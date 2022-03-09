Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike : How NIKE, Inc. Is Progressing In Its Goals for Employees, Communities and the Planet

03/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

How NIKE, Inc. Is Progressing In Its Goals for Employees, Communities and the Planet

March 09, 2022

What to Know
  • NIKE, Inc.'s FY21 Impact Report represents 20 years of best-in-class reporting.
  • NIKE, Inc. is on track with the majority of its 29 2025 targets, with plans in place to keep all targets on track in FY22.
  • In a challenging year for many around the world, NIKE, Inc. stepped up for its employees with renewed emphasis on programs to support employees' physical, emotional and financial well-being.

John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., on the power of Nike's 50-year-long shared purpose.

For 20 years, we have diligently documented our progress to bring our purpose to life for our community, our planet and our people. By sharing our journey, we offer transparency and challenge ourselves to strive for better. The FY21 Impact Report marks the first reflection on the path toward our ambitious 2025 targets.

Here, the highlights across our pillars of people, planet and play:

Among our employees, we're working to ensure representation exists at all levels of the organization, with goals to hold ourselves accountable. For example, since last year, we've increased the amount of U.S. racial and ethnic minorities at the Director level and above by more than four percentage points to 30.3 percent, while also increasing the amount of women in leadership roles globally by nearly four percentage points to 43 percent. We continue to build on our belief that encouraging people to live a healthy, active lifestyle sits at the core of Nike's culture, and we've offered new bespoke benefit packages focused on supporting employees' and their families' physical, emotional and financial well-being.

Through our investments in national and local partnerships, we also helped drive significant positive change for kids and communities around the world. We reached nearly 600,000 kids worldwide, 55 percent of them girls, through our collective efforts. And we shared our best practices and tools with more than 24,000 coaches to teach the fun and fundamentals to make sport more accessible and approachable. In total, we invested $97.7 million - which represented 3.4 percent of the prior year's pre-tax income - in equal, inclusive and active communities. This far exceeded not only our FY20 target of 1.5 percent of pre-tax income, but also our 2025 target of 2 percent investment.

As the largest company in our industry, we have a responsibility to reimagine sustainable innovation across the entirety of our value chain. In FY21, 100 percent of Nike manufacturing scrap at our finished goods footwear suppliers was diverted from landfills through increased recycling. And by reusing and reimagining scraps and existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduced our emissions. We have a goal of reducing absolute GHG emissions by 70 percent in our owned and operated facilities by using 100 percent renewable energy and converting our fleet to electric vehicles. Today, we are 78 percent of the way to that goal.

For more information, read the full FY21 Impact Report.

Nike is committed to giving employees opportunities to get involved in its purpose goals; here, a coach leads a basketball team in the Nike Community Ambassador program in Berlin.

A coach and kids at an event for the Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS); CHJS is tied to Nike's Active Kids target to drive sustained impact by getting kids moving, with 50 percent girl participation.

Nike employees manually inspect, clean and refurbish gently worn Nike and Jordan footwear in the company's Indiana Rebound Facility. One of Nike's 2025 targets is to donate, refurbish or recycle 10 times more product than it did in 2020.

The Shek Lei Grind Court in Hong Kong, which is made with Nike Grind and composed of up to 20,000 pairs of used sneakers. In addition to playgrounds, Nike Grind, now in its 30th year, is also used to make products like phone cases and carpet padding.

Read More:Company

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIKE, INC.
05:43pNIKE : How NIKE, Inc. Is Progressing In Its Goals for Employees, Communities and the Plane..
PU
02:36aAdidas Eyes Return to China Growth This Year -- Update
DJ
03/08Cowen Adjusts Nike's Price Target to $144 from $192, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
03/08Lululemon athletica Launches Footwear Line to Take on Nike and Adidas
MT
03/08Ukraine war to sully clothes sales from Levi to Ralph Lauren
RE
03/07Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Boeing suspends buying Russian titanium
RE
03/07Top Midday Decliners
MT
03/07AECOM, Upwork, American Express Join Growing List of Companies Cutting Ties With Russia..
MT
03/07These companies have cut their ties with Russia
03/07Upwork withdraws forecast as it suspends Russia, Belarus operations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 113 M - -
Net income 2022 5 974 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 73 300
Free-Float -
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 121,21 $
Average target price 181,57 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-27.28%191 669
ADIDAS AG-26.96%37 749
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-17.49%5 811
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.69%3 635
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.38%1 594
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-14.00%909