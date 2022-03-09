Nike : How NIKE, Inc. Is Progressing In Its Goals for Employees, Communities and the Planet

NIKE, Inc.'s FY21 Impact Report represents 20 years of best-in-class reporting.
NIKE, Inc. is on track with the majority of its 29 2025 targets, with plans in place to keep all targets on track in FY22.
In a challenging year for many around the world, NIKE, Inc. stepped up for its employees with renewed emphasis on programs to support employees' physical, emotional and financial well-being.
John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., on the power of Nike's 50-year-long shared purpose.
For 20 years, we have diligently documented our progress to bring our purpose to life for our community, our planet and our people. By sharing our journey, we offer transparency and challenge ourselves to strive for better. The FY21 Impact Report marks the first reflection on the path toward our ambitious 2025 targets.
Here, the highlights across our pillars of people, planet and play:
Among our employees, we're working to ensure representation exists at all levels of the organization, with goals to hold ourselves accountable. For example, since last year, we've increased the amount of U.S. racial and ethnic minorities at the Director level and above by more than four percentage points to 30.3 percent, while also increasing the amount of women in leadership roles globally by nearly four percentage points to 43 percent. We continue to build on our belief that encouraging people to live a healthy, active lifestyle sits at the core of Nike's culture, and we've offered new bespoke benefit packages focused on supporting employees' and their families' physical, emotional and financial well-being.
Through our investments in national and local partnerships, we also helped drive significant positive change for kids and communities around the world. We reached nearly 600,000 kids worldwide, 55 percent of them girls, through our collective efforts. And we shared our best practices and tools with more than 24,000 coaches to teach the fun and fundamentals to make sport more accessible and approachable. In total, we invested $97.7 million - which represented 3.4 percent of the prior year's pre-tax income - in equal, inclusive and active communities. This far exceeded not only our FY20 target of 1.5 percent of pre-tax income, but also our 2025 target of 2 percent investment.
As the largest company in our industry, we have a responsibility to reimagine sustainable innovation across the entirety of our value chain. In FY21, 100 percent of Nike manufacturing scrap at our finished goods footwear suppliers was diverted from landfills through increased recycling. And by reusing and reimagining scraps and existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduced our emissions. We have a goal of reducing absolute GHG emissions by 70 percent in our owned and operated facilities by using 100 percent renewable energy and converting our fleet to electric vehicles. Today, we are 78 percent of the way to that goal.
Nike is committed to giving employees opportunities to get involved in its purpose goals; here, a coach leads a basketball team in the Nike Community Ambassador program in Berlin.
A coach and kids at an event for the Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS); CHJS is tied to Nike's Active Kids target to drive sustained impact by getting kids moving, with 50 percent girl participation.
Nike employees manually inspect, clean and refurbish gently worn Nike and Jordan footwear in the company's Indiana Rebound Facility. One of Nike's 2025 targets is to donate, refurbish or recycle 10 times more product than it did in 2020.
The Shek Lei Grind Court in Hong Kong, which is made with Nike Grind and composed of up to 20,000 pairs of used sneakers. In addition to playgrounds, Nike Grind, now in its 30th year, is also used to make products like phone cases and carpet padding.