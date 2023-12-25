Big Design-Software Companies Synopsys, Ansys in Talks to Merge
An acquisition by Synopsys of Ansys, which has a market value of nearly $30 billion, could be struck early in 2024.
Cummins to Pay $1.7 Billion to Settle Claims It Skirted Engine-Emissions Rules
The fine would mark the largest payout for a Clean Air Act violation.
Bristol Myers to Buy Karuna Therapeutics for $14 Billion
The cash deal would help Bristol establish a beachhead in neuroscience drugs, including a schizophrenia treatment up for approval.
Lionsgate to Separate Studios Business in $4.6 Billion SPAC Deal
Lions Gate Entertainment has agreed to separate its studios business and merge it with Screaming Eagle Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company.
Tencent Rocked by China's New Boss Level
Beijing's internet clampdown isn't done yet, wiping tens of billions of dollars off the value of games companies, but the damage is hard to quantify.
Adidas and Puma shares, plus Dick's and JD Sports, slump after Nike's warning
Nike cut its guidance and outlined plans to make $2 billion worth of cost savings over the next three years
Bankruptcy Court Seeks Control of Review of Fees OK'd by Judge Who Resigned Amid Probe
A Texas bankruptcy judge recommended against a government request to move a case challenging fees paid to a law firm that were approved by a former judge who was in an undisclosed relationship with one of the firm's lawyers.
A 'Recipe for Disaster': Insiders Warned Meta's Privacy Push Would Shield Child Predators
The company's own child-safety experts sounded the alarm about efforts to encrypt messages on Instagram and Facebook. This month, it started doing it anyway.
New Yelp Has Earned Its Extra Stars
The online review pioneer has made its advertising business more cost effective, helping the stock make its best run in years.
China's Sportswear Giants Take a $25 Billion Tumble
A nationalist buying frenzy has faded, hurting shares of Li Ning and Anta.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-24-23 2115ET