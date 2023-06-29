By Sabela Ojea

Nike on Thursday reported lower-than-expected earnings in a fiscal fourth quarter marked by discounts. Here's what you need to know:

--SALES: Nike reported sales for the three months ended May 31 of $12.83 billion, beating analysts expectations of $12.58 billion, according to FactSet. This compares with reported sales of $12.23 billion a year earlier.

--NET INCOME/EPS: The sneaker giant posted a net income of $1.03 billion, or 66 cents a share, compared with $1.44 billion, or 90 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a higher net income of $1.06 billion, or 68 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INVENTORY GLUT: Nike's inventory glut as of May 31 stood at $8.45 billion, barely unchanged from $8.42 billion a year ago, but down from $8.9 billion as of the end of the prior quarter.

--MARGINS: The sneaker maker's fourth-quarter gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 43.6% amid higher markdowns and logistics costs.

--DIRECT SALES/WHOLESALE REVENUE: Nike's direct sales rose 15% to $5.5 billion in the third quarter, while wholesale revenue fell 2% to $6.7 billion.

--CHINA: Nike's revenue in China climbed 16% to $1.81 billion after seeing a 8% decline in the prior quarter.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

