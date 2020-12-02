Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/02 03:50:57 pm
135.4 USD   -0.03%
03:11pNIKE : Drake Unpacks the NOCTA Ethos
PU
01:12pUPS Slaps Shipping Limits on Gap, Nike to Manage E-Commerce Surge -- Update
DJ
12:13aNISSIN : Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike : Drake Unpacks the NOCTA Ethos

12/02/2020 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

collaborations

Drake Unpacks the NOCTA Ethos

December 02, 2020

Following his 'Laugh Now Cry Later' video, shot on location at Nike WHQ, and the release of the 'Certified Lover Boy' album merchandise capsule, Drake and Nike launch a new sub-label, NOCTA (a nod to the artist's nocturnal creative process). Ahead of the first NOCTA release, Drake shares his thoughts on the spirit of the project.

This moment is full circle for me.

I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn't mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.

I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike - each doing the unthinkable - and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.

NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for - from the culture it's rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world.

NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.

But as much as it's about what we make, it's also about a mindset: an unforgiving drive, a relentlessness. Characterized by the type who are on the road all day, all night - the grinders, the hard workers - trying to accomplish their goals and taking no short cuts.

That mindset also includes loyalty and team. Whether you are in Toronto, London or Paris, there's this uniform look - Nike Tech Fleece, the gloves, the hat - and it has a real team feel. I wanted to take a piece of that culture that I grew up with, that school of thought, and bring the best to it. With NOCTA, we were trying to make the hardest jacket, the hardest tracksuit, the hardest gloves. Just the best of that world.

This opportunity is something that I've been waiting on for a really long time. To be associated with the highest level possible - that was always my goal. We put in a lot of hard work, a lot of man and woman hours, during the last two years. To see it all coming to fruition starts an exciting new chapter in my life.

The Nike NOCTA collection launches globally beginning December 18. Visit nocta.com for more.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:10:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NIKE, INC.
03:11pNIKE : Drake Unpacks the NOCTA Ethos
PU
01:12pUPS Slaps Shipping Limits on Gap, Nike to Manage E-Commerce Surge -- Update
DJ
12:13aNISSIN : Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response
RE
12/01NIKE : AMBUSH® Takes on Basketball Culture
PU
11/24U.K. Tax-Refund Repeal Is a New Headache for Retail Property Owners
DJ
11/20NIKE : Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 12%
DJ
11/20NIKE, INC. : Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/18NIKE INC : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/17Puma signs partnership with British singer Dua Lipa
RE
11/17Cricket-BCCI names MPL Sports as India's new kit sponsor until 2023
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 046 M - -
Net income 2021 4 562 M - -
Net Debt 2021 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 144,71 $
Last Close Price 135,44 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.33.69%212 617
ADIDAS AG-5.87%64 133
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED57.99%38 534
PUMA SE23.77%15 251
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION56.61%7 427
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.14.15%5 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ