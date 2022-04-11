Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:21:19 am EDT
125.59 USD   -2.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nike : Billie Eilish Reimagines the Nike Air Force 1 With Recycled Content

04/11/2022 | 10:11am EDT
collaborations

Billie Eilish Reimagines the Nike Air Force 1 With Recycled Content

April 11, 2022

What to Know
  • Taking action to help create a better world, the Nike Air Force 1 Billie uses environmentally preferred materials.
  • The entire shoe is made from 18% post-consumer recycled content, including a synthetic nubuck upper that uses 80% recycled materials, 100% recycled polyester details and an underfoot made with Nike Grind.
  • Related apparel styles capture Eilish's signature oversized style.

Billie Eilish's unique approach to self-expression balances a progressive contemporary perspective with a heartfelt respect for the classics. Given a chance to work on some of her favorite Nike silhouettes - including the Air Force 1 - she's reimagined them with an eye to environmentally preferred materials and a universal color palette.

"The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own," says Eilish. "It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh."

For the AF1, Eilish chose a synthetic nubuck material, which uses 80% recycled materials, for a super soft look and feel. Her signature oversized style is emphasized through the shoe's chunky midfoot straps, an element inspired by two other Nike classics, the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3. These straps cover the shoe's laces and are finished with tabs that mirror the Nike Grind midsole. The full package is complete with a striking but simple tonal mushroom color.

The mushroom color scheme extends to the Nike x Billie Apparel Collection - hoodie, sweatpants and T-shirt. All three garments follow Eilish's signature oversized style and are embellished with subtle silicone "Billie Eilish" graphics.

The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and related apparel release April 25 globally on SNKRS.

Read More:Collaborations

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
10:11aNIKE : Billie Eilish Reimagines the Nike Air Force 1 With Recycled Content
PU
04/06NIKE : Serves Athletes and the Planet With the Mercurial Vapor Next Nature
PU
04/06NIKE : Q3fy22 earnings call official transcript
PU
04/05NIKE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
04/04NIKE : Innovates to Serve the Future of Sport With the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
PU
03/30Russia approves 'parallel imports' after top brands halt sales
RE
03/28Nike Partners With the Bryant Family to Honor Kobe's Legacy
AQ
03/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/24NIKE : Partners With the Bryant Family to Honor Kobe's Legacy
PU
03/24NIKE : Jordan Brand Welcomes the Ateneo de Manila University to the Family
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 856 M - -
Net income 2022 5 988 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 73 300
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 128,15 $
Average target price 167,19 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-23.11%201 678
ADIDAS AG-18.01%42 028
ON HOLDING AG-40.02%7 108
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-13.39%6 108
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.46%3 632
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-15.81%1 622