Nike : How NIKE, Inc. Is Progressing In Its Goals for Employees, Communities and the Planet

For 20 years, we have diligently documented our progress to bring our purpose to life for our community, our planet and our people. By sharing our journey, we offer transparency and challenge ourselves to strive for better. The FY21 Impact Report marks the first reflection on the path toward our ambitious 2025 targets.

Here, the highlights across our pillars of people, planet and play:

Among our employees, we're working to ensure representation exists at all levels of the organization, with goals to hold ourselves accountable. For example, since last year, we've increased the amount of U.S. racial and ethnic minorities at the Director level and above by more than four percentage points to 30.3 percent, while also increasing the amount of women in leadership roles globally by nearly four percentage points to 43 percent. We continue to build on our belief that encouraging people to live a healthy, active lifestyle sits at the core of Nike's culture, and we've offered new bespoke benefit packages focused on supporting employees' and their families' physical, emotional and financial well-being.

Through our investments in national and local partnerships, we also helped drive significant positive change for kids and communities around the world. We reached nearly 600,000 kids worldwide, 55 percent of them girls, through our collective efforts. And we shared our best practices and tools with more than 24,000 coaches to teach the fun and fundamentals to make sport more accessible and approachable. In total, we invested $97.7 million - which represented 3.4 percent of the prior year's pre-tax income - in equal, inclusive and active communities. This far exceeded not only our FY20 target of 1.5 percent of pre-tax income, but also our 2025 target of 2 percent investment.

As the largest company in our industry, we have a responsibility to reimagine sustainable innovation across the entirety of our value chain. In FY21, 100 percent of Nike manufacturing scrap at our finished goods footwear suppliers was diverted from landfills through increased recycling. And by reusing and reimagining scraps and existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduced our emissions. We have a goal of reducing absolute GHG emissions by 70 percent in our owned and operated facilities by using 100 percent renewable energy and converting our fleet to electric vehicles. Today, we are 78 percent of the way to that goal.

For more information, read the full FY21 Impact Report.