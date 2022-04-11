Nike : Billie Eilish Reimagines the Nike Air Force 1 With Recycled Content

What to Know

Billie Eilish's unique approach to self-expression balances a progressive contemporary perspective with a heartfelt respect for the classics. Given a chance to work on some of her favorite Nike silhouettes - including the Air Force 1 - she's reimagined them with an eye to environmentally preferred materials and a universal color palette.

"The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own," says Eilish. "It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh."

For the AF1, Eilish chose a synthetic nubuck material, which uses 80% recycled materials, for a super soft look and feel. Her signature oversized style is emphasized through the shoe's chunky midfoot straps, an element inspired by two other Nike classics, the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3. These straps cover the shoe's laces and are finished with tabs that mirror the Nike Grind midsole. The full package is complete with a striking but simple tonal mushroom color.

The mushroom color scheme extends to the Nike x Billie Apparel Collection - hoodie, sweatpants and T-shirt. All three garments follow Eilish's signature oversized style and are embellished with subtle silicone "Billie Eilish" graphics.

The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and related apparel release April 25 globally on SNKRS.