RE
04:16pNIKE  : Earnings Flash (NKE) NIKE NKE Posts Q4 Revenue $12.34B, vs. Street Est o..
MT
12:47pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Nike Inc Cl B, 45.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.6% ..
MT
10:50aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
08:07aCanada Goose to go fur-free by end of next year
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 246 M - -
Net income 2021 5 063 M - -
Net Debt 2021 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 133,10 $
Average target price 160,69 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann Miller Secretary, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.-5.92%210 294
ADIDAS AG-2.43%67 709
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.11.78%7 102
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-3.83%1 528
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED286.11%1 137
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.15.14%894