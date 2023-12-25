Big Design-Software Companies Synopsys, Ansys in Talks to Merge

An acquisition by Synopsys of Ansys, which has a market value of nearly $30 billion, could be struck early in 2024.

Cummins to Pay $1.7 Billion to Settle Claims It Skirted Engine-Emissions Rules

The fine would mark the largest payout for a Clean Air Act violation.

Bristol Myers to Buy Karuna Therapeutics for $14 Billion

The cash deal would help Bristol establish a beachhead in neuroscience drugs, including a schizophrenia treatment up for approval.

Lionsgate to Separate Studios Business in $4.6 Billion SPAC Deal

Lions Gate Entertainment has agreed to separate its studios business and merge it with Screaming Eagle Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company.

Tencent Rocked by China's New Boss Level

Beijing's internet clampdown isn't done yet, wiping tens of billions of dollars off the value of games companies, but the damage is hard to quantify.

Adidas and Puma shares, plus Dick's and JD Sports, slump after Nike's warning

Nike cut its guidance and outlined plans to make $2 billion worth of cost savings over the next three years

Bankruptcy Court Seeks Control of Review of Fees OK'd by Judge Who Resigned Amid Probe

A Texas bankruptcy judge recommended against a government request to move a case challenging fees paid to a law firm that were approved by a former judge who was in an undisclosed relationship with one of the firm's lawyers.

A 'Recipe for Disaster': Insiders Warned Meta's Privacy Push Would Shield Child Predators

The company's own child-safety experts sounded the alarm about efforts to encrypt messages on Instagram and Facebook. This month, it started doing it anyway.

New Yelp Has Earned Its Extra Stars

The online review pioneer has made its advertising business more cost effective, helping the stock make its best run in years.

China's Sportswear Giants Take a $25 Billion Tumble

A nationalist buying frenzy has faded, hurting shares of Li Ning and Anta.

